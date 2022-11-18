Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grill at Knob Hill

review star

No reviews yet

$$

960 N Main St

Ketchum, ID 83340

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken
Lamb Lollipops
Canadian Walleye

Soup / Greens

Butterleaf Wedge Salad

$16.00

bacon, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, gorgonzola dressing

House Salad

$12.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, parmesan, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

crisp romaine, garlic herb croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Small Plates

Broiled Wild Shrimp

$23.00

butterflied shrimp, drawn butter and lemon

Calamari

$19.00

sautéed in garlic, shallots, green onions, tomatoes, red chili flakes and fresh herbs

Lamb Lollipops

$19.00

mint pesto, crispy onions

Beef Carpaccio

$20.00

Full Plates

Prime Rib Sandwich

$27.00

pan au jus, horseradish sauce, on a homemade bun

Snake River Farms Gourmet Burger

$21.00

1/2 lb. all natural american kobe beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle, on a homemade bun with frites

Prime Rib

$42.00

chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, slow roasted, pan au jus, horseradish sauce, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Filet Mignon

$46.00

chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, char grilled, herbed garlic butter, redline bordelaise, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Rack of Lamb

$44.00

pan seared, red wine bordelaise, mint pine nut pesto, whipped potatoes

Wienerschnitzel

$39.00

breaded veal cutlet, braised red cabbage, lingonberries, spaetzle, seasonal vegetables

Roasted Chicken

$35.00

citrus brown butter emulsion, crispy rosemary parmesan polenta, seasonal vegetables

Full Fried Chicken

$27.00

lightly breaded, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Petite Fried White Chicken

$23.00

lightly breaded, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Petite Fried Dark Chicken

$23.00

lightly breaded, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Grain Bowl

$28.00

poblano pepper, smoked portobellos, corn, burst cherry tomatoes, cilantro creme fraiche, toasted sunflower seeds

Canadian Walleye

$38.00

pretzel crusted, baby spinach, stone ground mustard sauce, seasonal vegetables

Idaho Rainbow Trout

$34.00

grilled, toasted pine nuts, capers, balsamic brown butter, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables

Sides

Vegetables

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Frites

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Spaetzle

$6.00

Cabbage

$6.00

Extra Popover w/ Honey Butter

$2.00

Polenta

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Prime Rib

$26.00

kid's cut with whipped potatoes

Kid's Pasta

$14.00

pasta with butter and parmesan cheese

Specialty Cocktails

Knob Cosmo

$18.00

Party Animal Vodka, Strawberry Basil Syrup, Lemon, Prosecco Float

Paloma

$14.00

Dunn Deal Marg

$16.00

Michters Ry, Vanilla Syrup, Lemon, Domaine de Canton, Ginger Beer

Slow Burn

$16.00

Hornitos, Triple Sec, Blood Orange, Serrano Pepper, Lime

Paper Plane

$16.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino & Lemon Juice

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aperol, Soda Water & Prosecco

Vesper

$18.00

Titos Vodka, Fresca, Splash of Cranberry

The Sakura

$17.00

Roku Japanese Gin, Creme de Violette, Luxardo Maraschino, Lemon

Dunn Deal Margarita

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado, Patron Citronage, Agave Nectar, Lime, Orange & a Grand Marnier Float

The Pretender

$18.00

Yellowstone Bourbon, Domaine de Canton, Apple, Lemon, Prosecco Float

Tiramisu

$16.00

Joyful Double

$16.00

Last Word

$13.00

Mocktails

Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Dollar Mule

$10.00

Huckleberry Mint Simple Syrup, Lime & Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

