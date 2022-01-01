Restaurant header imageView gallery

Griddle 145

1,485 Reviews

$$

1146 MacArthur Road

Whitehall, PA 18052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

G145 Egg Sandwich
Smoked Bacon
Build Your Own Omelet

N/A Beverages

Organic Fresh Ground Coffee

Organic Fresh Ground Coffee

$3.50
Assorted Organic Hot Tea

Assorted Organic Hot Tea

$3.00

Assorted Juices

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

FLAVORED Brewed Ice Tea

$4.00
Nitro PUNCH IN THE FACE (CAN)

Nitro PUNCH IN THE FACE (CAN)

$5.00

Nitro cold brew is chilled, infused with nitrogen and served in a crafted can. It has a creamy, chocolaty, velvet-like texture, which makes a perfect cup of iced coffee.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.00

A-TREAT Cane Sugar Soda Bottle

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.50

Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.50

Coffee In A Box

$30.00

12 cups of our custom roasted coffee by Backyard Beans.

Coffee Beans (Bulk)

Coffee Beans (Bulk)

$8.00+

Take home our custom roasted coffee beans by Backyard Beans. Choose from ground or whole beans.

Acqua Panna

$3.50

🌟SPECIALS THIS WEEK🌟

Homestyle Pierogies (3)

$6.00

Your choice of Fried or Sautéed with onions.

Orchard French Toast

$8.50+

Traditional French toast topped with spiced Fuji apples, vanilla cream, and crumbled oat topping with almonds.

Italian Omelet

$12.00

Sweet Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, Provolone cheese, topped with marinara sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.50Out of stock

Two poached eggs, sautéed spinach on two crab cakes topped with Hollandaise and chives. Served with side of breakfast potatoes.

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Fresh sliced turkey breast w/ caramelized onions, bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese melted between two slices of sourdough bread. Served with potato chips.

Pancakes & French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.50+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.50+

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$8.50+

Lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote.

'Tella Fella Pancakes

$8.50+

Chocolate chip pancakes topped with Nutella, peanut butter, and sliced bananas.

Coconut Banana French Toast

$7.50+

Traditional French Toast

$5.50+
Strawberry Dream French Toast

Strawberry Dream French Toast

$7.50+

Traditional french toast topped with strawberry cream cheese, fresh sliced strawberries and house strawberry sauce.

Banana Foster French Toast

$8.50+

Belgian Waffle

$7.50

Omelets

Mama Omelet

$12.00

Spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.

Daddy Omelet

$12.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.

Rodeo Omelet

Rodeo Omelet

$11.50

Chorizo, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with sour cream and cilantro.

Colorado Omelet

Colorado Omelet

$12.00

Turkey, tomato, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese topped with Hollandaise sauce and scallions.Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.

Pork Chile Verde Hash

$14.00Out of stock

Served over breakfast potatoes with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions with two eggs any style, and choice of toast.

Build Your Own Omelet

$7.50

Breakfast Specialties

Blackstone Benedict

$13.50

Two poached eggs with smoked bacon, balsamic grilled tomato and hollandaise sauce topped with crumbled bacon. ***NOTE: The egg yolks may not be runny for carry-out due to heat from the packaging.***

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, fried egg, on our traditional French toast drizzled with our house made raspberry chipotle jam. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Country Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast with country gravy, breakfast potatoes, onions, and two eggs with choice of toast.

Chick-N Waffles

$12.00

Fried chicken breast with country gravy paired with a Belgian waffle.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Spanish chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheddar jack cheese topped with pico and sour cream in flour tortillas. *** NO MODIFICATIONS / SUBSTITUSTIONS!!! ***

Gabe's Breakfast Melt

Gabe's Breakfast Melt

$12.00

Grilled sourdough bread with two hard fried eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, melted Swiss and cheddar jack cheese, and garlic aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Farm Scramble

$11.50

Scrambled eggs with onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, asparagus, and breakfast potatoes topped with smoked Gouda cheese. *** NO MODIFICATIONS/SUBSTITUTIONS!! ***

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.50+

Flat Asian pastry with scallions and a thin layer of egg.

No Huevos Ranchero

No Huevos Ranchero

$12.00

Fried tortillas, seasoned tofu, breakfast potatoes, onions, black beans, bell peppers, guacamole, and ranchero sauce.

Tofu Scramble

$11.00

Seasoned tofu scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.

House Hash

$15.00

Filet tips, bell peppers, onions, breakfast potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, ranchero sauce. Served with two eggs any style and toast.

Benedicts

Tomato Florentine

Tomato Florentine

$13.50

Two poached eggs with smoked ham, spinach, tomato, caramelized onions and hollandaise sauce. ***NOTE: The egg yolks may not be runny for carry-out due to heat from the packaging.***

Blackstone Benedict

$13.50

Two poached eggs with smoked bacon, balsamic grilled tomato and hollandaise sauce topped with crumbled bacon. ***NOTE: The egg yolks may not be runny for carry-out due to heat from the packaging.***

Classic Benedict

$11.50

Two poached eggs with smoked ham and hollandaise sauce. * **NOTE: The egg yolks may not be runny for carry-out due to heat from the packaging.***

Golden Eggs

$14.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, spinach, smoked salmon, sesame seeds, watercress, and chives on multi-grain toast topped with hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Eggs

Two Eggs Any Style

$7.50

Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.

G145 Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two eggs, smoked bacon, and American cheese served on a brioche bun w/ side of breakfast potatoes.

Eggs ONLY

Lunch Specialties

Chicken Milan

$13.00

Grilled balsamic chicken breast with fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onions, arugula, and balsamic aioli on toasted ciabatta.

145 Chicken Club

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, fried egg, guacamole, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted ciabatta.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Crispy chicken breast with choice of cheese, smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and creamy cilantro lime sauce. Served with tortilla chips.

G145 Cubano

$12.00

Mojo pork, smoked ham, garlic aioli, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese on pressed ciabatta.

Burgers

The Boomer

The Boomer

$14.00

Smoked bacon, sunny side up egg, cheddar jack cheese and chipotle mayo.

Backyard Burger

$14.00

With smoked bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, and cheddar jack cheese.

The G Burger

$14.00

Caramelized onions, candied bacon, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli.

Build Burger

$11.50

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Chicken Cobb

$13.00

Iceberg, spinach, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic dressing.

Sides

Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

NOTE: Breakfast potatoes are fried crispy.

Cheesy Jalapeno Grits

$3.50

¼ Cup Of Real Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side of Banana Foster Sauce

$4.00

Griddle 145 House Fries

$5.50

Tossed in a blend of salt, pepper, garlic, and scallions.

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.50

With cheddar jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, and scallions.

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.50

Bacon Mac-N-Cheese With Scallions

$5.50

Side Of Toast

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Crispy Chicken Breast

$7.00

Homestyle Pierogies (3)

$6.00

Your choice of Fried or Sautéed with onions.

Kids Menu

For kids 10 and under. Includes choice of milk, juice, or fountain drink.

Alana

$7.00

One (1) pancake OR French toast with choice of meat and drink.

Blake

$7.00

One (1) egg any style, with your choice of meat. Served with breakfast potatoes, choice of toast, and drink.

Owen

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Pancake with your choice of meat and drink,

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1146 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052

Directions

Gallery
Griddle 145 image
Griddle 145 image
Griddle 145 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos El Jalapeño
orange starNo Reviews
1033 North 6th Street Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
orange starNo Reviews
1808 MacArthur Rd Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Americus Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
555 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Pennsylvania Rye Company
orange starNo Reviews
536 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Whitehall
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston