The Gridiron of Boaz 214 S McCleskey St
No reviews yet
214 S McCleskey St
Boaz, AL 35957
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
First String
**Outta the Park Fries**
2 Options: Option 1: Sidewinder fries topped with pulled pork, mac n cheese, jalapeños, you choice of BBQ sauce, then finished off with bacon bits & gooey cheese. Option 2: Same as above, but with smoked chicken & our white BBQ sauce
Buffalo Nachos
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a bed of fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa and ranch sauce.
Barbecue Nachos
Fresh smoked pulled chicken or chopped pork atop a bed of lightly fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa and sour cream served with your choice of BBQ sauce..
Triple Threat Cheese Fries
Corn Nuggets App
Homemade Potato Wedges
Chips and Queso Dip
Chips & Homemade Salsa
Jumbo Cheese Sticks
Fried Green Tomatoes App
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Southwest Chicken Rolls
Onion Straws App
Wraps and Sandwiches
**The Grid**
Choice of Fried or Grilled chicken, topped with bacon, smoked gouda pimento cheese, and our signature white BBQ sauce on the side.
Redneck Reuben
Slow smoked beef brisket topped with smoked gouda cheese, onion straws, and dazzled with our Signature White BBQ sauce between 2 slices of Texas toast.
Philly Cheese Steak
Served with sautéed onions & provolone cheese on a Italian- style hoagie roll. Add peppers and Mushrooms for $.50
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon piled high.
Steak Bomb
The 'Hail Mary' of cheese steaks with onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and your choice of your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on an Italian- style hoagie roll.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese or bacon- $.50 each
Fingers of Fire Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese or bacon- $.50 each
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh stoped of grilled chicken served with lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Wings
Small Wings
Approx. 5 wings
Medium Wings
Approx. 8 wings
Large Wings
Approx. 12 wings
X-Large Wings
Approx. 16 wings
Wing Sampler
Approximately 16 of our famous wings in three different flavors.
6 Piece **Smoked Wings**
Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.
12 Piece **Smoked Wings**
Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.
Boneless Wings
Hand-breaded tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with your choice of one side.
Main Plays
**Beef Brisket Plate**
Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with your choice of sauce and 2 sides.
BBQ Pork Plate
Nearly half a pound of FRESH smoked pork topped with your favorite BBQ sauce, toasted bun and 2 sides.
QTR. White Chicken Plate
A breast and wing of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
QTR. Dark Chicken Plate
A leg and thigh of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
Half Chicken Plate
A leg, thigh, breast and wing of smoked chicken covered with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
Chicken Tender Basket
Four hand-breaded tenders, original style with choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Four perfectly- seasoned tenders served with your choice of side.
**Catfish Platter*
We take two pond- raised USA catfish. hand bread them and serve piping hot with 2 sides and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
Hamburger Steak Plate
Hand- formed and covered in gravy and onions, with 2 sides.
Half Baby Back Rib Plate
Ribeye Dinner
Quesadillas
Super Stuffed Spuds
**Brisket Potato**
Tater stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and our Honey BBQ sauce.
The Boss Hog
Tater stuffed with fresh smoked pork and your choice of sauce.
Chicken Bliss Potato
A combo of smoked, hand pulled chicken and white BBQ sauce.
The Buffalo
A Tater inferno! Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with jalapeños and ranch sauce.
Minor League Potato
Served with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and bacon bits, this spud is slightly smaller than our others.
Sides
Sidewinder Fries
Corn Nuggets side
Fried Green Tomatoes side
Onion Straws side
Fried Okra
Baked Beans
Black Eyed Peas
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Green Beans
Macaroni & Cheese
Collard Greens
Vegetable Medley
Shoestring Fries
Sub Salad
Sub Potato
Sub Loaded Fry
Tortilla Chips
Game-Changer Burgers
**Grandslam Burger**
Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with Gouda cheese, pimento cheese, strawberry pepper jam jelly, fried green tomato, bacon and onion straws.
