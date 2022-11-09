Griff's imageView gallery

Griff's Cardinal Towne

review star

No reviews yet

323 W Cardinal Blvd

Louisville, KY 40208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Spinach Queso

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Jalapeno

$6.99

Loaded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Mozzarella Triangles

$7.99

Fried Mac & Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Sky-High Nachos

$10.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99Out of stock

Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$5.99

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

20 Boneless Wings

$19.99

50 Boneless Wings

$44.99

5 Smoked Wings

$5.99

10 Smoked Wings

$10.99

20 Smoked Wings

$19.99

50 Smoked Wings

$44.99

65 Cent Boneless Wings

$0.65

Soups & Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

$10.99

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$8.49Out of stock

Turkey Club Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Homemade Chili

$3.99+Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$3.99+Out of stock

Main Plates

Alfredo Cavatappi

$9.99

Smokin' Cajun Pasta

$9.99

Catfish Fingers

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

Grilled Salmon

$14.99Out of stock

Hot Brown

$10.99Out of stock

Shrimp Platter

$10.99

Burgers

Original Cheeseburger

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheeseburger

$10.99

Mush Swiss Burger

$10.99

Sunny Side Burger

$10.99

Fastbreak Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Hand-Helds

BLT

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Tacos

$8.99

Smoked Turkey Club

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey Melt

$9.99Out of stock

Portabella Mushroom

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Sliders

$9.99

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.99

Mixed Sliders

$9.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Seasoned Fry

$2.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99Out of stock

MacNChz

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99Out of stock

Veggies

$2.99

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Salmon

$8.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Ice Cream

$1.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Jr. Burger

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Wings

$4.99

Chowly Burgers

Mozzarella Cheeseburger (copy)

$10.99

Original Cheeseburger (copy)

$9.99

Mush Swiss Burger (copy)

$10.99

Sunny Side Burger (copy)

$10.99

Fastbreak Burger (copy)

$10.99

Soda

Big Red

$2.29

Cream Soda

$1.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.29

Mt Dew

$2.29
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.29

Real Rootbeer

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Straw Lemonade

$2.29

Juice

Cran Juice

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Grapefruit Juice

$2.29

Coffee, Tea, Water

Coffee

$1.79

Tea

$2.29

Water

Chowly Open Item

T-Shirts

Dr Dunk Black & Blue

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Orange

$24.99

Dr Dunk Pinkish

$24.99

Dr Dunk Red

$24.99

Dr Dunk Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Blue

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Orange

$24.99

Dr Dunk Pinkish

$24.99

Dr Dunk Red

$24.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Orange

$24.99

Dr Dunk Pinkish

$24.99

Dr Dunk Red

$24.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Blue

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Orange

$24.99

Dr Dunk Pinkish

$24.99

Dr Dunk Red

$24.99

Dr Dunk Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Blue

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Blue

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Orange

$24.99

Dr Dunk Pinkish

$24.99

Dr Dunk Red

$24.99

Dr Dunk Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$24.99

T-Shirt Dunk Black

$24.99

Dr Dunk Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Blue

$24.99

Dr Dunk Black & Purple

$24.99

Dr Dunk Orange

$24.99

Dr Dunk Pinkish

$24.99

Dr Dunk Red

$24.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$24.99

Hats

Cap - Black

$19.35

Cap - Dark Grey

$19.35

Cap - Green

$19.35

Cap - Light Grey

$19.35

Beanie Black

$17.35

Beanie RED

$17.35

Basketball, Glass, etc.

Earrings

$10.35

Hair Ties

$4.35

Lanyard - Black

$4.35

Lanyard - Red

$4.35

Necklace

$10.35

Pilsner Glass

$9.35

Signed Pint Glass

$9.99

Throws

$19.35

Toboggan

$10.35

UofL Basketball Signed

$49.95

UofL Football

$25.35

Hoodie

Dr Dunk Black & Pink

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$29.99

Dr Dunk Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Pink

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$29.99

Dr Dunk Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Pink

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$29.99

Dr Dunk Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Pink

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$29.99

Dr Dunk Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Pink

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$29.99

Dr Dunk Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Pink

$29.99

Dr Dunk Black & Red

$29.99

Dr Dunk Grey

$29.99

Dr Dunk Red

$29.99

Polo

Polo Black

$24.35

Polo Dark Grey

$24.35

Polo Green

$24.35

Polo Green & Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Red

$24.35

Polo Red & Black

$24.35

Women's Polo PInk

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink & Grey

$24.35

Polo Black

$24.35

Polo Green

$24.35

Polo Green & Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Red

$24.35

Polo Red & Black

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink & Grey

$24.35

Polo Black

$24.35

Polo Dark Grey

$24.35

Polo Green

$24.35

Polo Green & Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Red

$24.35

Polo Red & Black

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink & Grey

$24.35

Polo Black

$24.35

Polo Dark Grey

$24.35

Polo Green

$24.35

Polo Green & Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Red

$24.35

Polo Red & Black

$24.35

Women's Polo PInk

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink & Grey

$24.35

Polo Black

$24.35

Polo Dark Grey

$24.35

Polo Green

$24.35

Polo Green & Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Red

$24.35

Polo Red & Black

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink & Grey

$24.35

Polo Black

$24.35

Polo Dark Grey

$24.35

Polo Green

$24.35

Polo Green & Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Grey

$24.35

Polo Lite Red

$24.35

Polo Red & Black

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink

$24.35

Women's Polo Pink & Grey

$24.35

Jerseys

Louisville Jersey Size 54

$195.00

Food

$2 Shrimp

$4.00

$2 Catfish

$3.00

$2 Brisket

$3.00

Drinks

$3 Draft

$3.00

$2 Can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

323 W Cardinal Blvd, Louisville, KY 40208

Directions

Gallery
Griff's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Home Run Burger - Cardinal
orange starNo Reviews
303 West Cardinal Boulevard Louisville, KY 40208
View restaurantnext
The Granville Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1601 S 3rd St Louisville, KY 40208
View restaurantnext
Zanzabar - 2100 South Preston Street
orange star4.7 • 821
2100 South Preston Street Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext
Buck's Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
425 W. Ormsby Louisville, KY 40203
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - Louisville Campus
orange star4.4 • 1,226
2500 Crittenden Dr Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext
Four Pegs Beer Lounge - 1053 Goss Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1053 Goss Avenue Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston