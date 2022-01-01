Griddle 145
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Organic Fresh Ground Coffee
Assorted Organic Hot Tea
Assorted Juices
Iced Coffee
Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
FLAVORED Brewed Ice Tea
Nitro PUNCH IN THE FACE (CAN)
Nitro cold brew is chilled, infused with nitrogen and served in a crafted can. It has a creamy, chocolaty, velvet-like texture, which makes a perfect cup of iced coffee.
Hot Chocolate
Iced Latte
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Almond Milk
A-TREAT Cane Sugar Soda Bottle
Mexican Coca Cola
Sprite Bottle
Orange Soda
Diet Coke Bottle
Ginger Ale Bottle
Coffee In A Box
12 cups of our custom roasted coffee by Backyard Beans.
Coffee Beans (Bulk)
Take home our custom roasted coffee beans by Backyard Beans. Choose from ground or whole beans.
Acqua Panna
🌟SPECIALS THIS WEEK🌟
Homestyle Pierogies (3)
Your choice of Fried or Sautéed with onions.
Orchard French Toast
Traditional French toast topped with spiced Fuji apples, vanilla cream, and crumbled oat topping with almonds.
Italian Omelet
Sweet Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, Provolone cheese, topped with marinara sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
Crab Cake Benedict
Two poached eggs, sautéed spinach on two crab cakes topped with Hollandaise and chives. Served with side of breakfast potatoes.
Turkey Melt
Fresh sliced turkey breast w/ caramelized onions, bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese melted between two slices of sourdough bread. Served with potato chips.
Pancakes & French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote.
'Tella Fella Pancakes
Chocolate chip pancakes topped with Nutella, peanut butter, and sliced bananas.
Coconut Banana French Toast
Traditional French Toast
Strawberry Dream French Toast
Traditional french toast topped with strawberry cream cheese, fresh sliced strawberries and house strawberry sauce.
Banana Foster French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Omelets
Mama Omelet
Spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
Daddy Omelet
Sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
Rodeo Omelet
Chorizo, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with sour cream and cilantro.
Colorado Omelet
Turkey, tomato, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese topped with Hollandaise sauce and scallions.Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.
Pork Chile Verde Hash
Served over breakfast potatoes with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions with two eggs any style, and choice of toast.
Build Your Own Omelet
Breakfast Specialties
Blackstone Benedict
Two poached eggs with smoked bacon, balsamic grilled tomato and hollandaise sauce topped with crumbled bacon. ***NOTE: The egg yolks may not be runny for carry-out due to heat from the packaging.***
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, fried egg, on our traditional French toast drizzled with our house made raspberry chipotle jam. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Country Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast with country gravy, breakfast potatoes, onions, and two eggs with choice of toast.
Chick-N Waffles
Fried chicken breast with country gravy paired with a Belgian waffle.
Breakfast Tacos
Spanish chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheddar jack cheese topped with pico and sour cream in flour tortillas. *** NO MODIFICATIONS / SUBSTITUSTIONS!!! ***
Gabe's Breakfast Melt
Grilled sourdough bread with two hard fried eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, melted Swiss and cheddar jack cheese, and garlic aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Farm Scramble
Scrambled eggs with onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, asparagus, and breakfast potatoes topped with smoked Gouda cheese. *** NO MODIFICATIONS/SUBSTITUTIONS!! ***
Scallion Pancake
Flat Asian pastry with scallions and a thin layer of egg.
No Huevos Ranchero
Fried tortillas, seasoned tofu, breakfast potatoes, onions, black beans, bell peppers, guacamole, and ranchero sauce.
Tofu Scramble
Seasoned tofu scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
House Hash
Filet tips, bell peppers, onions, breakfast potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, ranchero sauce. Served with two eggs any style and toast.
Benedicts
Tomato Florentine
Two poached eggs with smoked ham, spinach, tomato, caramelized onions and hollandaise sauce. ***NOTE: The egg yolks may not be runny for carry-out due to heat from the packaging.***
Classic Benedict
Two poached eggs with smoked ham and hollandaise sauce. * **NOTE: The egg yolks may not be runny for carry-out due to heat from the packaging.***
Golden Eggs
Scrambled eggs, spinach, smoked salmon, sesame seeds, watercress, and chives on multi-grain toast topped with hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Eggs
Lunch Specialties
Chicken Milan
Grilled balsamic chicken breast with fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onions, arugula, and balsamic aioli on toasted ciabatta.
145 Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, fried egg, guacamole, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast with choice of cheese, smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and creamy cilantro lime sauce. Served with tortilla chips.
G145 Cubano
Mojo pork, smoked ham, garlic aioli, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese on pressed ciabatta.
Burgers
Salads
Sides
Smoked Bacon
Sausage Links
Ham
Turkey Bacon
Breakfast Potatoes
NOTE: Breakfast potatoes are fried crispy.
Cheesy Jalapeno Grits
¼ Cup Of Real Maple Syrup
Side of Banana Foster Sauce
Griddle 145 House Fries
Tossed in a blend of salt, pepper, garlic, and scallions.
Loaded Tater Tots
With cheddar jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, and scallions.
Mac-N-Cheese
Bacon Mac-N-Cheese With Scallions
Side Of Toast
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Crispy Chicken Breast
Kids Menu
Alana
One (1) pancake OR French toast with choice of meat and drink.
Blake
One (1) egg any style, with your choice of meat. Served with breakfast potatoes, choice of toast, and drink.
Owen
Chocolate Chip Pancake with your choice of meat and drink,
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Fingers
Grilled Cheese
Cheeseburger
