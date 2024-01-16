Greyhound Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Greyhound Tavern in downtown Albany! Indulge in artisanal wood-fired pizzas with a smoky twist. Our venue boasts classic and modern arcades for endless fun. As the night unfolds, immerse yourself in live music at our full-bar setting. We're not just a restaurant; we're a community hub, blending delicious food, entertainment, and vibrant ambiance. Come and be part of a distinctive encounter where the art of wood-fired excellence converges with nostalgia and live music right in the heart of Albany.
Location
220 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Albany, OR 97321
