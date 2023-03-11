Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gril Craft BBQ

Euclid Ave

Willoughby, OH 44094

Popular Items

Bowl
STREET CORN


Bowl

Bowl

$10.50

Sides

STREET CORN

$4.50

GARLIC PARM POTATOES

$4.50

5 WHOLE WINGS

$8.00

10 WHOLE WINGS

$15.00

1/2 BIRD WITH RICE

$14.00Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE

$4.50

RICE

$4.50

CHIPS

$2.00

CHIPS & DIP

$4.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

TEA

$2.50

DESSERT

Nutella Cookie

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094

