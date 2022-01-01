Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Griddle and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

384 South Main St

Sharon, MA 02067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlicky Home Fries
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
2+2+2

This Week Breakfast Specials

Chorizo Omelette

$14.00

Chorizo Sausage , Caramelized Onions, peppers

House Specialty Dishes

2+2+2

2+2+2

$14.00

2 eggs any style , and 1 choice from the meat and sweet selections: or extra cost for 1 Belgium waffle with appropriate condiments

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Eggs, re-fried beans, cheese, tomato salsa, fresh herbs. Served with sour cream Additional toppings are extra

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, black olives, avocado, diced tomato, inside white wrap. Served with sour cream and salsa (xtra $$ diced grilled chicken breast )

Latke towers

Latke towers

$10.00

Three house made latkes topped with house made chicken liver pate and scrambled eggs

NY Style Bagel

NY Style Bagel

$10.50Out of stock

Thin slices of smoked Lox served on your favorite bagel with cream cheese. Bermuda onion and tomato slices

Omelette

Three Egg Omelette

Three Egg Omelette

$10.00

Always fresh beaten eggs rolled with your favorite toppings and choice of toast

Two Egg Omelette

$9.00

Always fresh beaten eggs rolled with your favorite toppings and choice of toast

Three Egg WHITE Omelette

$11.00

Always fresh beaten egg whites rolled with your favorite toppings and choice of toast

Two Egg WHITE Omelette

$10.50

Always fresh beaten egg whites rolled with your favorite toppings and choice of toast

Poached Eggs

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.00

2 poached eggs served on a toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Caprese

$11.00

2 pouched eggs served on a slice of fresh mozzarella cheese with slice of tomato and basil olive oil served on your choice toast

Eggs Florentine

$11.00

2 poached creamed spinach with Mornay sauce served on your choice toast

Eggs Puttanesca

$13.00

2 poached served on a slice of grilled eggplant with bacon and Puttanesca sauce served on your choice toast

Three Eggs Dishes

American

$17.00

Grilled marinated steak tips, fried onions, house made potato hash pancakes topped with eggs any style and choice of toast

Irishman

$15.00

3 fried eggs over freshly made house corned beef

Ukrainian

$14.00

Ukrainian Smoked sausage, mushrooms, onions sautéed, house potato hash and topped with three fried eggs

Huevos Rancheros (Mexican)

$13.95

Black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, avocado on a bed of corn tortilla topped with three fried eggs

Shakshuka (Middle Eastern)

$13.00

Three eggs pouched in tomatoes-onions-peppers-garlic sauce spiced with cumin, paprika, chili and nutmeg.

Super Breakfast Plate

Super Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Three Eggs Any Style, Side of Meat (bacon, sausage or ham) Home Fries and Choice of Toast

From the Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$11.50

Belgian Waffle served w fresh strawberries (Attention Whip Cream is not served with take out waffles )

Crepes

$10.00

House Prepared Five Paper-Thin Crepes Served with Your Choice of toppings and syrup

French Toast

$10.50

Three Pieces of Thick Cut Texan Toast. Served with Syrup

Pancakes

$12.00

three buttermilk pancakes served w syrup / Add Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry or Chocolate chips to the Pancake Batter for $1.50

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.50

Stuffed Crepes

$11.00

three Paper-Thin Crepes Stuffed with Home Made Vanilla Farmer’s Cheese and Golden Raisins, Topped with Granny Smith Apple and Currant Sauce and sour cream

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Four Pieces of Thick Cut Challah Bread Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Strawberry Preserve served with maple syrup

Side Dishes

Bacon

$6.50

Toast

$3.00

Garlicky Home Fries

$5.00

Pork Sausage Link

$5.00

Chicken Sausage Links

$5.50

Ham

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash House Made

$7.50

One Egg Any Style

$3.00

One Pancake

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Thee Eggs Any Style

$9.00

Thick Bacon

$6.95

Beverages and Extras

Ice Coffee (18oz)

$4.25

Iced Tea -Bottled (unsweetened)

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.80

OJ

$3.25

Coke (Bottled )

$2.50

Diet Coke (Bottled)

$2.50

Ginger Ale (Bottled)

$2.50

Sprite (Bottled )

$2.50

Hot Coffee (12oz )

$2.50

Hot Coffee 16oz

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.35

Water (Bottled )

$2.25

Egg Sandwiches

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.50

cream cheese ,plain, vegetable, vhive, lox, honey-walnut

House Baked

Blueberry Muffins

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin House Made

$2.75

Apple Turnover

$3.15Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Kids Korner

Kids Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and FF

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Every Dish Made to Order

Location

384 South Main St, Sharon, MA 02067

Directions

Gallery
Griddle and Grill image
Griddle and Grill image
Griddle and Grill image
Griddle and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ward's Berry Farm - Sandwich & Smoothie Bar
orange star4.3 • 539
614 S Main St Sharon, MA 02067
View restaurantnext
Pushkart Café
orange star3.5 • 68
219 N Main St Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Deag’s Local Diner
orange star4.7 • 440
1261 Park St Stoughton, MA 02072
View restaurantnext
Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton
orange star4.5 • 83
1285 Belmont St Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5044 - Brockton, Pleasant St.
orange starNo Reviews
648 Pleasant St. Rt. 27 Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Bellagio Pizza & Grill
orange star5.0 • 1
505 High St Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sharon

Ward's Berry Farm - Sandwich & Smoothie Bar
orange star4.3 • 539
614 S Main St Sharon, MA 02067
View restaurantnext
Crescent Ridge Dairy
orange star4.5 • 167
407 Bay Road Sharon, MA 02067
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sharon
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Stoughton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Norwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston