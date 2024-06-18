- Home
- /
- Northbrook
- /
- Grill House
Grill House
3061 Dundee Road
Northbrook, IL 60062
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
STARTER APPETIZERS
- 6 PC WINGS
Choice of: Buffalo, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, Gochujang, or mango habanero served with celery, carrots, & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing$11.00
- 12 PC WINGS
Choice of: Buffalo, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, Gochujang, or mango habanero served with celery, carrots, & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing$16.50
- 6 PC PANKO TENDERS
6 pieces. Served with BBQ, ranch, & honey mustard sauces$12.00
- CALAMARI APPETIZER
Served with waffle fries, cocktail sauce, & tartar sauce$18.00
- SAGANAKI CHEESE CURDS$8.00
- HUMMUS W/ PITA$6.00
- BIFTEKI APPETIZER
4 pieces. Homemade ground lamb & beef meatballs served with tzatziki sauce$11.00
SALADS
- GREEK SALAD
A blend of crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce, topped with a generous portion of feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red & green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & house dressing$12.00
- GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
Tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red & green peppers & red onions topped with feta cheese & house dressing$13.00
- HALLOUMI SALAD
A fresh blend of mixed greens, avocado, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper, roasted corn, & multi-grain croutons$16.00
- CHICKPEA SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado & red onions topped with crispy chick peas$13.50
- GARDEN SALAD
A blend of crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red & green peppers, red onion, shredded Cheddar, hard boiled egg, croutons & house dressing. (No egg or croutons on wrap)$12.00
- CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons & Caesar dressing. (No egg or croutons on wrap)$12.00
- CHOP SALAD
A blend of chopped crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, chopped bacon, avocado, feta cheese, & house dressing$13.00
- COLD CUT SALAD
A blend of crispy iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red & green peppers, red onion, egg, turkey, salami, cheddar, swiss cheese & balsamic vinaigrette dressing$16.00
- ROASTED VEGGIE SALAD
A fresh blend of mixed greens, red onions, roasted tomatoes, artichokes, walnuts, feta cheese, fresh grilled veggies (zucchini, yellow squash & red peppers) & balsamic vinaigrette dressing$14.50
- GRILL HOUSE SALAD
A blend of crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce topped with crispy chopped bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, corn, tortilla strips, gorgonzola cheese & chipotle ranch$14.00
- ASIAN SALAD
A fresh blend of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, almonds, cucumbers, crispy won ton strips, edamame, red peppers & sesame ginger dressing$13.50
- ORCHARD SALAD
A fresh blend of mixed greens with green apple slices, raisins, walnuts, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, multi-grain croutons & balsamic vinaigrette dressing$13.00
- KALE CAESAR SALAD
Baby kale, crispy bacon, croutons, Parmesan cheese, red onion & Caesar dressing. (No croutons on wrap)$13.00
- BLACK QUINOA SALAD
Black quinoa, edamame, cucumber, avocado, red pepper & tossed in a poppy seed vinaigrette$13.50
- BEET SALAD
Beets, a fresh blend of mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts & mandarin oranges tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette$13.50
- CAPRESE SALAD
A fresh blend of mixed greens, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion & fresh basil served with balsamic vinaigrette$13.00
- CALIFORNIA SALAD
A fresh blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, edamame, red pepper, avocado & almonds$13.00
- DINNER SALAD
Salad only. A blend of crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons & choice of dressing$7.00
WRAPS
- GREEK WRAP
A blend of crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce, topped with a generous portion of feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red & green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & house dressing$8.50
- GREEK VILLAGER WRAP
Tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red & green peppers & red onions topped with feta cheese & house dressing$9.50
- HALLOUMI WRAP
A fresh blend of mixed greens, avocado, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper, roasted corn, & multi-grain croutons$11.50
- CHICKPEA WRAP
Fresh romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado & red onions topped with crispy chick peas$9.50
- GARDEN WRAP
A blend of crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red & green peppers, red onion, shredded Cheddar, hard boiled egg, croutons & house dressing. (No egg or croutons on wrap)$8.50
- CAESAR WRAP
