G3 - Griffon Gastropub East Aurora
634 Main Street
East Aurora, NY 14052
Food B4 Food
Potstickers
Five crispy Chinese dumplings filled with teriyaki chicken, scallions, garlic & Napa cabbage, served with sweet & spicy Asian dipping sauce
Fried "Grilled" Cheese
Hand-cut Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. beer battered & golden brown. You betcha these crispy. buttery. cheesy. melt in your mouth treats will immediately transport you back to your younger years when snow days still existed ... dip them in that delicious tomato soup aioli for the ultimate combo
Spicy Rhode Island Calamari
Fresh sliced calamari rings & tentacles, coated in seasoned flour, flash-fried, tossed with garlic butter, hot cherry peppers, green onions & fresh parsley, served with grilled garlic toast. We recommend using a fork!
Sweet Corn Fritters
Spoonfuls of fresh, sweet corn filled batter, flash-fried, served with NYS maple butter
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Crowd Favorite Dip! Charred Corn, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Cotija-Cream Cheese Blend, Mexican Crema, Smoked Paprika, Margarita Salt & A Touch Of Cayenne For That Chihuahua Bite You Love, Served Of Course With Freshly Fried Corn Tortilla Chips
Bahn Mi Nachos
Voted “best bite” at the taste of East Aurora 2017! Fried wontons topped with Vietnamese pulled pork, pickled carrots & red peppers, green onions, candied jalapenos & fresh-pulled cilantro, drizzled with toasted sesame-sriracha aioli
Soup-er
Loaded Potato- Cup
A velvety rich. lightly-spiced. hand-crafted lobster stock mixed with coconut milk. green curry. fresh minced lobster. celery. carrots. potatoes. onions. corn. green chilis. roux & a touch of cream
Loaded Potato- Bowl
A velvety rich. lightly-spiced. hand-crafted lobster stock mixed with coconut milk. green curry. fresh minced lobster. celery. carrots. potatoes. onions. corn. green chilis. roux & a touch of cream
Not So Rabbit Foodish
House Small
Mixed field greens topped with heirloom grape tomatoes, roasted red onions, smoked gouda & butter-herb croutons Dressings come on the side.
House Large
Mixed field greens topped with heirloom grape tomatoes, roasted red onions, smoked gouda & butter-herb croutons. Dressings come on the side.
Grilled Caesar
Fresh romaine heart brushed with Meyer lemon infused olive oil, lightly chargrilled, a touch of fresh squeezed lemon juice, fresh grated parmesan cheese, daily baked butter-herb croutons & sliced heirloom grape tomatoes. Dressing on the side.
Black & Blue Steak
Mixed field greens, topped with blackened, sliced filet of sirloin, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, balsamic reduction & a crispy onion nest. Recommended dressing: Red Balsamic Vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side.
Sweater Weather
Mixed field greens topped with grilled chicken breast. dried mission figs. applewood smoked bacon. diced granny smith apples. red grapes. toasted walnuts & crumbled goat cheese. drizzled with balsamic reduction. served with apple cider vinaigrette
It's All Greek To Me
Mixed field greens with Mediterranean wheat berries. white beans. olive oil. Greek seasonings. spinach. cherry tomatoes. roasted red onions. crumbled feta. crispy fried garlic chickpeas. roasted red peppers. golden raisins & pistachios. topped with honey Greek yogurt
Inventive Sandwiches
Panko Chicken
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
One Love
Pan-seared Jamaican jerk blackened mahi mahi. fresh mango salsa. red pepper aioli. arugula & sliced tomatoes on a honey butter toasted brioche bun
Mangia Steak
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
Beef on Weck
A WNY tradition of slow-roasted, tender, all-natural top round, thinly sliced, served on a fresh baked & toasted kimmelweck roll with a side of au jus & horseradish
Vietnamese Pulled Pork
Butter-toasted round roll filled with banh mi pulled pork. Vietnamese slaw. fresh-sliced cucumbers. sesame sriracha mayo. cilantro & candied jalapenos
Fresh Handmade Burgers
Build a Burger
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest. Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
Bacon Jam Burger
Maple bourbon bacon jam, Gorgonzola cheese, cage-free fried egg
PB&J Burger
Crunchy organic peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon, blackberry-balsamic jam & fontina cheese. A perfect combination. Don’t knock it until you try it!
