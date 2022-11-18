Grill at Knob Hill
$$
960 N Main St
Ketchum, ID 83340
Popular Items
Soup / Greens
Small Plates
Full Plates
Prime Rib Sandwich
pan au jus, horseradish sauce, on a homemade bun
Snake River Farms Gourmet Burger
1/2 lb. all natural american kobe beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle, on a homemade bun with frites
Prime Rib
chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, slow roasted, pan au jus, horseradish sauce, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Filet Mignon
chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, char grilled, herbed garlic butter, redline bordelaise, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Rack of Lamb
pan seared, red wine bordelaise, mint pine nut pesto, whipped potatoes
Wienerschnitzel
breaded veal cutlet, braised red cabbage, lingonberries, spaetzle, seasonal vegetables
Roasted Chicken
citrus brown butter emulsion, crispy rosemary parmesan polenta, seasonal vegetables
Full Fried Chicken
lightly breaded, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Petite Fried White Chicken
lightly breaded, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Petite Fried Dark Chicken
lightly breaded, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Grain Bowl
poblano pepper, smoked portobellos, corn, burst cherry tomatoes, cilantro creme fraiche, toasted sunflower seeds
Canadian Walleye
pretzel crusted, baby spinach, stone ground mustard sauce, seasonal vegetables
Idaho Rainbow Trout
grilled, toasted pine nuts, capers, balsamic brown butter, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables
Sides
Specialty Cocktails
Knob Cosmo
Party Animal Vodka, Strawberry Basil Syrup, Lemon, Prosecco Float
Paloma
Dunn Deal Marg
Michters Ry, Vanilla Syrup, Lemon, Domaine de Canton, Ginger Beer
Slow Burn
Hornitos, Triple Sec, Blood Orange, Serrano Pepper, Lime
Paper Plane
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino & Lemon Juice
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Soda Water & Prosecco
Vesper
Titos Vodka, Fresca, Splash of Cranberry
The Sakura
Roku Japanese Gin, Creme de Violette, Luxardo Maraschino, Lemon
Dunn Deal Margarita
Casamigos Reposado, Patron Citronage, Agave Nectar, Lime, Orange & a Grand Marnier Float
The Pretender
Yellowstone Bourbon, Domaine de Canton, Apple, Lemon, Prosecco Float
Tiramisu
Joyful Double
Last Word
Mocktails
Lavender Lemonade
Dollar Mule
Huckleberry Mint Simple Syrup, Lime & Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer
CosNo
Virgin Cucumber Gimlet
Italian Blackberry
Blackberry Syrup, Soda Water & Cream
Italian Strawberry
Strawberry Syrup, Soda Water & Cream
Italian Raspberry
Raspberry Syrup, Soda Water & Cream
Virgin Mojito
Beer
Wines
Chandon Split
Laurent Perrier Brut - 1/2 bottle
champagne
Billecart-Salmon 1/2btl
Frank Family Chardonnay 1/2 bottle
JJ Vincent Pouilly Fuisse 1/2 bottle
burgundy
Adelsheim Pinot Noir 1/2 Btl
Trefethen Cabernet 1/2 bottle
napa
Gaja Magari 1/2 bottle
Adami Garbel Prosecco
veneto
Chiarli Brut De Noir Sparkling Rose
italy
Katherines Rose Bottle
champagne
Laurent Perrier Brut champagne
champagne
Veuve Cliquot Brut champagne
champagne
Laurent Perrier Brut Rose champagne
champagne
Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose champagne
champagne
Dom Perignon champagne
champagne
Abeja Chardonnay
columbia valley
Blue Farm Chardonnay
Bramito Chardonnay
Cervaro Chardonnay
Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse
burgundy
Ramey Chardonnay
sonoma coast
Rombauer Chardonnay
carneros
Sea Smoke Chardonnay
santa rita hills
Stuhlmuller Chardonnay
alexander valley
Thomas Labille Petit Chablis
burgundy
Wayfarer Chard
Olivia Le Flave Chard
Bouchard Pere & Fils
William Fevre Chablis
Holesinsky Chard
Patz And Hall Chard
Trefethen Chardonnay
napa
Raeburn Chardonnay
Aime Roquesante Rose Bottle
provence
Grassi Ribolla Gialla
Gustave Lorentz Pinot Blanc
Kelleher Sauvignon Blanc
napa
Kracher Pinot Gris
austria
Lagaria Pinot Gris
"mongris" - italy
Rochioli Sauv Blanc
russian river
Vietti Arneis
Hecht & Bannier Rose
Olivette Rose
Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio
Enrico Serafino Gavi
Chateau Ducasse
Alphonse Dolly Sancerre
Camensarde
Jadix Picpoul Pinet
Kenefick Ranch
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
"clark & telephone" - santa lucia highlands
Devona Pinot Noir
oregon
Domaine Drouhin Laurene
Domaine Faiveley Mercury 'myglands'
Elk Cove Pinot Noir
willamette valley
Illahe Pinot Noir
Merry Edwards Pinot Noir
russian river valley
Patz & Hall Pinot Noir
"jenkin's ranch" - sonoma
Talley Pinot Noir
arroyo grande
Three Sticks Pinot Noir
Wayfarer Pinot Noir
"mother rock" - sonoma
Williams Selyem Sonoma Pinot
sonoma
Abeja Heather Hill Cab
columbia valley
Andrew Will Sorella Cabernet
Austin Hope Cabernet
Oberon Cabernet
paso robles
Dunham Cabernet Sauvignon
columbia valley
Figgins Cab
Brown Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
paso robles
L'Ecole Ferguson Cab Blend
Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon
"state ranch" - napa
Ramey Cabernet Sauvignon
Round Pond Kith & Kin Cab
napa
Sleight of Hand conjurer
Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet
"artemis" - napa
Antinori Tignanello
Arietta H.Block
Caymus Cabernet
Continuum
Force Majeure Cabernet
Groth Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
napa
Impulsivo
J.Phelps Insignia
Joseph Drouin Beaune
Opus One
Shafer One Point Five
William Selyem Eastside Road Neighbors
Vieux Telegraph
Aia Vecchia Sor Ugo
Ch.Cheval Brun Bordeaux
Clos De La Cure Bordeaux Blend
Delille Cellars D2 Red Blend
columbia valley
Duckhorn Decoy Red
napa
Gaja Promis Merlot
Grassi Mezzo Mezzo
Grgich Hills Merlot
napa
Nickel & Nickel Merlot
"harris" - oakville/napa
Priest Ranch Peacemaker
Seven Hills Merlot
walla walla
Walla Walla Red Blend
"vintner's cuvee" - columbia valley
Pride Merlot
Antinori Badia A Passignano
chianti
Corazon Del Sol Malbec
Dunham Artist Series Red
El Nido Clio
Force Majeure Parvata
Gaja Pieve Brunello
Ch. Segries
Marchesi di Gresy Dolcetto
Marchesi Di Gresy Dolcetto
Orin Swift 8 years Desert
Perrin Les Sinards Ch.Du Pape
"les sinards" - rhone
Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel
Tapiz Black Tears Malbec
Tenuta Amarone
Turley Zinfandel
Vietti Nebbiolo
lange
Walla Walla Sangiovese
walla walla
Vietti Barolo
Muga
Les Clefs
960 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340