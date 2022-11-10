Restaurant header imageView gallery

Griffin Grill & Pub

38 Michigan Ave. W

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Appetizer

1/2 Brew City Fries

$3.75

1/2 Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.50

1/2 Home Chips

$3.75

1/2 Sweet Fries

$3.75

1/2 Waffle Fries

$3.75

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Balls

$7.50

Bally Shannon Fries

$11.50

Beef Nachos

$13.00

Black Irish Dip

$11.00

Blarney Bread

$11.00

Cauliflower

$7.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Comes with 2 sides of ranch.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Full Brew City Fries

$5.75

Full Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.75

Full Home Chips

$5.75

Full Sweet Fries

$5.75

Full Waffle Fries

$5.75

Hummus Plate

$10.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Mushrooms

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Pickle Chips Fried

$7.00Out of stock

Pork Nachos

$14.00

Pretzel Puffs

$9.00

Quesadilla

$11.50

Scotch Eggs

$10.00

Skins

$10.00

Steak Bites

$14.00

Tots

$5.00

Tots loaded

$7.00

Wings and Drummies

$14.00

Burgers

A1

$10.50

Avocado Diablo

$10.50

Bally Shannon Burger

$10.50

Rodeo

$10.50

Rory O'Connor

$11.00

Shillelagh

$11.00

Build Your Burger

$7.50

Entrees

BBQ Brisket Burnt Ends

$14.00

Alfredo Cajun

$11.50

Bangers & Mash

$13.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.50

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Hot Dog Basket

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Smokehouse

$11.50

Mahi Mahi Grilled

$15.50

Pork Dinner

$14.00

Pot Roast

$10.00

Shepherds Pie

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$14.00

Baja Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Avocado Taco

$14.00

Poblano Pork Taco

$14.00

Hawaiian Taco

$14.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

California Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Avo Wrap

$12.00

Garden Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Grilled Apple Jack Turkey

$11.00

Grilled Chz

$8.00

Grilled Ham & Chz

$9.00

Michigan Ave Club

$13.00

Pesto Club Panini

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Ragin' Cajun Chicken

$11.50

Reuben

$10.00

Reuben - Double

$15.50

Shamrock Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Steaks

Portobello and Demi Glace

Black and Bleu

Bacon and Boursin

Kentucky Bourbon

Plain

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Chicken Strip Salad

$12.00

Dublin Bay Breeze Salad

$13.00

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$12.00

Rooster Salad

$13.00

Desserts

Hot Fudge Brownie with Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Sundae

$3.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.50

Cookie

$1.50

Griffin Cookie Sundae

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Sides

1/2 Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.50

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Caesar Salad

$3.50

Chili - Bowl

$5.50

Chili - Cup

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Focaccia Bread

$1.50

Full Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.75

Garlic Texas Toast

$1.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.50

Hot Pepper-Jack Potato - Bowl

$5.50

Hot Pepper-Jack Potato - Cup

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Loaded Kids Mac

$6.00

Mashed NO gravy

$3.50

Mashed YES gravy

$3.50

Plain Kids Mac

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.50

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.50

Tavern Slaw

$3.00

NA Drink

Water

Coke

$2.36

Diet Coke

$2.36

Cherry Coke

$2.36

Lemonade

$2.36

Ice Tea

$2.36

Sprite

$2.36

Rootbeer

$2.36

Dr. Pepper

$2.36

Mellow Yellow

$2.36

Arnold Palmer

$2.36

Ginger Ale

$2.36

Tonic Water

$2.36

Soda Water

Fruit Punch

$2.36

Shirley Temple

$2.36

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Coffee

$1.56

Hot Tea

$1.56

Milk

$1.56

Choc Milk

$1.56

Orange Juice

$1.56

Apple Juice

$1.56

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Malts

$4.00

Shakes

$4.00

Kids

K - Fish & Chips

$8.00

K - Chicken Strip

$8.00

K - Burger

$8.00

K - Hot Dog

$8.00

K - PBJ

$8.00

K - Turkey

$8.00

K - Grilled Cheez

$8.00

K - Mac & Cheez

$8.00

Clothing

T-Shirts

$18.00

Sweatshirts

$42.00

Hats

Quarter-Zips

$30.00

Clearance T-shirts

$10.00

Pub Dog Food

Bark-Cuterie Board

$8.00

Pup Cup

$3.00

Snack Bag

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Swirl Pup Cup

$5.00Out of stock

PB&O Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Salmon & Brown Rice Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Sweet Summer Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

GF Peanut Butter & Banana Paws

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Full service bar and food available.

Location

38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek, MI 49017

Directions

Gallery
Griffin Grill & Pub image
Griffin Grill & Pub image
Main pic

