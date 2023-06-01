Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greystone Public House 2120 Colonial Road

review star

No reviews yet

2120 Colonial Road

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Small Plates & Boards

Artisan Cheese & Meat Board

$20.00

Burrata, Local Cheeses, Cured Meats, Pear Butter, Whole Grain Mustard, Candied Walnut, Focaccia

Cast Iron Baked Crab Dip

$18.00

Crab Meat, Local Cheese, Aleppo Pepper, Focaccia

Crispy Brussels

$11.00

Chili, Lime, Honey

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Red Sauce, Peppadew Peppers

Greystone Baked Meatballs

$14.00

Red Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Focaccia

House Focaccia

$6.00

Slow Fermented Focaccia, Sea Salt, Rosemary, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Oyster On The Half Shell (6) GF

$18.00

Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Mignonette

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Spicy Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Focaccia

Side Fries

$5.00

Stove Oven Baked Oysters

$21.00

Miso, Spinach, Mozzarella, Lemon

Veggie Board

$18.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Chow Chow, Fried Cauiflower, Butternut Squash, Hummus, Naan

Handhelds

Greystone Burger

$18.00

Cooper Sharp American, L&T, Special Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Herb Brioche, Tomato Jam, Pesto, Burrata, Balsamic Glaze

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Tarter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Brioche Roll

Garden & Kettle

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Baby Romainr, Red Little Gem, White Anchovies, Croutons, Grana, Caesar Dressing

Butter Lettuce

$9.00

Green Apples, Blue Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Champagne Vinaigrette

Greystone Chopped Salad

$9.00

Sliced Fennel, Green Onion, Aspragus, Radish, Radicchio, Chopped Herbs, Marinated Chickpeas, Oregano Vinaigrette

Creamy Tomato Soup

$7.00

Focaccia Croutons, Pesto, Shaved Grana

Add on Caesar

$5.00

Add on Butter Lettuce

$5.00

Add on Chopped Salad

$5.00

Pasta

Sage Pappardelle

$22.00

Braised Duck, Pancetta, Shaved Grana

Bucatini Bolognese

$20.00

Classic Ragu Bolognese, Shaved Grana

Canestri

$20.00

Prosciutto Vodka Sauce, Shaved Grana

Strozzapreti

$18.00

Kennett Square Mushrooms, Asparagus, Basil Pesto, Lemon Walnut BreadCrumbs

Stone Oven Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kennet Square Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Caramelized Onion, Burrata, White Truffle Oil

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella

Meatball Pizza

$19.00

Peppadew, Mozzarella & Parmesan

Soppressata Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, Red Onion, Hot Honey, Parmesan

Large Plates

Bone-in 20oz Ribeye Steak

$65.00

Served With Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Marsala Mushroom & Salsa

Prime 14oz NY Strip

$48.00

Served With Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Marsala Mushroom & Salsa

Certified Angus 8oz Filet

$48.00

Served With Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Marsala Mushroom & Salsa

Scottiglia Toscana

$28.00

Braised Chicken, Meat Balls, Sausage, Pancetta, Creamy Polenta

Eggplant Ragu

$22.00

Creamy Polenta, Tomato Sauce, Shaved Grana

Chianti Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Cremed Farro, Spinach, Truffle Mushroom

Roasted Salmon

$30.00

Fregula Sarda, Roasted Tomato Brodo, Spinach, Charred Cipollini Onions

Crab Cakes

$38.00

Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Tarter Sauce

Seared Scallops & Shrimp GF

$32.00

Sweet Corn & Asparagus Risotto, Pea Shoots, Lemon Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Dessert

Pizza Fritte

$9.00

Chocolate Budino

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Affogato

$8.00

Mini Biscotti

$2.00

Urban Churn Ice Cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Greystone Public House teamed up with local farmers to provide the freshest and highest quality products and prepares the food in a casual but upscale environment.

Location

2120 Colonial Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Directions