**The Heisman**
Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with cream cheese, jalapeño peppers, strawberry pepper jam jelly, bacon and onion straws.
Gridiron Classic Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
The Gridiron classic with bacon and your choice of cheese.
Touchdown Burger
Add it all together- bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers with your choice of BBQ sauce and cheese...,SCORE!
Flamethrower Burger
We're taking that's one to a whole new level! Sautéed peppers and onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce and pepper jack cheese!
**Two- Point Conversion Burger**
Thick juicy burger topped with our hickory smoked beef brisket and bacon covered in honey BBQ sauce and Gouda cheese.
Daily Specials
Tacos & Burritos
Taco Trio
3 tacos with your choice of chicken, beef or BBQ pork. (Must all be the same)
Taco Sampler
Not sure what you want? Get one of each! 1 BBQ pork, chicken and beef taco!
Buffalo Chicken Taco
Add some spice to your tacos! 3chicken tacos topped with your choice of wing sauce.
Jumbo Burrito
Jumbo burrito with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or BBQ pork.
The Buffalo Burrito
Our jumbo burrito filled with buffalo hot chicken, lettuce, cheese, and fried onion straws.
The Corso
Our jumbo burrito filled with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, queso, sour cream, onion straws and our signature white sauce.
Shooting for the Green
Piggie in the Garden
Our fresh green salad topped with delicious smoked pork.
Chicken in the Garden
Our fresh green salad topped with your choice of smoked or grilled chicken.
**Brisket in the Garden**
Slow-smoked beef brisket on a bed of fresh salad.
Too Tender Salad
Our fresh green salad topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders.
Garden of Fire
Are fresh green salad topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in the wing sauce of your choice.
Homemade Chicken Salad
Our homemade salad topped with Mama's special recipe chicken salad made fresh with hand-pulled smoked chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, celery and onion.
Pee Wee Salad
Small fresh green side salad.
Kids Menu
Corn Dog Bites
Mini corn dogs without the stick!
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 hand-breaded tenders and your choice of sauce.
Kids Hamburger
Quarter-pounder with pickles.
Kid Cheeseburger
Quarter-pounder American cheese topped with pickles.
Grilled Cheese
We figure this one pretty much explains itself.
Add Ons/ Extras
Pizzas
Beer
Angry O
Angry Orchard
Best Damn Cherry Cola
Best Damn Root Beer
Big Wave
Bud Light BTL
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Banquet
Coors Light BTL
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premiere
Dos Equis
Dos Equis Amber
Elysian
Estrella
Guinness
Heineken
Henry's Ginger Ale
Henry's Orange Soda
High Noon
Kaleidoscope
Landshark
Magic Hat
Michelob Ultra Amber
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller High Life
Miller Light BTL
Modelo
Natural Light
PBR Hard Coffee
Platinum
Redd's Apple Ale
Sam Adams
Stella
Ultra Gold
Ultra Lime
Wicked Weed IPA
Truly
Twisted Tea
White Claw
Corona Seltzer
Big Wave Mug
Big Wave Pitcher
Blood Orange Mug
Blood Orange Pitcher
Blue Moon Mug
Blue Moon Pitcher
Bud Light Mug
Bud Light Pitcher
Budweiser Mug
Budweiser Pitcher
Coors Mug
Coors Pitcher
Ghost Train Mug
Ghost Train Pitcher
Kaleidoscope Mug
Kaleidoscope Pitcher
Landshark Mug
Landshark Pitcher
Miller Mug
Miller Pitcher
Naked Pig IPA
Naked Pig IPA Pitcher
Natty Mug
Natty Pitcher
Sam Adams Mug
Sam Adams Pitcher
Shocktop Mug
Shocktop Pitcher
Stella Mug
Stella Pitcher
Sweetwater Mug
Sweetwater Pitcher
Trim Tab Mug
Trim Tab Pitcher
Truck Stop Mug
Truck Stop Pitcher
Ultra Mug
Ultra Pitcher
Yuengling Mug
Yuengling Pitcher
Cahaba Blonde
Busch Light
Busch Light
Bud Light
Miller Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Truck Stop
Landshark
Yeungling
Blue Moon
Mixed Drinks 1
Bahama Mama
Coconut Mai Tai
Dreamsicle
Vanilla Vodka, Orange Juice, and a splash of cream.
