The Grid Bar & Grill

8545 North Lake Blvd

Kings Beach, CA 96143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

STARTERS

Basket of Fries

$7.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.50

Mozarella Sticks

$9.00

Old Fashioned Onion Rings

$9.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.50

Boneless Buffalo Bites

$12.00

Beef Chili

$9.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

BURGERS 🍔

Plain Jane Burger

$9.50

Grid Burger

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50

Pastrami Burger

$14.50

Southwest Burger

$14.50

Smokey Blues Burger

$14.50

Bonanza Burger

$13.50

Born in the USA Burger

$14.50

Burger Patty Only

$4.00

GRID FAVORITES

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fish n Chips

$14.50

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Grid Cheesesteak

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Juicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

The Grid Club

$13.50

The Rachel

$14.50

Tri-Trip Sliders

$15.00

PIZZA 🍕

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

KIDS 👶

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Corn Dog

$11.00

Kids Pizza

$11.00

Turkey Sliders

$11.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Grid Bar & Grill is known for it's delicious, juicy 1/3 pound burgers, cold beers & good times! With 32 TVs you will never miss your favorite team play! Karaoke every Thursday & Sunday night!

Website

Location

