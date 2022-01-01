Griffin's Poboy & Grille - Raceland 4566 HWY 1
No reviews yet
4566 HWY 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverages
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Barq's Root Beer
Barq's Red Cream Soda
Sprite
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Bottled Coke
Bottled Diet Coke
Bottled Coke Zero
Bottled Sprite
Bottle Barq's Root Beer
Sweetened Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
1/2 Swt 1/2 Uns Tea
Bottled Water
Kid Drink
Kid Milk
Coffee
Starters
Crab Cakes
Two Fried Crab Cakes served with Ranch
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Catfish Strips
Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Onion Rings
Served with Remoulade Sauce
Fried Tenderloins
Chicken, Pork, or Both
Fried Pickles
Served With Ranch
Spinach Dip
Tortilla Chips, Salsa, & Sour Cream
Marsh Fries
Brown Gravy, Cheddar Jack
Cheese Sticks
Served with Marinara
Poboys
Popcorn Shrimp
8" or 12" Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Catfish
8" or 12" Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
8" or 12" Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Oyster
8" or 12" Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Crab Cake
8" or 12" Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Roast Beef
8" or 12" Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
BBQ Beef
8" or 12" Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Chicken Tenderloins
8" or 12" Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Pork Chop Strips
8" or 12" Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Ham & Cheese
8" or 12" Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, or Swiss Cheese Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Turkey Melt
8" or 12" Turkey, Onions, Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Club
8" or 12" with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Platters
Catfish
Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Popcorn Shrimp
Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Fried, Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Chicken Tenderloins
Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Seafood
Gulf Shrimp, Oysters, LA Catfish, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, Crab Cake with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Butterfly
Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Oyster
Fried, Served with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Swamp Boy
Angus Burger or Chicken Strips, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Mushrooms, Gravy, Cheddar Jack with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Hamburger Steak
Topped with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Gravy with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Center Cut Pork Chops
Strips- Grilled, Fried, Blackened with Salad, Bread, & Choice of Side
Salads + Wraps
Club
Grilled Turkey Breast, Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Eggs, Choice of Dressing, Served in Crunchy Tortilla Shell or Flour Tortilla Wrap
Caesar
Choice of Protein, Romaine, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Served in Crunchy Tortilla Shell or Flour Tortilla Wrap
Fajita
Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Avocado Ranch Served in Crunchy Tortilla Shell or Flour Tortilla Wrap
Soups/Salads
Soup/Sandwich
Popcorn Shrimp
4" Poboy Bread, Fried, Grilled, or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Catfish
4" Poboy Bread, Fried, Grilled, or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
4" Poboy Bread, Fried Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Oyster
4" Poboy Bread, Fried Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Crab Cake
4" Poboy Bread, Fried Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Roast Beef
4" Poboy Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
BBQ Beef
4" Poboy Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Chicken Tenderloins
4" Poboy Bread Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Pork Chop Strips
4" Poboy Bread Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Ham & Cheese
4" Poboy Bread Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, or Swiss Cheese Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Turkey Melt
4" Poboy Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Club
4" Poboy Bread with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, or Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Sandwiches
Popcorn Shrimp
Bun, White, or Wheat Toast Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Catfish
Bun, White, or Wheat Toast Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Oyster
Bun, White, or Wheat Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Bun, White, or Wheat Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Crab Cake
Bun, White, or Wheat Fried, Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Roast Beef
Bun, White, or Wheat Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
BBQ Beef
Bun, White, or Wheat Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Chicken Tenderloins
Bun, White, Wheat Grilled, Fried, Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Pork Chop Strips
Bun, White, or Wheat Grilled, Fried, Blackened Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Ham & Cheese
Bun, White, or Wheat Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, or Swiss Cheese Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Turkey Melt
Bun, White, or Wheat Sauteed Turkey, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Club
White or Wheat Toast with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Burgers
Classic
Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, & Mayo on French Bread Bun
Hangover
Angus Burger, Lettuce, Onion, Bacon, Fried Egg, Cheese, & Mayo on French Bread Bun
BBQ
Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ, Onion Ring, & Mayo on French Bread Bun
Swamp Boy
Angus Burger or Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Pepper & Onions, Mushrooms, Gravy, Cheddar Jack, Mayo on French Bread Bun
Mushroom Swiss
Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss, & Mayo on French Bread Bun
Sides
Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Stuffed Potato
Baked Potato
with Butter
Loaded Potato
with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream, Bacon, and Chives
Marsh Fries
Topped with Brown Gravy and Melted Cheese
Potato Salad
Red Beans & Rice
Side Salad
Green Beans
Veggie Medley
Broccoli, Carrots, and Cauliflower
Side Caesar
Rice
Gravy Fries
Kids
Kid Popcorn Shrimp
Grilled or Fried, Plate or Bun with choice of side
Kid Catfish
Grilled or Fried, Plate or Bun with choice of side
Kid Chicken Tenders
Grilled or Fried, Plate or Bun with choice of side
Kid Roast Beef
On Bun Dressed with Mayo & Pickles, Served with Choice of side
Kid Hamburger
On Bun Dressed with Mayo & Pickles, Served with Choice of side
Kid Grilled Cheese
On Bun, White, or Wheat with choice of side
Extras
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4566 HWY 1, Raceland, LA 70394
Photos coming soon!