Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Popular Items

Wings and Fries
Build Your Own Burger
Rookie Meal

Starters

The Sampler Platter

$15.49

Chicken tenders, buffalo wings, cheese curds, onion rings and fries, with ranch dressing. Sorry, no substitutions other than wing flavor.

Baked Santa Fe Eggrolls

Baked Santa Fe Eggrolls

$10.99

Baked golden-brown and stuffed full of black beans, chicken, corn, peppers, cheese and jalapenos, with chipotle ranch.

Homerun Nachos

Homerun Nachos

$12.99

Fresh homemade tortilla chips layered with beef or chicken, melty cheeses, black beans, jalapenos, diced tomatoes and green onions with homemade salsa.

Jalapeno Chicken Quesadilla

Jalapeno Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Crisp tortillas loaded with jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes & green onions with chips & salsa.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.99

Piping hot potato skins topped with melty cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles and green onions. Served with ranch.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.99

Fried Wisconsin cheese nuggets with ranch.

Steakhouse Onion Rings

$10.99

Fat crispy onion rings with ranch.

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Warm tortilla chips with salsa.

Dunked Tenders

Dunked Tenders

$11.99

Enjoy our chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing or dunked in one of our signature sauces.

Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.99

Wisconsin cheese curds with a zesty garlic kick! Served with marinara.

Bangkok Shrimp Dippers

$13.99

Crispy breaded butterflied shrimp served over fries with a side of sweet & spicy Bangkok Chili wing sauce for dipping.

Big Team Nacho

$25.00

Fried Pickles

$10.79

Crispy thin cut pickle strips in masa batter. Served with house ranch dressing.

Pretzel Dippers

$8.00

Soft pretzel nuggets served with Fat Tire beer cheese sauce.

Salads

Popeye Salad

Popeye Salad

$11.99

Garden fresh spinach, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and mushrooms tossed in our sweet and tangy house dressing.

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Romaine, cheese, black beans, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole with fresh tortilla chips.

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders dunked in any of our wing sauces with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over fresh romaine with tomatoes and black olives.

Caesar Salad

$12.25

A bed of romaine lettuce, homemade seasoned croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing and served with french bread.

Sandwiches

Reuben Done Right

Reuben Done Right

$12.49

House roasted corned beef brisket on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, homemade 1000 island dressing and double swiss cheese.

Mushroom Cabernet Philly

Mushroom Cabernet Philly

$12.99

Shave sirloin grilled with mushrooms and onions in our signature mushroom cabernet sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.

Colorado AvoRanch Wrap

$13.00

A fresh chipotle tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, guacamole, green chili strips, jalapeno cream cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle ranch, lettuce and tomato.

Cali Club

$12.49

Grilled sourdough bread with hot grilled turkey, melted jack and cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and fresh guacamole.

Chipotle BBQ Wrap

Chipotle BBQ Wrap

$12.99

A warm chipotle tortilla filled with shaved sirloin or chicken, smothered in our chipotle bbq sauce, and rolled with coleslaw, cheddar cheese and crispy onion tanglers.

The Local Link

$13.00

1/3lb local hot polish sausage loaded with sauerkraut, shredded cheddar, carolina gold wing sauce & crispy onion tanglers on french bread with choice of side.

Big Fish

$12.99

Two golden battered cod filets with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

$11.99

A fresh chipotle tortilla smeared with chipotle mayo and rolled with turkey, cheddar, jack, applewood smoked bacon and roasted chili strips.

NY Steak Sandwich

NY Steak Sandwich

$15.50

An 8oz New York Strip grilled to your liking. Served across toasted garlic bread.

Entrees

Fajitas

$18.50

Grilled Shrimp or chicken with grilled peppers and onions, tomato, black beans, cheddar cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream and hot tortillas.

El Grande Burrito

$13.99

Black beans and your choice of chicken or beef stuffed into a chipotle tortilla, smothered in green chili and melted cheddar with diced tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, sour cream, chips and salsa.

Kielbasa Mac and Cheese

$14.79

Local hot polish sausage, corkscrew pasta, sautéed onions, and tomatoes in Fat Tire beer cheese sauce.

BBQ Mac and Cheese

$14.79

Cheesy noodles piled with hand breaded chicken tenders, drizzled with bbq sauce and topped with onion tanglers.

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Three golden beer battered cod filets served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and fries.

Burger, Chicken, Bison & Beyond!

