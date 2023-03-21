Main picView gallery

Griffin's Market

review star

No reviews yet

273 Mansion Street

Coxsackie, NY 12051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MAIN MENU

Create Your Own Sandwich

Ham

$6.25

Boar's Head Ham

$7.79

Boar's Head Honey Maple Ham

$7.79

Virginia Baked Ham

$6.99

Butterball Natural Turkey

$7.49

Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey

$7.99

Boar's Head Salsalito Turkey

$7.99

Boar's Head Honey Maple Turkey

$7.99

Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey

$7.99

Boar's Head Mesquite Smoked Turkey

$7.99

Griffin's Roast Beef

$8.19

Boar's Head Roast Beef

$8.99

Grilled Chicken breast

$8.19

Crispy Chicken breast

$8.19

Boar's Head Everroast Chicken

$7.75

Boar's Head Buffalo-style Chicken

$7.75

Genoa Salami

$7.49

Boar's Head Genoa Salami

$7.79

Hard Salami

$7.49

Corned Beef

$7.49

Boar's Head Corned Beef

$7.79

Pastrami

$7.79

Wunderbar Bologna

$5.99

Boar's Head Bologna

$6.99

Boar's Head Liverwurst

$6.99

Boar's Head Pepperoni

$7.99

Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Egg Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Create Your Own 12" sub

12" Ham

$7.75

Griffin's Roast Beef 12"

$10.49

Boar's Head Roast Beef 12"

$11.99

Butterball Natural Turkey12"

$9.49

Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey 12"

$10.29

Genoa Salami 12"

$9.49

Boar's Head Genoa Salami 12"

$9.99

Hard Salami 12"

$9.49

Corned Beef 12"

$9.49

Boar's Head Corned Beef 12"

$9.99

Pastrami 12"

$9.49

Grilled Chicken breast 12"

$10.49

Crispy Chicken breast 12"

$10.49

Boar's Head Everroast Chicken 12"

$9.99

Boar's Head Buffalo-style Chicken 12"

$9.99

Wunderbar Bologna 12"

$7.49

Boar's Head Bologna 12"

$8.75

Boar's Head Liverwurst 12"

$8.75

Boar's Head Salsalito Turkey 12"

$10.29

Boar's Head Honey Maple Turkey 12"

$10.29

Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey 12"

$10.29

Boar's Head Mesquite Smoked Turkey 12"

$10.29

Boar's Head Honey Maple Ham 12"

$9.99

Virginia Baked Ham 12"

$8.79

Boar's Head Pepperoni 12"

$9.99

Cheese Sandwich 12"

$8.75

Tuna Salad 12"

$9.49

Egg Salad 12"

$8.75

Chicken Salad 12"

$9.49

Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato Sandwich 12"

$8.99

Boar's Head Ham 12"

$9.99

Create Your Own Wrap

Ham

$6.25

Boar's Head Ham

$7.79

Boar's Head Honey Maple Ham

$7.79

Griffin's Roast Beef

$8.19

Boar's Head Roast Beef

$8.99

Butterball Natural Turkey

$7.49

Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey

$7.99

Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey

$7.99

Boar's Head Salsalito Turkey

$7.99

Boar's Head Honey Maple Turkey

$7.99

Boar's Head Mesquite Smoked Turkey

$7.99

Genoa Salami

$7.49

Boar's Head Genoa Salami

$7.79

Hard Salami

$7.49

Corned Beef

$7.49

Boar's Head Corned Beef

$7.79

Pastrami

$7.79

Grilled Chicken breast

$8.19

Crispy Chicken breast

$8.19

Boar's Head Everroast Chicken

$7.75

Boar's Head Buffalo-style Chicken

$7.75

Wunderbar Bologna

$5.99

Boar's Head Bologna

$6.99

Boar's Head Liverwurst

$6.99

Virginia Baked Ham

$6.99

Boar's Head Pepperoni

$7.99

Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Egg Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato Sandwich

$7.49

House Special Sandwiches

Mansion Street Special

$8.49

Italian Mixed Sandwich

$7.49

Italian Mixed Sub

$9.49

Crispy Chicken Ranch Bacon sandwich

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Ranch Bacon 12" sub

$11.49

Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato Sandwich

$7.49

Hot Subs

Hot Meatball 6"

$6.99

Hot Meatball 12"

$9.49

Sausage, Peppers & Onions 6"

$7.99

Sweet Italian sausage simmered in tomato sauce, peppers and onions, served hot on a 6” sub roll.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions 12"

$10.49

Sweet Italian sausage simmered in tomato sauce with peppers and onions, served hot on a 12” sub roll.

