A map showing the location of Griffin's Poboy & Grille - Raceland 4566 HWY 1

Griffin's Poboy & Grille - Raceland 4566 HWY 1

review star

No reviews yet

4566 HWY 1

Raceland, LA 70394

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Barq's Red Cream Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

1/2 Swt 1/2 Uns Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

Kid Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Starters

Crab Cakes

$11.00

Two Fried Crab Cakes served with Ranch

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$8.50

Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Catfish Strips

$10.00

Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with Remoulade Sauce

Fried Tenderloins

$10.00+

Chicken, Pork, or Both

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Served With Ranch

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Tortilla Chips, Salsa, & Sour Cream

Marsh Fries

$7.50

Brown Gravy, Cheddar Jack

Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Served with Marinara

Poboys

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00+

8" or 12" Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Catfish

$11.25+

8" or 12" Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.50+

8" or 12" Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Oyster

$14.00+

8" or 12" Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Crab Cake

$11.50+

8" or 12" Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Roast Beef

$10.00+

8" or 12" Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

BBQ Beef

$10.00+

8" or 12" Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Chicken Tenderloins

$10.00+

8" or 12" Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Pork Chop Strips

$10.00+

8" or 12" Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Ham & Cheese

$10.00+

8" or 12" Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, or Swiss Cheese Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Turkey Melt

$10.00+

8" or 12" Turkey, Onions, Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Club

$11.50+

8" or 12" with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Platters

Catfish

$13.25+

Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.75+

Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.50+

Fried, Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Chicken Tenderloins

$11.75+

Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Seafood

$17.50+

Gulf Shrimp, Oysters, LA Catfish, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, Crab Cake with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Butterfly

$15.00+

Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Oyster

$17.00+

Fried, Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Swamp Boy

$13.00+

Angus Burger or Chicken Strips, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Mushrooms, Gravy, Cheddar Jack with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Hamburger Steak

$12.00+

Topped with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Gravy with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Center Cut Pork Chops

$11.75+

Strips- Grilled, Fried, Blackened with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side

Salads + Wraps

Club

$10.00+

Grilled Turkey Breast, Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Eggs, Choice of Dressing, Served in Crunchy Tortilla Shell or Flour Tortilla Wrap

Caesar

$10.00+

Choice of Protein, Romaine, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Served in Crunchy Tortilla Shell or Flour Tortilla Wrap

Fajita

$10.00+

Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Avocado Ranch Served in Crunchy Tortilla Shell or Flour Tortilla Wrap

Soups

Cream of Crabmeat

$5.00+

Seafood Gumbo

$5.00+

Chicken + Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Soups/Salads

Fajita Salad & Soup

$10.25

Cup of Soup, Half Salad

Club Salad & Soup

$10.25

Cup of Soup, Half Salad

Caesar Salad & Soup

$10.25

Cup of Soup, Half Salad

Soup/Sandwich

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

4" Poboy Bread, Fried, Grilled, or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Catfish

$10.75

4" Poboy Bread, Fried, Grilled, or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.00

4" Poboy Bread, Fried Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Oyster

$12.00

4" Poboy Bread, Fried Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Crab Cake

$11.00

4" Poboy Bread, Fried Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Roast Beef

$10.00

4" Poboy Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

BBQ Beef

$10.00

4" Poboy Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Chicken Tenderloins

$10.00

4" Poboy Bread Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Pork Chop Strips

$10.00

4" Poboy Bread Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

4" Poboy Bread Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, or Swiss Cheese Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Turkey Melt

$10.00

4" Poboy Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Club

$11.00

4" Poboy Bread with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, or Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Sandwiches

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.25+

Bun, White, or Wheat Toast Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Catfish

$9.00+

Bun, White, or Wheat Toast Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Oyster

$9.50+

Bun, White, or Wheat Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$7.75+

Bun, White, or Wheat Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Crab Cake

$7.75+

Bun, White, or Wheat Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Roast Beef

$7.25+

Bun, White, or Wheat Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

BBQ Beef

$7.25+

Bun, White, or Wheat Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Chicken Tenderloins

$7.25+

Bun, White, Wheat Grilled, Fried, Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Pork Chop Strips

$7.25+

Bun, White, or Wheat Grilled, Fried, Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Ham & Cheese

$7.25+

Bun, White, or Wheat Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, or Swiss Cheese Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Turkey Melt

$7.25+

Bun, White, or Wheat Sauteed Turkey, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Club

$7.75+

White or Wheat Toast with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Burgers

Classic

$10.00+

Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, & Mayo on French Bread Bun

Hangover

$11.00+

Angus Burger, Lettuce, Onion, Bacon, Fried Egg, Cheese, & Mayo on French Bread Bun

BBQ

$11.00+

Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ, Onion Ring, & Mayo on French Bread Bun

Swamp Boy

$11.00+

Angus Burger or Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Pepper & Onions, Mushrooms, Gravy, Cheddar Jack, Mayo on French Bread Bun

Mushroom Swiss

$11.00+

Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss, & Mayo on French Bread Bun

Sides

Fries

$2.75

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Stuffed Potato

$4.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

with Butter

Loaded Potato

$4.50

with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream, Bacon, and Chives

Marsh Fries

$3.50

Topped with Brown Gravy and Melted Cheese

Potato Salad

$3.50

Red Beans & Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Veggie Medley

$3.50

Broccoli, Carrots, and Cauliflower

Side Caesar

$2.50

Rice

$1.00

Gravy Fries

$3.00

Kids

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled or Fried, Plate or Bun with choice of side

Kid Catfish

$7.00

Grilled or Fried, Plate or Bun with choice of side

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled or Fried, Plate or Bun with choice of side

Kid Roast Beef

$7.00

On Bun Dressed with Mayo & Pickles, Served with Choice of side

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

On Bun Dressed with Mayo & Pickles, Served with Choice of side

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

On Bun, White, or Wheat with choice of side

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Served with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Sauce

Extras

Extra Dressing

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4566 HWY 1, Raceland, LA 70394

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