Powder Puff
Puff Long Island Liqueurs, Malibu, pineapple, cranberry & OJ.
Purple Rain
Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Raspberry, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with Sprite
Royal Flush
Crown, Apple Pucker, Splash of Cranberry and top off with sprite
Sissy Drink
Drink Malibu, vodka, then a splash of banana, peach, melon, cranberry, pineapple & OJ.
The Cage
Jim Beam, Amaretto, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with sprite.
The Green Monster
Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Malibu, Splash of Myers, Melon, banana, then topped off with pineapple & OJ
The Strut
Wild Turkey & Orange Juice
The Waterboy
Long Island liqueurs, Malibu, Splash of Blue Curacao, Sour, and topped off with orange & pineapple juice
Wild Peach
Peach Rum, peach, a splash of amaretto & fill with OJ.
Sex on the Beach
Long Island
White Russian
Amaretto Sour
Bay Breeze
Fuzzy Navel
Tom Collins
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
Melon Ball
Screwdriver
Bloody Mary
Margarita
Liquid Marijuana
The Marty
Malibu Barbie
Liquid Cocaine
Hurricane
Alabama Slammer
Grateful Dead
The Stinger
Liquid Valium
Washington Apple Drink
Jolly Rancher
Bikini Bottom
Jack N Coke
Shots
2 Minute Warning
Alabama Slammer
Buttery Nipple
Grandma's Apple Pie
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Pineapple Upside Down
Pink Panty Pull Down
Red Snapper
Roll Tide
Roughing the Kicker
Scooby Snack
Surfer on Acid
Sweet Tart
T.K.0
The Sack
Vegas Bomb
War Eagle
Washington Apple
Starburst
Scooby Snack
Rumchata
Rumplemintz
Jackson Special
Pineapple Upside Down
Gummy Bear
Green Tea Shot
Watermelon Jolly Rancher
White Tea
Wine
Moscato Glass
Moscato Bottle
White Zin Glass
White Zin Bottle
Merlot Glass
Merlot Bottle
Cabernet Glass
Cabernet Bottle
Chardonnay Glass
Chardonnay Bottle
White Zinfandel
Chardonnay
Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL White Zinfandel
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Merlot
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
Liquor
Absolute
Citrus
Everclear
Grey Goose
Tito's
UV Blue
Vanilla
Watermelon
Well Vodka
Whipped
Deep Eddy's Ruby
Deep Eddy's Peach
Deep Eddy's Lemon
Ciroc
Smirnoff Pineapple
Smirnoff Raspberry
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Mountain Dew
Lemonade
Redbull
Sugar Free Redbull
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Tonic
Soda
Cranberry Juice
Water
Sour
1800 Gold
Herradura
Jose Silver
Patron
Well Tequila
Jose Gold
1800 Silver
Cazadores Gold
Prospero
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi 151
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Vanilla
Crown Black
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Well Whiskey
Bushmils
Bushmils Red Bush
Old Forester
George Dickel
Jameson
Skrewball
Proper 12
Johnny Walker Black Label
Fireball
Crown Peach
Bulliet
Canadian Club
Canadian Mist
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Honey
Makers Mark
Red Stag
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Well Bourbon
High West American
Jim Beam Apple
Woodford Reserve
Turkey101
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Jager
Peppermint Schnapps
Rumplemintz
Kahlua
Emmets
Buttershots
Amaretto
Dewars
Glenlivet
Wing Party Platter
Chicken & Pork Party Platter
Sides Party Size
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
214 S McCleskey St, Boaz, AL 35957