Crispy Chicken Tender 6" sub

$6.99

Crispy tenders on a 6” sub roll with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Tender 12"

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Tender 6"

$7.49

Buffalo style boneless chicken bites with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing. Add a drizzle of hot sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Tender 12"

$10.49

Chicken Parm 6"

$7.99

Chicken Parm 12'

$10.99

Italian breast 6"

$8.19

Italian breast 12"

$10.49

House Special Wraps

Poultry in Motion

$8.29

Roast Beef with a Bite

$8.29

Falafel Wrap

$8.29

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$8.29

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.29

Cape Cod Wrap

$8.29

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.29

Paninis

French Grill

$9.99

Reuben

$8.49

Southwest Grill

$8.99

Pizza

6 slice pizza

$8.75

12 inch round pizza .

8 slice pizza

$14.99

12 slice pizza

$14.99

24 slice pizza

$24.95

Appetizers

Wing Dings

$11.99

Lightly seasoned and breaded, blue cheeese dressing

Wing Zings

$11.99

Mozzerella Sticks 7 pc.

$5.79

with red sauce

Chicken tenders

$6.99

with BBQ sauce or Honey Mustard

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites

$6.95

with blue cheese dressing

French Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings

$5.79

Mushrooms

$5.79

with Ranch or Horseradish Dijon

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Southern style battered

Salads/Soups

House Salad

$7.25

Small House salad

$4.75

Classic Chef Salad

$10.50

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Blazing Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.49

Falafel Salad

$10.49

Greek Salad

$11.99

Cheddar Chicken Salad

$11.25

Spinach Salad

$10.99

12 oz. Soup

$3.99

16 oz. Soup

$4.99

Specialty Pizzas

T-REX Pizza

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon. A meat-lovers feast!

6 slice T-Rex

$13.30

8 slice T-Rex

$23.75

12 slice T-Rex

$23.75

24 slice T-Rex

$39.95

The Favorites

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms.

6 slice The Favorites

$13.50

8 slice The Favorites

$23.75

12 slice The Favorites

$23.75

24 slice The Favorites

$39.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken, Ranch dressing, bacon and mozzarella.

6 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.30

8 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.75

12 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.75

24 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$39.95

Mediterranean

Fried eggplant, onion, black olives, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato and mozzarella.

6 slice Mediterranean

$13.30

8 slice Mediterranean

$23.75

12 slice Mediterranean

$23.75

24 slice Mediterranean

$39.95

Buffalo Chicken

Chicken in spicy wing sauce. A drizzle of blue cheese dressing optional.

6 slice Buffalo Chicken

$13.30

8 slice Buffalo Chicken

$23.75

12 slice Buffalo Chicken

$23.75

24 slice Buffalo Chicken

$39.95

White Brocolli

Fresh brocolli, ricotta cheese, garlic, asiago and mozzarella cheese.

6 slice White Broccoli

$13.30

8 slice White Brocolli

$23.75

12 slice White Brocolli

$23.75

24 slice White Brocolli

$39.95

Fresh Veggie

Tomatoes, fresh green peppers, onion, fresh mushrooms and brocolli.

6 slice Veggie

$13.30

8 slice Vegie

$23.75

12 slice Veggie

$23.75

24 slice Veggie

$39.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood deli since 1979.

Location

273 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, NY 12051

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paul's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
11824 Route 9W West Coxsackie, NY 12192
View restaurantnext
Stewart House
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Water Street Athens, NY 12015
View restaurantnext
Kitty's Market & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
60 South Front Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Ca'Mea Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
214 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Le Perche
orange star4.2 • 698
230 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Feast & Floret
orange star4.5 • 1,090
13 S 3rd St Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coxsackie

The Cask and Rasher
orange star4.5 • 369
245 Mansion Street Coxsackie, NY 12051
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coxsackie
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston