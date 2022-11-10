Griffin Grill & Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Full service bar and food available.
Location
38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek, MI 49017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Torti Taco bar and grill - 80 West Michigan Avenue
No Reviews
80 West Michigan Avenue Battle Creek, MI 49017
View restaurant