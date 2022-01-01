The Grid Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Grid Bar & Grill is known for it's delicious, juicy 1/3 pound burgers, cold beers & good times! With 32 TVs you will never miss your favorite team play! Karaoke every Thursday & Sunday night!
Location
8545 North Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA 96143