Kitchen Sink

$14.49

bacon / onion / pickles / lettuce / tomato / American cheese / fried egg

All-American

All-American

$13.79

mushrooms / onions / applewood smoked bacon / American cheese

Shroom's and Cheese

$12.99

mushrooms / swiss

Double Down

Double Down

$17.49

two patties / applewood smoked bacon / swiss / cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onions

BBQ Bacon

$13.99

bbq sauce / applewood smoked bacon / american cheese / onion tanglers

Jalapeno Jack

Jalapeno Jack

$13.99

applewood smoked bacon / pepperjack cheese / jalapenos / chipotle mayo

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$12.49

buffalo sauce / bleu cheese dressing

Verde Monterey

$13.49

guacamole / green chiles / monterey jack / applewood smoked bacon

Patty Melt

$12.49

sauteed onions / american cheese / grilled rye bread

Frisco

$12.49

cheddar / monterey jack / 1000 island / lettuce / tomato / grilled sourdough

Build Your Own Burger

$11.25

choose american, cheddar, swiss, pepperjack, monterey jack or provolone and then add from there.

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza Large (16")

$15.99

Hand tossed. It starts with cheese.

Create your Own Pizza Small (10")

$11.29

Hand tossed. It starts with cheese.

Combo Small

Combo Small

$13.99

Pepperoni, onion, peppers, sausage, mushrooms and black olives.

Combo Large

$22.79

Pepperoni, onion, peppers, sausage, mushrooms and black olives.

Veggie Small

$12.79

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives and peppers.

Veggie Large

$20.79

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives and peppers.

Aioli Artichoke Small

$13.95

Chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and our garlic aioli

Aioli Artichoke Large

$23.79

Chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and our garlic aioli

Meat Lover Small

$13.99

Sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.

Meat Lover Large

$23.99

Sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.

Fiery Hawaiian Small

Fiery Hawaiian Small

$12.99

Ham, pineapple and jalapenos

Fiery Hawaiian Large

Fiery Hawaiian Large

$22.99

Ham, pineapple and jalapenos

Pineapple Express Small

$12.95

Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple and cream cheese

Pineapple Express Large

$

Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple and cream cheese.

Double Pepperoni Small

$13.99

Double the pepperoni and extra cheese

Double Pepperoni Large

$23.79

Double the pepperoni and extra cheese

Taco Pizza Small

Taco Pizza Small

$13.99

Taco beef or chicken, green chili, sliced onion, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and crushed tortilla chips

Taco Pizza Large

$23.99

Taco beef or chicken, green chili, sliced onion, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and crushed tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Small

$12.95

Buffalo Sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and green onions

Buffalo Chicken Large

$22.79

Buffalo Sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and green onions

Bleu Bomber Small

$12.95

Bleu Cheese Dressing, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken, tomato

Bleu Bomber Large

$22.79

Bleu Cheese Dressing, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken, tomato

Island BBQ Small

$12.95

Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, pineapple and ham

Island BBQ Large

$22.79

Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, pineapple and ham

Thai Pie Small

$13.95

Bangkok Chili sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, grilled chicken, pineapple and green onions

Thai Pie Large

$23.79

Bangkok Chili sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, grilled chicken, pineapple and green onions

10" Special Pizza

$12.99

16" Special Pizza

$23.99

Dessert

Homemade Carrot Cake

$5.99

Our homemade classic carrot cake with pecans and coconut covered in cream cheese frosting.

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Traditional style cheesecake with your choice of raspberry, caramel or chocolate sauce.

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.99

Name says it all. Serves up to 6.

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce. Whipped cream and a cherry!

Sides

Basket of Curlies

$5.00

Basket Of Fries

$5.00

Basket Of Potato Chips

$5.00

Side Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Popeye Salad

$5.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Side Of Carrots

$3.00

Side Of Celery

$3.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Garlic Toast (2pc)

$3.00

Kids

Rookie Meal

$4.39

Choose 1 Entree & 1 Side

Breakfast

Available Every Day Until 2PM
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Chipotle Breakfast Wrap

$13.00

Breakfast Sliders

$10.99

Breakfast Pizza Large 16"

$23.99

Hand rolled dough, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, ham, breakfast sausage & tomato.

Breakfast Piza Small 10"

$12.99

Hand rolled dough, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, ham, breakfast sausage & tomato.

Side Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Sausage (2 patties)

$3.00

Side Bacon (2 strips)

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Wings

Wings and Fries

$14.99

A pound of meaty wings dunked in your choice of our signature wing sauces, served with fries, celery and blue cheese dressing.

1# Wings

$14.00

2# Wings

$28.00

5# Wings

$67.00

Promo Food Specials

Fumble Scrum

$12.00

Sprained Oinkle

$14.00

Finkle IS Einhorn

$13.00

The Spice Girls

$8.00

Grey Rock Queso

$10.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk Shake

$4.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kure's Ginger Beer

$4.75

Lemonade

$2.99

Lemonade (Strawberry)

$3.29

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Powerade Blue

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.75

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.75

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tonic Water

$1.99

Vanilla Milk Shake

$4.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite independent and locally owned hangout for great food, cold drinks, all the games and a whole lot of fun.

Website

Location

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

