Restaurant info

Welcome to Greyhound Tavern in downtown Albany! Indulge in artisanal wood-fired pizzas with a smoky twist. Our venue boasts classic and modern arcades for endless fun. As the night unfolds, immerse yourself in live music at our full-bar setting. We're not just a restaurant; we're a community hub, blending delicious food, entertainment, and vibrant ambiance. Come and be part of a distinctive encounter where the art of wood-fired excellence converges with nostalgia and live music right in the heart of Albany.

