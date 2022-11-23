Burgers
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Greyhound Tavern Bridgewater
501 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
American contemporary meets local Bridgewater.
Location
39 Broad St, Bridgewater, MA 02324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papa Gino's - 1138 - 1138 - Bridgewater Papa Gino's
3.6 • 162
233 Broad Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurant
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater - 425 Bedford Street
4.0 • 918
425 Bedford Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurant
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links - 695 Pine Street
No Reviews
695 Pine Street Brigdewater, MA 02324
View restaurant
Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater - 674 W Center Street
3.9 • 406
674 W Center Street West Bridgewater, MA 02379
View restaurant
More near Bridgewater