Grill And Garden Cafe
5832 Youngstown Warren Rd
Niles, OH 44446
Grub Club Subs
Monster 16"
Roast Beef, Salami, Turkey, Chicken, Ham, American, Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Olives, Banana Peppers, Grub Sauce
Big Ed 12"
Roast Beef, Turkey, Salami, Chicken, Bacon, American, Provolone, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil Vinegar, Grub Sauce
Grubbers Delight 16"
Bologna, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil Vinegar
Executive 6"
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Grub Sauce
Executive 12"
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Grub Sauce
Real Grub 6"
Chicken, Turkey, Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Sour Cream
Real Grub 12"
Chicken, Turkey, Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Sour Cream
Uptowner 6"
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Horsey
Uptowner 12"
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Horsey
Real Man 6"
Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Horsey
Real Man 12"
Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Horsey
Veggie 6"
3 types of cheese, all your veggies, mayo
Veggie 12'
3 types of cheese, all your veggies, mayo
Italian Dream 6'
Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian
Italian Dream 12'
Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian
Memaw's Favorite 6"
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic, Mayo
Memaw's Favorite 12"
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic, Mayo
Torpedo 6"
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic
Torpedo 12"
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic
Old Fashion 6"
Bologna, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo
Old Fashion 12"
Bologna, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo
Jen's Special 6"
Chicken, Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mayo
Jen's Special 12"
Chicken, Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mayo
New Yorker 12"
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Salami, Turkey, Mozzarella, Italian, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers
Philly Cheese Steak 6"
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Provolone, Mayo
Philly Cheese Steak 12"
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Provolone, Mayo
Spicy Ranch Chicken 6"
Grilled Chicken, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos
Spicy Ranch Chicken 12"
Grilled Chicken, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos
Red Hot Dragon 6"
Grilled Chicken, XX hot sauce, pepperjack, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos
Red Hot Dragon 12"
Grilled Chicken, XX hot sauce, pepperjack, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos
Reuben Melt
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye bread
Chicken Bacon Ranch 6"
grilled chicken, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"
grilled chicken, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Steak Pizza 6"
Grilled Steak, Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella
Steak Pizza 12"
Grilled Steak, Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella
Chicken Pizza 6"
Grilled Chicken, Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella
Chicken Pizza 12"
Grilled Chicken, Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella
Pastrami on Marble Rye
Pastrami, grilled onions, peppers, swiss, dijon mustard
Sausage 6"
Sausage, Grilled Onions, peppers, mozzarella, sauce
Sausage 12"
Sausage, Grilled Onions, peppers, mozzarella, sauce
Fat Cat 6"
Grilled Chicken, Capicola, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Italian
Fat Cat 12"
Grilled Chicken, Capicola, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Italian
Steak Bomb 6"
Grilled Steak, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Steak Sauce
Steak Bomb 12"
Grilled Steak, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Steak Sauce
Sir Anthony 6"
Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Steak Sauce
Sir Anthony 12"
Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Steak Sauce
Classic BLT 6"
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Classic BLT 12"
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Meatball 6"
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella
Meatball 12"
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella
Sauceball 12"
Half Sausage, Half Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella
Roast Beef Melt 6"
Shaved Roast Beef. Cheddar, Grilled Onions
Roast Beef Melt 12"
Shaved Roast Beef. Cheddar, Grilled Onions
Hawaiian 6"
Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce
Hawaiian 12"
Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce
Sides
Munchie Basket
Fries, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Banana Peppers, Fried Pickles
Small Hand Cut Fries
Large Hand Cut Fries
Small Loaded Fries
Cheddar, Sour Cream, Bacon
Large Loaded Fries
Cheddar, Sour Cream, Bacon
Monster Fries
Monster Loaded Fries
Cheddar, Sour Cream, Bacon
Small Chili Cheese Fry
Large Chili Cheese Fry
