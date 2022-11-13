The Doghouse imageView gallery

The Doghouse 8545 North Lake Blvd

8545 North Lake Blvd

Kings Beach, CA 96143

HOT DOGS

THE CHICAGO DOG

$10.00

THE NEW YORK DOG

$10.00

THE CHILI DOG

$10.00

THE TRUFFLE MAC DOG

$10.00

THE USA DOG

$10.00

THE CALI DOG

$10.00

BUILD YOUR OWN DOG

$8.00

SHAVE ICE

KIDS SHAVE ICE

$6.50

REGULAR SHAVE ICE

$8.50

SIDES

CUP OF CHILI

$6.50

CUP OF MAC N CHEESE

$6.50

BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

UNSWEETENED TEA

$3.00

DRAGONFRUIT VITAMIN WATER

$3.00

XXX ZERO VITAMIN WATER

$3.00

SMART WATER

$3.00

CHIPS

BBQ CHIPS

$3.00

SALT N VINEGAR CHIPS

$3.00

JALAPENO CHIPS

$3.00

PLAIN CHIPS

$3.00

DOG GEAR

TEE SHIRT

$28.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet Hotdogs and Hawaiian Shave Ice

8545 North Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA 96143