CosNo

$10.00

Virgin Cucumber Gimlet

$10.00

Italian Blackberry

$8.00

Blackberry Syrup, Soda Water & Cream

Italian Strawberry

$8.00

Strawberry Syrup, Soda Water & Cream

Italian Raspberry

$8.00

Raspberry Syrup, Soda Water & Cream

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Beer

Ayinger Bavarian Lager

$11.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Chimay Blue

$13.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Crux Pilsner

$7.00

Delirium Tremens Bavarian

$12.00

Samuel Smith Cider

$9.50

Stella Artois

$7.50

Warfield Lucky 7 Pale

$7.50

Bitburger N/A

$8.00

Sawtooth Idahome IPA

$7.50

Weinstephener Hefe

$7.50

Wines

Chandon Split

$17.00

Laurent Perrier Brut - 1/2 bottle

$56.00

champagne

Billecart-Salmon 1/2btl

$98.00Out of stock

Frank Family Chardonnay 1/2 bottle

$32.00

JJ Vincent Pouilly Fuisse 1/2 bottle

$39.00

burgundy

Adelsheim Pinot Noir 1/2 Btl

$38.00

Trefethen Cabernet 1/2 bottle

$58.00

napa

Gaja Magari 1/2 bottle

$76.00

Adami Garbel Prosecco

$36.00

veneto

Chiarli Brut De Noir Sparkling Rose

$44.00

italy

Katherines Rose Bottle

$75.00

champagne

Laurent Perrier Brut champagne

$115.00

champagne

Veuve Cliquot Brut champagne

$125.00Out of stock

champagne

Laurent Perrier Brut Rose champagne

$160.00

champagne

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose champagne

$178.00

champagne

Dom Perignon champagne

$295.00

champagne

Abeja Chardonnay

$80.00

columbia valley

Blue Farm Chardonnay

$116.00

Bramito Chardonnay

$40.00

Cervaro Chardonnay

$105.00

Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse

$70.00

burgundy

Ramey Chardonnay

$59.00

sonoma coast

Rombauer Chardonnay

$75.00

carneros

Sea Smoke Chardonnay

$145.00

santa rita hills

Stuhlmuller Chardonnay

$51.00

alexander valley

Thomas Labille Petit Chablis

$48.00

burgundy

Wayfarer Chard

$135.00

Olivia Le Flave Chard

$65.00

Bouchard Pere & Fils

$60.00

William Fevre Chablis

$65.00

Holesinsky Chard

$30.00

Patz And Hall Chard

$75.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$55.00

napa

Raeburn Chardonnay

$45.00

Aime Roquesante Rose Bottle

$45.00

provence

Grassi Ribolla Gialla

$59.00

Gustave Lorentz Pinot Blanc

$42.00

Kelleher Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

napa

Kracher Pinot Gris

$45.00

austria

Lagaria Pinot Gris

$32.00

"mongris" - italy

Rochioli Sauv Blanc

$80.00

russian river

Vietti Arneis

$51.00

Hecht & Bannier Rose

$40.00

Olivette Rose

$45.00

Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Enrico Serafino Gavi

$33.00

Chateau Ducasse

$36.00

Alphonse Dolly Sancerre

$65.00

Camensarde

$45.00

Jadix Picpoul Pinet

$36.00

Kenefick Ranch

$58.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$86.00

"clark & telephone" - santa lucia highlands

Devona Pinot Noir

$85.00

oregon

Domaine Drouhin Laurene

$125.00Out of stock

Domaine Faiveley Mercury 'myglands'

$110.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$54.00

willamette valley

Illahe Pinot Noir

$78.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$125.00

russian river valley

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir

$105.00

"jenkin's ranch" - sonoma

Talley Pinot Noir

$56.00

arroyo grande

Three Sticks Pinot Noir

$83.00

Wayfarer Pinot Noir

$190.00

"mother rock" - sonoma

Williams Selyem Sonoma Pinot

$125.00

sonoma

Abeja Heather Hill Cab

$135.00

columbia valley

Andrew Will Sorella Cabernet

$150.00

Austin Hope Cabernet

$120.00

Oberon Cabernet

$51.00

paso robles

Dunham Cabernet Sauvignon

$86.00

columbia valley

Figgins Cab

$175.00

Brown Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

paso robles

L'Ecole Ferguson Cab Blend

$115.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

"state ranch" - napa

Ramey Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Round Pond Kith & Kin Cab

$70.00

napa

Sleight of Hand conjurer

$58.00

Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet

$155.00

"artemis" - napa

Antinori Tignanello

$260.00

Arietta H.Block

$238.00

Caymus Cabernet

$155.00

Continuum

$440.00

Force Majeure Cabernet

$350.00

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

$230.00

napa

Impulsivo

$239.00

J.Phelps Insignia

$476.00

Joseph Drouin Beaune

$230.00Out of stock

Opus One

$610.00

Shafer One Point Five

$180.00

William Selyem Eastside Road Neighbors

$205.00

Vieux Telegraph

$180.00Out of stock

Aia Vecchia Sor Ugo

$75.00

Ch.Cheval Brun Bordeaux

$64.00

Clos De La Cure Bordeaux Blend

$80.00

Delille Cellars D2 Red Blend

$84.00

columbia valley

Duckhorn Decoy Red

$52.00

napa

Gaja Promis Merlot

$93.00

Grassi Mezzo Mezzo

$56.00

Grgich Hills Merlot

$70.00

napa

Nickel & Nickel Merlot

$110.00

"harris" - oakville/napa

Priest Ranch Peacemaker

$150.00

Seven Hills Merlot

$42.00

walla walla

Walla Walla Red Blend

$48.00

"vintner's cuvee" - columbia valley

Pride Merlot

$75.00

Antinori Badia A Passignano

$105.00

chianti

Corazon Del Sol Malbec

$45.00

Dunham Artist Series Red

$130.00

El Nido Clio

$65.00Out of stock

Force Majeure Parvata

$126.00

Gaja Pieve Brunello

$175.00

Ch. Segries

$48.00Out of stock

Marchesi di Gresy Dolcetto

$100.00

Marchesi Di Gresy Dolcetto

$42.00

Orin Swift 8 years Desert

$75.00

Perrin Les Sinards Ch.Du Pape

$72.00

"les sinards" - rhone

Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel

$59.00

Tapiz Black Tears Malbec

$89.00

Tenuta Amarone

$85.00

Turley Zinfandel

$65.00

Vietti Nebbiolo

$49.00

lange

Walla Walla Sangiovese

$48.00

walla walla

Vietti Barolo

$110.00

Muga

$60.00

Les Clefs

$85.00

Extra Charges

Extra Blue Cheese Olives

Extra Blue Cheeese Olives

$3.00

1 Extra Blue Cheese Olive

$1.50

Desserts

Classic Mud Pie

$11.50

oreo cookie crust, mocha almond fudge ice cream, fudge topping, homemade whipped cream

Fruit Crisp

$14.00

almond streusel topping, vanilla bean ice cream

Lavender Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$14.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

960 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340

Directions