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons & Caesar dressing. (No egg or croutons on wrap)$8.50
- CHOP WRAP
A blend of chopped crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, chopped bacon, avocado, feta cheese, & house dressing$9.00
- COLD-CUT WRAP
A blend of crispy iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red & green peppers, red onion, egg, turkey, salami, cheddar, swiss cheese & balsamic vinaigrette dressing$11.50
- ROASTED VEGGIE WRAP
A fresh blend of mixed greens, red onions, roasted tomatoes, artichokes, walnuts, feta cheese, fresh grilled veggies (zucchini, yellow squash & red peppers) & balsamic vinaigrette dressing$10.00
- CAPRESE WRAP
A fresh blend of mixed greens, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion & fresh basil served with balsamic vinaigrette$9.00
- GRILL HOUSE WRAP
A blend of crispy iceberg & romaine lettuce topped with crispy chopped bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, corn, tortilla strips, gorgonzola cheese & chipotle ranch$10.00
- ASIAN WRAP
A fresh blend of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, almonds, cucumbers, crispy won ton strips, edamame, red peppers & sesame ginger dressing$9.50
- ORCHARD WRAP
A fresh blend of mixed greens with green apple slices, raisins, walnuts, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, multi-grain croutons & balsamic vinaigrette dressing$9.00
- KALE CAESAR WRAP
Baby kale, crispy bacon, croutons, Parmesan cheese, red onion & Caesar dressing. (No croutons on wrap)$9.00
- QUINOA WRAP
Black quinoa, edamame, cucumber, avocado, red pepper & tossed in a poppy seed vinaigrette$9.50
- BEET WRAP
Beets, a fresh blend of mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts & mandarin oranges tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette$9.50
- CALIFORNIA WRAP
A fresh blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, edamame, red pepper, avocado & almonds$9.00
ON A BUN
- HAMBURGER
Mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, red onion, tomato & pickle$10.50
- CHEESEBURGER
Mayo, ketchup, lettuce, red onion, tomato & pickle. Choice of American, Cheddar, merkts Cheddar, provolone, Swiss, blue cheese or feta cheese$11.50
- PATTY MELT
Juicy hamburger served between two slices of American cheese on a grilled rye bun with sautéed onions$12.00
- GRILL HOUSE BURGER
Merkts Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, nueske bacon & pickle$13.00
- SOUTHWEST BURGER
Chipotle mayo, bacon, Cheddar, grilled onion, shredded lettuce, tomato & avocado topped with a beer battered onion ring$13.00
- CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
Juicy chicken breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle & mayo$10.50
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & pickle$10.50
- SALMON SANDWICH
Grilled atlantic salmon with chipotle mayo, spring mix, red onions & tomatoes on a brioche bun$16.50
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Slow roasted pork served on a butter brioche bun$10.50
- BEYOND BURGER$13.00
ON A PITA
- BIFTEKI PITA
Homemade ground lamb & beef souvlaki served on a pita with red onion, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce on the side$11.50
- GYROS SANDWICH
Thin slices of beef & lamb served on a pita with onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce on the side$10.50
- CHICKEN GYROS SANDWICH
Thin slices of chicken gyros served on a pita with onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce on the side$10.50
- CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PITA
Served on a pita with onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce on the side$10.50
- PORK SOUVLAKI PITA
Tender pieces of pork served on a pita with onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce on the side$10.50
- CHICKEN BREAST PITA
Juicy chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle & mayonnaise$10.50
- CAJUN SALMON PITA
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion & pickle on the side$10.50
- FALAFEL PITA
Homemade Falafel served on a pita with lettuce, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce on the side$9.00
HOT DOG/POLISH
- CHAR DOG
An all beef charbroiled hot dog buried in a steamed poppy seed bun "With everything" includes: mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle & sport peppers$5.00
- CHEESE DOG
Mustard, relish, onion, tomato & pickle$6.00
- POLISH SAUSAGE
Charbroiled polish served with mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle & sport peppers served on our freshly baked bread$9.50
GRINDERS
- CHICKEN BREAST GRINDER
Provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, house dressing & pickle$12.00
- CHICKEN PHILLY GRINDER
Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted mozzarella cheese, served on our freshly baked french bread$12.00
- STEAK GRINDER
Provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, house dressing & pickle$13.50
- PHILLY STEAK GRINDER
Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted mozzarella cheese, served on our freshly baked french bread$13.50
- PULLED PORK GRINDER
Slow roasted pork smothered in BBQ sauce & topped with sweet peppers, grilled onions & Cheddar cheese served with coleslaw$11.50
- ITALIAN GRINDER
Mortadella, hard salami, provolone, mayo, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle & house dressing$12.00
- TURKEY CLUB GRINDER
Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle & house dressing$12.00
- WHITE ALBACORE TUNA MELT GRINDER
Provolone, mayo, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle & house dressing$12.50
- GARDEN HUMMUS GRINDER
Hummus, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, green & red peppers, cucumbers & house dressing$10.00
ITALIAN SPECIALTIES
- ITALIAN BEEF
Choice of sweet or giardiniera peppers$12.00
- CHEESY BEEF
Provolone cheese and choice of sweet or giardiniera peppers$13.00
- ITALIAN SAUSAGE
Choice of sweet or giardiniera peppers$11.00
- COMBO BEEF & SAUSAGE
Choice of sweet or giardiniera peppers$15.00
- MEATBALL GRINDER
Mozzarella cheese, marinara, and choice of sweet or giardiniera peppers$12.00
SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH
SPINACH PIE
GYROS DINNERS
BIFTEKI DINNER
ROASTED CHICKEN DINNER
KIDS MEALS
SOUP
SOUVLAKI DINNERS
- CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE
2 skewers of tender chicken pieces with onions and green & red peppers. Served with tzatziki sauce on the side$17.50
- FILET MIGNON SOUVLAKI PLATE
2 skewers of tender filet pieces with onions, green & red peppers. Served with tzatziki sauce on the side$22.50
- PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE
2 skewers of tender pork pieces. Served with onions, tomato, & tzatziki sauce on the side$17.50
- GRILLED SHRIMP SOUVLAKI PLATE
2 skewers of marinated grilled shrimp$22.50
STEAKS AND CHOPS
- SKIRT STEAK DINNER
10 oz. skirt steak served with Greek potatoes over a bed of rice pilaf, fresh vegetable garnish, garlic bread, & choice of soup or salad$26.00
- LAMB CHOPS DINNER
Full rack served with Greek potatoes over a bed of rice pilaf, fresh vegetable garnish, garlic bread, & choice of soup or salad$39.50
- RIBEYE STEAK$36.00OUT OF STOCK
SEAFOOD DINNERS
- CRISPY CALAMARI DINNER
Served with coleslaw, french fries, garlic bread, & tartar sauce$22.00
- BEER BATTERED ALASKAN COD DINNER
Served with coleslaw, french fries, garlic bread, & tartar sauce$18.50
- WHITEFISH DINNER
Panko crusted & served with rice, Greek potatoes, garlic bread, & choice of soup or salad$24.50
- GRILLED SALMON DINNER
Fresh Atlantic salmon served with Greek potatoes over a bed of rice pilaf, fresh vegetable garnish, garlic bread, & choice of soup or salad$21.50
- ALASKAN HALIBUT$39.00OUT OF STOCK
DESSERTS
SIDES
- WAFFLE FRIES$4.50
- CRINKLE-CUT FRIES$4.50
- CURLY FRIES$4.50
- SWEET WAFFLE FRIES$5.50
- ONION RINGS$5.50
- GARLIC BREAD$3.00
- PITA BREAD$1.50
- SMALL COLESLAW$1.50
- LARGE COLESLAW$3.50
- VEGETABLE OF THE DAY$5.00
- RICE PILAF {side}$5.00
- GREEK POTATOES {side}$5.00
- FALAFEL {side}$7.00
- HOMEMADE YUKIN WHIPPED POTATOES {side}$6.00
- TZATZIKI$1.50
- MERKTS CHEDDAR [3oz]$2.50
- BBQ {side}$0.75
- BUFFALO {side}$0.75
- GIARDINIERA {side}$0.75
- GRECIAN SAUCE {side}$0.75
- TERIYAKI {side}$0.75
- HALLOUMI {side}$5.50
- [3oz] BACON {side}$3.50
- [8oz] BACON {side}$8.00
PROTEIN SIDES
- GYROS {side}$7.50
- CHICKEN GYROS {side}$7.50
- SALMON FILET {side}$18.00
- CHICKEN BREAST {side}$8.00
- CRISPY CHICKEN {side}$8.50
- ITALIAN SAUSAGE {side}$8.00
- MEATBALLS {side}$8.00
- TUNA SALAD {side}$8.00
- CHICKEN SKEWER {INDIVIDUAL}$6.00
- PORK SKEWER {INDIVIDUAL}$6.00
- SHRIMP SKEWER {INDIVIDUAL}$8.00
- FILET SKEWER {INDIVIDUAL}$8.00
- [3oz] BACON {side}$3.50
BEVERAGES
BOTTLE BEER
WINE
EXPRESS FAMILY PACKS
- PACK #1 -CHICKEN (Serves 4-5)
8-piece roasted chicken (Greek, BBQ, or plain) served with rice pilaf & Greek potatoes, Greek villager salad, 6-piece chicken tenders, shells "N" cheese, spinach pie & pita bread ***NO-SUBSTITUTIONS***$65.00
- Pack #2 - CHICKEN & RIBS (Serves 4-5)
8 pieces roasted chicken (Greek, BBQ, or plain), 1 whole slab baby back ribs with BBQ sauce, Yukon whipped potatoes, Caesar salad & garlic bread ***NO-SUBSTITUTIONS***$75.00
- PACK #3 - SKEWERS (Serves 4-5)
Mix & match 8 skewers (chicken souvlaki or pork souvlaki), rice pilaf, Greek potatoes, pita bread & Greek salad ***NO-SUBSTITUTIONS***$80.00
- PACK #4 - GYROS 'N' CHICKEN (Serves 4-5)
1.5 lbs homemade gyros, 8 pieces roasted chicken (Greek, BBQ, or plain), rice pilaf, Greek potatoes, pita bread & Greek salad ***NO-SUBSTITUTIONS***$80.00
- PACK #5 [MEGA-PACK]
8 pieces roasted chicken (Greek, BBQ or plain), 2 whole slabs baby back ribs with BBQ sauce, penne pasta with choice of sauce: (marinara, meat sauce, creamy pesto or Alfredo), Greek salad, rice pilaf, Greek potatoes & garlic bread ***NO-SUBSTITUTIONS***$125.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
WWW.EATGRILLHOUSE.COM
3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062