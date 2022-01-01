Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

review star

No reviews yet

123 Appleton Street

Boston, MA 02116

Popular Items

Latte
Muffin
Cold Brew

Coffee

Add Espresso shot

$1.10

Americano

$3.30+

Batch Brew

$3.30+

Black Tulip

$4.40

muddled mint, simple syrup and espresso shaken in a cocktail shaker and served over ice

Cafe au Lait

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.30

Espresso

$3.00

Two shots of espresso

Flat White

$3.85+

Iced Coffee

$3.85+

Latte

$4.40+

Mocha

$4.95+

Pourover

$4.40

Macciato

$3.19

Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.30+

Iced Black Tea

$3.30+

Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus

$3.30+

Half Iced Tea/Half Lemonade

$3.30+

Turmeric Tonic

$2.75+

Peppermint

$2.75+

Green

$2.75+

English Breakfast

$2.75+

Earl Grey

$2.75+

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$2.75+

Lemon Chamomile

$2.75+

Chai

$2.75+

Lemon Ginger

Chai Latte

$3.85+

Matcha Latte

$4.95+

Golden Latte

$4.95+

Spicy turmeric tea latte

London Fog

$4.95+

Other

Lavender Lemonade

$3.30+

Rosemary

Hot Chocolate

$4.40+

Babycino

$1.65

Steamed milk, cocoa dusting, and marshmallows!

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00+

Retail Drinks

Spindrift- Lemon

$2.85

Topochico

$1.93Out of stock

Spindrift- Raspberry Lime

$2.85Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.85

Cup Of Water (No Ice)

$0.10

Cup Of Water (With Ice)

$0.10

Bottled Water

$2.85

Spindrift - Lime

$2.85

Ginger Lemon Culture Pop Probiotic Soda

$2.99

Watermelon Lime & Rosemary Culture Pop Probiotic Soda

$2.99

Pastries/Grab-and-Go

All of our pastries are made in-house!

Almond Croissant

$5.15

Apple Cake

$4.20

Cheddar Biscuit

$4.25

Ancient grain cheesy biscuit with a kick of cayenne!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.30

THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.12

Cowboy Cookie

$2.75

Croissant

$3.85

Date Ball

$1.75

Egg Cup

$1.38

Egg, cheddar, and herbs

Gluten-Friendly Brownie

$2.75

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Mini Muffin

$1.10

Morning Bun

$4.25

Muffin

$3.30

Overnight Oats

$5.50

Oats and chia seeds soaked in oat milk with cinnamon and cloves, topped with mixed nuts and blueberries.

Parfait

$6.00

Vegan! Pureed mango with coconut yogurt, granola, and berries

Peanut Butter Cookie GF and Dairy Free

$3.00

Scone

$3.85

Butternut Squash And Goat Cheese Galette

$6.25

Tahini Chocolate Banana Slice

$4.50

Vegan Pecan Pie Bar

$5.50

Strawberry Matcha Bar

$4.50

Spinach Feta Galette

$6.25

Croissant dough crust with spinach and feta

Extras

Cape Cod Chips

$1.50

Dog Biscuit

$0.50

Bjorn Qorn Popcorn - Cloudy (Sea Salt)

$2.49

Bjorn Qorn Popcorn - Classic (Nutritional Yeast & Sea Salt)

$2.49

Breakfast Specials

Steel Cut Oats

$7.50

Warm steel cut oats soaked in almond milk, topped with berry compote, fresh blueberries and our housemade granola.

Breakfast Sandwich: Sourdough, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo

$9.35

Cheddar Bomb

$9.00Out of stock

Candles

This Charleston candle company not only has the best smelling candles, but has BYOB candle making classes!

Candlefish #76

$22.00

Candle Cutter

$12.00

Candle Snuffer

$10.00

Candlefish #100

$22.00Out of stock

Coffee/Tea

Ghostrider

$14.00

Mem Tea Turmeric Tonic

$12.00

Mem Tea Golden Green

$12.00

Mem Tea English Breakfast

$12.00
Humbler

Humbler

$12.00

Our house espresso from Proud Mary Coffee. Rich, syrupy, and sweet with notes of chocolate, fudge, caramel and date

Mem Tea Mediterranean Mint

$12.00

Franken Grind

$16.00Out of stock

Cookbooks

Ina Garten Make It Ahead

$35.00

Sprouted Kitchen Bowl And Spoon

$25.00

Sprouted Kitchen

$25.00

Ina Garten Foolproof

$35.00

Platters and Boards

$24.95

Tartine Bread

$40.00

100 Cookies

$27.50

Tartine: A Classic Revisited

$40.00

Once Upon a Chef

$29.95

Tartine No. 3

$40.00

Food

Greystone Granola

Greystone Granola

$12.10

Jacqueline could say no to 17346 croissants, but could never eat only a handful of this granola. Quite addicting.

Texas Trash

Texas Trash

$6.50

IYKYK. Texas Trash has gone commercial. Patty's signature item-- requested by her kids' friends for over 20 years now-- this homemade chex mix is special.

Apple Cake Loaf

$22.00Out of stock

Tahini Chocolate Banana Bread

$22.00

Half Dozen Mixed Cookie Sleeve

$18.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Sleeve

$18.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$22.00
Fine and Raw Chocolate

Fine and Raw Chocolate

Ritual Chocolate

$11.00

Cacao Sampo Ibizia

$10.00

Hot Fudge

$12.00
McClures Pickles

McClures Pickles

$10.00

Best pickles in the game. No description necessary.

Garlic Dill

$10.00

Cornichons Piquant

$7.00

Cornichons in Vinegar

$7.00

Balsamic Vinegar

$15.00

Villa Manodori Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

$20.00

Da Morgada Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

$16.00

Gracious Gourmet Jams

Balsamic Fresh Fig

$12.00

Morello Cherry

$12.00

Canadian Hot Mustard

$10.00

Whole Grain

$7.00

Bjorn Qorn Popcorn - Cloudy (Sea Salt)

$2.49

Bjorn Qorn Popcorn - Classic (Nutritional Yeast & Sea Salt)

$2.49

Bjorn Qorn - Classic

$4.99

Bjorn Qorn - Cloudy

$4.99

Bjorn Qorn - Maple

$5.30

Bjorn Qorn - Spicy

$4.99

Toketti di Pane

$8.95

Onesto GF Sea Salt

$9.50

Taralli Peperoncino

$6.00

Taralli Classic

$6.00

Raincoast Apricot & Ginger

$9.50

Raincoast Date & Almond

$9.50

Raincoast Hazelnut & Cranberry

$9.50

Cheese Biscuits

$9.50
Republic of Vermont Syrup

Republic of Vermont Syrup

Organic maple syrup from a family of tree-tappers in Vermont

Toma Bloody Mary Mix

Toma Bloody Mary Mix

$16.00

These people like bloody marys so much they crafted their own siracha and chipotle-tomatillo sauce....

Tost

$9.00

Treely Foods Bar

$3.50

Kitchen/Homeware

Ina Garten Make It Ahead

$35.00

Sprouted Kitchen Bowl And Spoon

$25.00

Sprouted Kitchen

$25.00

Ina Garten Foolproof

$35.00

Platters and Boards

$24.95

Tartine Bread

$40.00

100 Cookies

$27.50

Tartine: A Classic Revisited

$40.00

Once Upon a Chef

$29.95

Tartine No. 3

$40.00

Pottery Small Bowl

$29.95

Pottery Mug

$34.95

Long Waist Apron

$30.00

Merchandise

Tote Bag

$20.00

Heathered Light Grey T-Shirt

$30.00

Heathered Dark Grey T-shirt

$30.00

Pocket T-shirt

$30.00

Women's White T-shirt

$30.00
Harding Lane Hat

Harding Lane Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood cafe, bakery, and provisions shop.

Location

123 Appleton Street, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

Gallery
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

Map
