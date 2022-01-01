Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Pizza
American

Grill 22

449 Reviews

$$

6197 Allentown Blvd

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Popular Items

Classic Pizza
10 Wings Boneless
10 Wings Bone

APPETIZERS

10 Wings Bone

$16.00

10 Wings Boneless

$9.00

20 BONELESS WINGS

$17.00

20 Wings bone in

$32.00

50 WINGS bone in

$75.00

100 WINGS bone in

$150.00

Baked Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Cheese Steak Nachos

$12.00

Chili Nachos

$10.00

Firebread

$8.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.00

Loaded bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Pretz Bites

$5.00

Seafood Nachos

$13.00

SPICY JALAPENO PIMENTO CHEESE

$8.00

Stuffed Peppers

$8.00

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

BURGERS

The House Burger

$12.00

California Burger

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

ASIAN INFLUENCED BURGER

$13.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.00

Fatty Melt

$13.00

DESSERT

Snicker Pie

$6.00

Waffle Sundae

$8.50

Choc Cake

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Scoop Ice Crm

$2.00

ENTREE'S

BANGERS AND MASH

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

BACON WRAPPED MEATLOAF

$17.00

NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

$20.00

SHEPARD'S PIE

$16.00

BEEF BRISKET

$18.00

FRIED FISH AND SHRIMP DINNER

$19.00

RIBEYE DINNER

$22.00

EXTRA'S

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.25+

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.25+

Side of Facemelter

$0.25+

Side of Firehouse Blend

$0.25+

Side of Hot

$0.25+

Side of Mild

$0.25+

Side of Queso

$0.25+

Side of Ranch

$0.25+

Side of Sour Cream

$0.25+

Side of Sweet and Tangy

$0.25+

Side of Sweet Chili

$0.25+

Side of Spicy Aioli

$0.25+

S/O Garlic Parm

$0.25

Extra Celery

$0.50

Buffalo Soldier

$0.25+

Tartar

$0.25+

Tatziki

$0.25+

EXTRA FIRECRACK SAUCE

$0.25+

Side Of Blue 22

$0.25+

KID'S

Kids Burger

$5.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.50

Kids Spaghetti/Meatball

$6.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Single Scoop

$3.00

Adult Upcharge

$2.00

Kid Beverage

$1.00

Kid Beverage

$1.50

PASTA'S

Blackened Chicken Gnocchi

$15.00

Chicken broccoli Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

MUSHROOM STROGANOFF

$19.00

Roasted Veggie Pasta

$13.00

Sausage and artichoke

$11.00

SEAFOOD PASTA

$19.00

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$12.00

PIZZA

Classic Pizza

$9.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$9.00

Seafood Pizza

$14.00

HOT HONEY AND ITALIAN MEATS

$13.00

Four Cheese Pizza

$12.00

MUSHROOM ONION PIZZA

$12.00

SAUSAGE AND ARTICHOKE PIZZA

$11.00

SALAD'S

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Grill 22 Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$7.00

Pittsburgh

$13.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side LTO Salad

$3.00

Side Ceasar

$3.00

SANDWICH'S & STUFF

The Classic Cheesesteak

$11.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.00

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

French Dip

$11.00

Greek Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pulled Pork

$9.00

The Traditional

$9.00

Take Out Burger

$12.00

SPICY SOUTHERN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

SPICY BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.00

PORTOBELLO WRAP

$10.00

Fish And Chips

$15.00

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$11.00

ITIALIAN GRINDER

$11.00

SIDES

Large Fries

$5.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Slaw

$2.00

Side Cheese

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side LTO Salad

$3.00

Side MAC

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.50

Add Crab Cake

$10.00

Side Chips

$1.50

SOUPS

Seafood Gumbo

$6.00+

Chili

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Tomato Soup

$5.00+

Quart Chili

$16.00

Quart SOD

$16.00

Quart Tom Soup

$16.00

Quart Gumbo

$21.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Freshly Prepped Food and Ice Cold Drinks!

Website

Location

6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Directions

Grill 22 image
Grill 22 image

