G5- Griffon Brewing Youngstown
200 Lockport Street
Youngstown, NY 14174
Food
Sharing Is Caring
- WTFrench Onion Dip$9.00
Crispy-Fried Kettle Chips Dusted With Our Tuscan Garlic Seasoning, Served With House-Made French Onion Dip ... A WNY Staple
- Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken$12.00
Super-Crispy , Special BTS Spice Blend Battered Juicy Chicken Thigh Chunks, Topped With Sliced Peppadews & Green Onions , Served With Gochujang Aioli
- Magic Mushrooms$9.00
Five Crispy Dumplings Filled With A Mixture Of Shiitake Mushrooms , Bok Choy, Carrots , Ginger & Sesame, Topped green Onions , Served With Umami Chili Sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Crab Dip$14.00
A Perfect Blend Of Cheddar, Parmesan , Sauteed Spinach , Artichoke Hearts, Hand-Pulled Crab Meat, Worcestershire Sauce, Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Juice & Secret Seasonings, Served With Fresh-Baked Garlic Butter Focaccia Bread
- Chili Chips$12.00
House-Made Kettle Chips Dusted With Our Tuscan Garlic Seasoning , Topped With Brewers Chili , Colby JackCheddar Blend , Dollop Of Sour Cream & A Handful Of Green Onions
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Fat & Crispy Chicken Wings , Tossed In Your Choice Of Sauce , Served With Blue Cheese & Carrots
Beans & Greens
- Brewers Chili$7.00+
A Thick, Hearty & Flavorful Brewery Favorite! SlowCooked Fresh Ground Beef, Ground Sausage, Diced Onions , Tasty Griffon Lager, Diced Peppers, Minced Garli c , Fire-Roasted Tomatoes, Black, Pinto & Kidney Beans, All The Seasonings & So Much More. Topped With A Colby Jack-Cheddar Blend, Finished With Crispy Fried Onions , Served With Delicious Saltine Crackers
- They Only Have One Salad$13.00
Timeless Classic Asian Salad With A Twist Consisting Of A Crunchy Blend Of Shredded Golden Beets & Kohlrabi, Shaved Brussel Sprouts & Broccoli, Julienne Carrots, Chopped Kale & Radicchio , Topped With Crispy Chow Mein Noodles , Sliced Almonds And Green Onions , Served With Sesame Ginger Dressing
Sides
- Triple Potato Salad$4.00+
Red, Gold & Sweet Potatoes, Diced Onions, Cider Vinegar, Legendary Creaminess
- Dill Pickle Power Slaw$5.00+
Shredded Golden Beets, Broccoli, Brussel Sprout, Kohlrabi, Carrots, Kale & Radicchio. Dill Pickle Aioli
- 4 Bean Salad$3.00+
Green, Wax, Kidney, Chickpeas, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, O&V, 1950's
- Tuscan Kettle Chips$2.50
Garlic, Onion, Sea Salt, Spice, Red Wine Powder, Fabio
Pick Me Up
- Main Moo$9.00+
Our Signature 1/ 41b Steak Blend Patty On A Brioche Bun With G Sauce , Melty Cheese & Crispy Onions
- Brew Moo$11.00+
Our Signature 1/ 41b Steak Blend Patty On A Brioche Bun With Melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese , G Sauce, Brewers Chili & Crispy Onions
- Hot Moo$10.00+
Our Signature 1/ 41b Steak Blend Patty On A Brioche Bun With Umami Chili Crisp , Stracciatella & Crispy Onions
- No Moo$10.00+
60z Black Bean Patty On A Brioche Bun With Melty "Cheese", Hippy Sauce & Crispy Onions
- Bless Your Heart Fried Chicken$11.00
Oh Yes Child, We Reckon Y'all Go Cattywampus For This Sandwich! So Grab Your Sweet Tea And Favorite Rocker ... Toasted Brioche Bun Topped With Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Breast, A Generous Hot Honey Drizzle, Finished With Dill Pickle Slaw
IYKYK (Entree)
- Garfield's Favorite$16.00
Six Thick Layers Of Fresh Pasta Sheets Each Filled With Meaty Bolognese, Creamy Dreamy Bechamel Sauce & Fresh Grated Parmesan , On A Wading Pool Of Our House Marinara, Topped With Shredded Mozzarella, More Parmesan, A Touch Of Heavy Cream & Basil Pesto, Baked In The Oven Then Topped With A Scoop Of Stracciatella, Served With Focaccia Bread. You'll Definitely Need A Nap After!
'ZA (12" Roman Dough)
- Napolean Complex$19.00
Roasted Garlic Cream / Hand-Pulled Short Rib / Caramelized Onions / Peppadew Peppers / Smoked Bleu Cheese
- New School Margherita$15.00
Organic Milled Tomatoes / Stracciatella Cheese Basil Pesto
- Sausage Party$17.00
Roasted Garlic Cream / Local Sweet Sausage /All-Natural Mozzarella / Roasted Fennel
- Cacio E Pepe$15.00
Parmesan Cream / Roasted Garlic / Grana Padano Cheese/ Cracked Pepper
- Lord Of The Pies$16.50
Organic Milled Tomatoes / Himalayan Pink Sea Salt / AllNatural Mozzarella / Uncured Berkshire Pepperoni Parmigano Reggiano / Hot Honey
- Funghitown$17.00
Herbed Goat Cheese / Mushroom Duxelles / Roasted Forest Mushrooms / Truffle Cream / Smoked Bleu Cheese
- It Ain't East Bein' Cheesy$15.00
Organic Milled Tomatoes / Himalayan Pink Sea Salt / All-Natural Mozzarella / Grana Padano Cheese
- Chips & Dip Pizza$16.50
Sicilian 'Za (Focaccia Bread)
- Beez In The Trap$15.00
EZZO Pepperoni / Mozzarella/Organic Tomato Sauce / Stracciatella Cheese / Basil Pesto / Hot Honey
- O.M. Griffon$14.00
Garlic Herb Goat Cheese/All-Natural Mozzarella / Hot Cherry Peppers/ Balsamic Reduction
- Sunday Dinner$16.00
Roasted Garlic Cream / Mushroom Duxelles / Hand-Pulled Short Rib / Caramelized Onions / Thin-Sliced Potatoes / Smoked Blue Cheese
Retail
Griffon Crest T-Shirt (Black)
Pub Life T-Shirt (Black)
Pub Life T-Shirt (White)
Pub Life T-Shirt (Gold)
Griffon Brewing T-Shirt (Black)
Griffon Brewing T-Shirt (Sage)
Pub Life Hoodie (Black)
Pub Life Hoodie (White)
Pub Life Hoodie (Gold)
Griffon Brewing Hoodie (Black)
Griffon Hats
Griffon Glassware
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
200 Lockport Street, Youngstown, NY 14174