Caprese Turkey Burger
Fresh patty of white & dark ground turkey with rosemary & garlic, topped with fresh milk mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil pesto & balsamic drizzle
No Moo For You
The famous Beyond Burger (looks like a beef burger, tastes like a beef burger, 100% vegan) topped with hippie sauce (vegan mayo, relish, hot sauce & a touch of mustard), cheddar “cheese”, chopped romaine, sautéed mushrooms, vine ripened tomatoes & crispy onion frizzles, served on a toasted vegan ciabatta bun
Bison Burger
Grilled Bison Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Boar Burger
Grilled Boar Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Duck Burger
Grilled Duck Burger accompanied by: Grilled Apple Brie Cheese, Orange Honey Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Elk Burger
Grilled Elk Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon Gruyere Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Emu Burger
Emu Grilled Emu Burger accompanied by: Basil Pesto Avocado, Herbed Goat Cheese, Smoked Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Kangaroo Burger
Grilled Kangaroo Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon Herbed Goat Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Fried Egg, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Kobe Burger
Grilled Kobe Beef Burger accompanied by: Herbed Goat Cheese, Smoked Paprika Garlic Aioli, Sweet Piquante Peppers, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Lamb Burger
Grilled Lamb Burger accompanied by: Blackberry Balsamic Jam, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Ostrich Burger
Grilled Ostrich Burger accompanied by: Gorgonzola Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Grilled Apples, Balsamic Glaze, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Venison Burger
Grilled Venison Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Apple, Gorgonzola Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Yak Burger
Grilled Yak Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Creative Entrees
Chicken Caprese
Two 4oz sous-vide & grilled chicken breasts, topped with basil pesto, fresh milk mozzarella & oven roasted heirloom grape tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction, served over smoked gouda shells & cheese with charred asparagus
Grecian Salmon
Pan-seared aukra salmon. served over a Mediterranean grain blend mixed with white beans. spinach. roasted onion. cherry tomatoes & spices. topped with "baklava" compound butter. marinated & charred asparagus. finished with a slightly spicy red pepper aioli swirl
Filet Medallions
Four prime filet of sirloin medallions grilled to perfection served over Yukon mashed potatoes, topped with our signature bacon jam butter and crispy onion frizzles. Served with charred asparagus
Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese
Al dente shell pasta tossed with our signature smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed Ritz crackers. You will never want boring mac n’ cheese again! + Grilled Chicken & Oven-Roasted Tomatoes | 6 *GF + Sliced Sirloin & Caramelized Onions | 7 *GF
Shabu Shabu
Japanese hot pot of hand-crafted vegetable dashi. baby bok choy. julienne carrots. green onions. forest mushrooms. baby corn. bean sprouts & ramen noodles. served with sriracha & hoisin
Sides
French Fries Side
Miami spice (garlic, sea salt, onion, turmeric, cumin & paprika) rubbed all natural skin-on fries
Plain French Fries Side
Natural skin-on fries with no seasoning
Sweet Potato Fries
Tossed in Honey Butter
Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese Side
*Side Gluten Free Shells and Cheese
Charred Asparagus Side
*Vegan Asparagus
Mediterranean Grain Blend
Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chive Tater Tots
Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes
Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes & Gravy Side
Side Gravy
Side Sauce
Side Dressing
Side Blue Cheese
Side Spicy Pickles Chips (6)
Side Tortilla Chips
Garlic Bread /Piece
Thick Cut Plain Italian Bread /Piece
Side Maple Butter
Side Spicy Maple Mayo
Side Sirarcha Aioli
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Marinara
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Bacon Jam (2oz)
Side Hippie Sauce
Side Tartar
Side Celery
Side Carrot
Side Apple
Pub Menu
El Macho Nachos
Two heavy layers of fresh made tri-colored tortilla chips with black olives. black beans. roasted corn. fresh tomato salsa. Mexican queso. topped with shredded lettuce. diced tomatoes. finished with Mexican crema & fresh cilantro
I Dream of Poutine
A nod to our Canadian friends! Our crispy signature Miami spice all-natural skin on french fries topped with extra squeaky white cheddar cheese curds & slathered in rich special house gravy. After eating this dish you"ll be saying "eh" quite frequently and pronouncing "about" much different. + Substitute our cheddar. sour cream & chive tater tots I 4 (Note: this will result in nappy time for you)
Fried "Grilled" Cheese
Hand-cut Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. beer battered & golden brown. You betcha these crispy. buttery. cheesy. melt in your mouth treats will immediately transport you back to your younger years when snow days still existed ... dip them in that delicious tomato soup aioli for the ultimate combo
Pizza Logs
A WNY tradition! Four eggroll wrappers filled with sliced mozzarella & pepperoni, rolled up & flash-fried, served with warm house made marinara sauce
Duck Wings
Crispy fried Maple Leaf Farms duck wings tossed in a sweet Asian chili sauce, white sesame seeds & topped with green onions
Sweet Potato Fries
A basket of natural skin-on sweet potato fries tossed with honey butter
Houe Spice French Fries
A basket of Miami spice (garlic, sea salt, onion, turmeric, cumin & paprika) rubbed all natural skin-on fries, served with roasted garlic aioli
Crispy Shrimp Basket
Seven jumbo cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered spicy tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served over Miami spice rubbed all natural skin-on fries with a side of house cocktail sauce
Single Chicken Wings (8)
Double Chicken Wings (16)
Single Boneless Wings (8)
Double Boneless Wings (16)
Single Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Double Homemade Chicken Tenders (8)
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Double Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (8)
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Kids Menu
Kid Cheese Burger
6oz griddled, all beef patty, topped with American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun, served with choice of side.
Kids Shells & Cheese
Shell pasta tossed with our smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed butter cracker
Kids Red Pasta
Shell pasta tossed with our homemade red sauce, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.
Kids Butter Pasta
Shell pasta tossed with butter topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread with American & mozzarella cheese served with a choice of side
Kids Shrimp Basket
Crispy hand-battered shrimp served with your choice of side and cocktail sauce
Kids Grilled Tenders
Two grilled chicken tenders, served with your choice of side and you choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two hand-battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of side and you choice of dipping sauce.
Dessert
Blondie Cheesecake
Graham crust with blondie brownie infused cheesecake. Layered with caramel and chopped brownie bits.
Chocolate Oblivion
Flour-less chocolate torte. sealed in homemade chocolate ganache. *Gluten Free
Peanut Butter Trifle
Brownie bottom layered with peanut butter pie filling then filled with brownie chocolate cake infusion. Chocolate mousse and peanut butter pie filling finished with Pb cups and ganache. *Contains nuts
Pillows of Love
Spice Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!
634 Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052