Monster Chili Cheese Fry
Onion Rings
Fried Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Banana Peppers
Fried Pickles
Chicken Tenders w Fries
Artisan White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Ultimate Nachos
Corn Chips, Sweet Honey BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Queso
Housemade Hummus and Pita Chips
Fresh-Made Hummus with a Bag of Pita Chips
Housemade Hummus and Veggies
House Made Hummus, Celery, Carrots, Cucumber
Corn Chips & Queso Blanco
Queso Blanco, Corn Chips
Rice Cauliflower sautéed hints of lemon ginger & fresh parsley
Rice sautéed hints lemon ginger & fresh parsley
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with sugary sweet cinnamon
Zucchini and mushrooms sautéed with hints of garlic
Broccoli sautéed with hints of garlic
Stuffed Bread Bowls
Stuffed Sauceball Breadbowl
Half Sausage, Half Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, in a toasted garlic Bread Bowl
Stuffed Meatball Bread Bowl
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella, in a toasted garlic bread bowl
Stuffed Chicken Parm Bread Bowl
Fried Chicken Parm, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, toasted garlic bread bowl
Burgers
Junk Burger
2 1/4lb patties, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries, grub sauce, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, olives, pickles
Monster Burger
2 1/2lb patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, fries, grub sauce, side of fries
Mac Attack
Half Pound 100% Beef Patty, Cheese, Mac and Cheese, BBQ Sauce, 12" sub roll
1/4 Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of sauce
1/4 Cheese Burger
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of sauce
Philly Burger
2 1/4lb patties, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, steak sauce
Slaw Burger
2 1/4lb patties, slaw, fries
BBQ Burger
2 1/4lb patties, cheddar cheese, onion rings, special bbq sauce
Pizza Burger
2 1/4lb patties, pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella
Holy Cow
2 1/4lb patties, pepperjack, jalapeno's, banana pepers, XX hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
Ultimate
3 1/2lb patties, each layer has cheese, coleslaw, fries, grub sauce
Grubzilla
3 1/2lb patties, each layer has lettuce, tomato, cheese, fries, grub sauce, side of fries
Chili and Queso Burger
Half Pound 100% Angus Beef Patty, Award Winning Chili, Queso
Beyond Vegan Burger
Vegan Patty, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Vegenaise, Focaccia Bread
Signature Bowls
Grilled Chicken Harvest Bowl
Grilled Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Roasted Almonds, Rice, Shredded Kale, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Gyro Bowl
Rice, Lamb. Tzatziki Sauce, Feta cheese, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Shredded Cabbage, Cucumbers, Rice, carrots, onions, avocado, kale, almonds, edamame, Ginger Dressing
Steak Power Bowl
Rice, 8oz Sirloin, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Kale, Avocado, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Spicy Ranch
Shrimp Bangkok Bowl
Shrimp Skewer, Rice, Queso Blanco, Jalapeno, pineapple, Red Bell Pepper, Ginger Dressing
BBQ Bowl
French Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork, & BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Mac Bowl
Mac and cheese, smoked pulled chicken soaked in Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, celery, ranch dressing
Mediterranean hummus bowl w/chicken breast
House made hummus with grilled chicken breast, cucumber, carrots, celery, feta, and peppercorn Tahini drizzle
Mediterranean hummus bowl w/steak
House made hummus with 8oz chargrilled sirloin, with cucumber, carrots, celery, feta. Peppercorn tahini drizzle
Keto Bowl w/chargrilled Steak or Chicken
Riced cauliflower sautéed in lemon ginger with fresh parsley, 8oz sirloin steak, avocado, sliced Parmesan cheese, kale, celery, w/ peppercorn tahini drizzle
Vegan Bowl
Cauliflower Rice, Tofu, Beets, Hummus, Broccoli, coconut flakes, Peppercorn Tahini
BYO Warm Bowl
Gyros
BYO Garden Salad
Refreshments
Plant Power Protein Smoothies/Super Food Bowls
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Smoothie
Vanilla organic protein powder, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey, Almond Milk, Banana
PB&J Protein Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Organic Plant Protein , Almond Milk
Keto Protein Smoothie
Avocado, Peanut Butter, MCT Oil, Organic Plant Protein, Cacao Powder, Organic Hemp Seeds
Acai Bowl
Organic Acai Sorbet, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao powder, Coconut Flakes , Gluten Free Granola
Wake Me Up Protein Smoothie
Banana, Fresh brewed Coffee, Almond Milk, Steel Cut Oats, Peanut Butter
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Chocolate Covered Strawberries Smoothie
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Grilled and BBQ Smoked meats, fresh veggie sides and salads, grilled melts, 1/2 lb angus burgers, and organic plant protien smoothies (NO SOY) Tons and TONs of gluten free and vegan options all non gmo
