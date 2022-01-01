Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grill And Garden Cafe

5832 Youngstown Warren Rd

Niles, OH 44446

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Warm Bowl
Salad Build Your Own Salad
Munchie Basket

Grub Club Subs

Monster 16"

$19.95

Roast Beef, Salami, Turkey, Chicken, Ham, American, Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Olives, Banana Peppers, Grub Sauce

Big Ed 12"

$15.95

Roast Beef, Turkey, Salami, Chicken, Bacon, American, Provolone, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil Vinegar, Grub Sauce

Grubbers Delight 16"

$19.95

Bologna, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil Vinegar

Executive 6"

$6.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Grub Sauce

Executive 12"

$12.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Grub Sauce

Real Grub 6"

$6.95

Chicken, Turkey, Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Sour Cream

Real Grub 12"

$12.95

Chicken, Turkey, Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Sour Cream

Uptowner 6"

$6.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Horsey

Uptowner 12"

$12.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Horsey

Real Man 6"

$6.95

Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Horsey

Real Man 12"

$12.95

Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Horsey

Veggie 6"

$6.95

3 types of cheese, all your veggies, mayo

Veggie 12'

$12.95

3 types of cheese, all your veggies, mayo

Italian Dream 6'

$6.95

Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian

Italian Dream 12'

$12.95

Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian

Memaw's Favorite 6"

$6.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic, Mayo

Memaw's Favorite 12"

$12.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic, Mayo

Torpedo 6"

$6.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic

Torpedo 12"

$12.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic

Old Fashion 6"

$6.95

Bologna, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo

Old Fashion 12"

$12.95

Bologna, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo

Jen's Special 6"

$6.95

Chicken, Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mayo

Jen's Special 12"

$12.95

Chicken, Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mayo

New Yorker 12"

$16.95

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Salami, Turkey, Mozzarella, Italian, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers

Philly Cheese Steak 6"

$6.95

Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Provolone, Mayo

Philly Cheese Steak 12"

$12.95

Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Provolone, Mayo

Spicy Ranch Chicken 6"

$6.95

Grilled Chicken, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos

Spicy Ranch Chicken 12"

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos

Red Hot Dragon 6"

$6.95

Grilled Chicken, XX hot sauce, pepperjack, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos

Red Hot Dragon 12"

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, XX hot sauce, pepperjack, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos

Reuben Melt

$10.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch 6"

$6.95

grilled chicken, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$12.95

grilled chicken, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Steak Pizza 6"

$6.95

Grilled Steak, Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella

Steak Pizza 12"

$12.95

Grilled Steak, Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella

Chicken Pizza 6"

$6.95

Grilled Chicken, Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella

Chicken Pizza 12"

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella

Pastrami on Marble Rye

$10.99

Pastrami, grilled onions, peppers, swiss, dijon mustard

Sausage 6"

$6.95

Sausage, Grilled Onions, peppers, mozzarella, sauce

Sausage 12"

$12.95

Sausage, Grilled Onions, peppers, mozzarella, sauce

Fat Cat 6"

$6.95

Grilled Chicken, Capicola, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Italian

Fat Cat 12"

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Capicola, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Italian

Steak Bomb 6"

$6.95

Grilled Steak, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Steak Sauce

Steak Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled Steak, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Steak Sauce

Sir Anthony 6"

$6.95

Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Steak Sauce

Sir Anthony 12"

$12.95

Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Steak Sauce

Classic BLT 6"

$6.95

Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Classic BLT 12"

$12.95

Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Meatball 6"

$6.95

Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella

Meatball 12"

$12.95

Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella

Sauceball 12"

$12.95

Half Sausage, Half Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella

Roast Beef Melt 6"

$6.95

Shaved Roast Beef. Cheddar, Grilled Onions

Roast Beef Melt 12"

$12.95

Shaved Roast Beef. Cheddar, Grilled Onions

Hawaiian 6"

$6.95

Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce

Hawaiian 12"

$12.95

Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce

Wings

5 Wings

$5.25

10 wings

$9.95

20 wings

$19.75

Pounder

$7.95

Pound of wings " 5 or 6" Pound of Fries

Sides

Munchie Basket

$12.95

Fries, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Banana Peppers, Fried Pickles

Small Hand Cut Fries

$2.00

Large Hand Cut Fries

$3.50

Small Loaded Fries

$3.50

Cheddar, Sour Cream, Bacon

Large Loaded Fries

$5.50

Cheddar, Sour Cream, Bacon

Monster Fries

$5.50

Monster Loaded Fries

$7.50

Cheddar, Sour Cream, Bacon

Small Chili Cheese Fry

$4.50

Large Chili Cheese Fry

$6.50

Monster Chili Cheese Fry

$8.50

Onion Rings

$5.95

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Fried Banana Peppers

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Chicken Tenders w Fries

$9.95

Artisan White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Ultimate Nachos

$8.99

Corn Chips, Sweet Honey BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Queso

Housemade Hummus and Pita Chips

$5.00

Fresh-Made Hummus with a Bag of Pita Chips

Housemade Hummus and Veggies

$5.00

House Made Hummus, Celery, Carrots, Cucumber

Corn Chips & Queso Blanco

$6.00

Queso Blanco, Corn Chips

Rice Cauliflower sautéed hints of lemon ginger & fresh parsley

$2.99

Rice sautéed hints lemon ginger & fresh parsley

$2.99

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with sugary sweet cinnamon

$2.99

Zucchini and mushrooms sautéed with hints of garlic

$2.99

Broccoli sautéed with hints of garlic

$2.99

Stuffed Bread Bowls

Stuffed Sauceball Breadbowl

$12.95

Half Sausage, Half Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, in a toasted garlic Bread Bowl

Stuffed Meatball Bread Bowl

$12.95

Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella, in a toasted garlic bread bowl

Stuffed Chicken Parm Bread Bowl

$12.95

Fried Chicken Parm, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, toasted garlic bread bowl

Burgers

Junk Burger

$16.95

2 1/4lb patties, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries, grub sauce, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, olives, pickles

Monster Burger

$14.95

2 1/2lb patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, fries, grub sauce, side of fries

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$10.99

Half Pound 100% Beef Patty, Cheese, Mac and Cheese, BBQ Sauce, 12" sub roll

1/4 Burger

$4.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of sauce

1/4 Cheese Burger

$5.75

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of sauce

Philly Burger

$12.95

2 1/4lb patties, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, steak sauce

Slaw Burger

$12.95

2 1/4lb patties, slaw, fries

BBQ Burger

$14.95

2 1/4lb patties, cheddar cheese, onion rings, special bbq sauce

Pizza Burger

$12.95

2 1/4lb patties, pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella

Holy Cow

$12.95

2 1/4lb patties, pepperjack, jalapeno's, banana pepers, XX hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Ultimate

$17.95

3 1/2lb patties, each layer has cheese, coleslaw, fries, grub sauce

Grubzilla

$17.95

3 1/2lb patties, each layer has lettuce, tomato, cheese, fries, grub sauce, side of fries

Chili and Queso Burger

$8.99

Half Pound 100% Angus Beef Patty, Award Winning Chili, Queso

Beyond Vegan Burger

Beyond Vegan Burger

$9.99

Vegan Patty, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Vegenaise, Focaccia Bread

Soups

Cup Chili

$4.95

Bowl Chili

$5.95

Cup Wedding Soup

$3.95

Bowl Wedding Soup

$4.95

Signature Bowls

Grilled Chicken Harvest Bowl

Grilled Chicken Harvest Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Roasted Almonds, Rice, Shredded Kale, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$11.99

Rice, Lamb. Tzatziki Sauce, Feta cheese, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.99

Ahi Tuna, Shredded Cabbage, Cucumbers, Rice, carrots, onions, avocado, kale, almonds, edamame, Ginger Dressing

Steak Power Bowl

Steak Power Bowl

$12.99

Rice, 8oz Sirloin, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Kale, Avocado, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Spicy Ranch

Shrimp Bangkok Bowl

Shrimp Bangkok Bowl

$12.99

Shrimp Skewer, Rice, Queso Blanco, Jalapeno, pineapple, Red Bell Pepper, Ginger Dressing

BBQ Bowl

BBQ Bowl

$10.99

French Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork, & BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Mac Bowl

$11.99

Mac and cheese, smoked pulled chicken soaked in Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, celery, ranch dressing

Mediterranean hummus bowl w/chicken breast

Mediterranean hummus bowl w/chicken breast

$11.99

House made hummus with grilled chicken breast, cucumber, carrots, celery, feta, and peppercorn Tahini drizzle

Mediterranean hummus bowl w/steak

$12.99

House made hummus with 8oz chargrilled sirloin, with cucumber, carrots, celery, feta. Peppercorn tahini drizzle

Keto Bowl w/chargrilled Steak or Chicken

Keto Bowl w/chargrilled Steak or Chicken

$12.99

Riced cauliflower sautéed in lemon ginger with fresh parsley, 8oz sirloin steak, avocado, sliced Parmesan cheese, kale, celery, w/ peppercorn tahini drizzle

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$10.99

Cauliflower Rice, Tofu, Beets, Hummus, Broccoli, coconut flakes, Peppercorn Tahini

BYO Warm Bowl

BYO Warm Bowl

BYO Warm Bowl

$5.00

Deep Fried Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.95

5 deep fried oreos

Deep Fried Twinkies

$5.95

2 fried twinkies

Gyros

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$8.99

Lamb, pita, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Smoked pulled chicken, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Onion, Tomato, Cucumbers

BYO Garden Salad

Salad Build Your Own Salad

Salad Build Your Own Salad

$2.50

Refreshments

Dairy Free, Non Gmo, Carrageenan free

Bottled Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

12oz Pepsi

$1.25

12oz Diet Pepsi

$1.25

12oz Sprite

$1.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Plant Power Protein Smoothies/Super Food Bowls

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Smoothie

$7.99

Vanilla organic protein powder, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey, Almond Milk, Banana

PB&J Protein Smoothie

PB&J Protein Smoothie

$7.99

Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Organic Plant Protein , Almond Milk

Keto Protein Smoothie

Keto Protein Smoothie

$7.99

Avocado, Peanut Butter, MCT Oil, Organic Plant Protein, Cacao Powder, Organic Hemp Seeds

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.99

Organic Acai Sorbet, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao powder, Coconut Flakes , Gluten Free Granola

Wake Me Up Protein Smoothie

Wake Me Up Protein Smoothie

$7.99

Banana, Fresh brewed Coffee, Almond Milk, Steel Cut Oats, Peanut Butter

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.99

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Smoothie

$7.99

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grilled and BBQ Smoked meats, fresh veggie sides and salads, grilled melts, 1/2 lb angus burgers, and organic plant protien smoothies (NO SOY) Tons and TONs of gluten free and vegan options all non gmo

Website

Location

5832 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

