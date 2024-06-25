Grill Marks COLA
711 Gervais Street
Columbia, SC 29201
Featured Items
- The Beer Essentials
Beer cheese, bacon, crispy haystack onions, served on a pretzel bun$14.59
- Firehouse
Pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, roasted jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ketchup$12.89
- What the Cluck?
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado puree, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on Texas toast$13.99
Food
Fry-yay
- Three Way
Choose any three$9.59
- Small Loaded Fries
Fat fries topped with beer cheese, crumbled bacon, boursin crema and scallions$5.99
- Skinny Fries
Shoe-strings fries$2.99
- Fat Fries
Steak Fries$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potatoes fries, served with a orange cinnamon sauce$3.59
- Parmesan Truffle Fries
Truffle fries, served with Dijonnaise sauce$4.59
- Fried Pickles
Fried pickles, served with Ranch$3.59
- Crispy Haystack Onions
Crispy haystack onions, served with Chipotle Ranch$3.59
- Crinkles
Crinkle Fries$2.99
Freaky Fries
- Bleu & Pimento Cheese Fries
Skinny fries topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, served with Chipotle Ranch$12.49
- Chili Cheese Dog Fries
Fat fries, beer cheese, diced onions, banana peppers, chili, fried hot dog slices, ketchup & mustard$16.99
- Loaded Fries
Fat fries, Beer cheese, crumbled bacon, Boursin crema, scallions$14.99
- Large Parmesan Truffle Fries
Skinny fries, dijonnaise$10.49
- Rancheros Fritas
Sweet potatoes fries topped with chorizo, black beans, green chili, queso, pico de gallo$14.99
- BYO Freaky Fries
1LB of Choice of Fries, Add-on Toppings$8.99
- Triple Sampler$15.99
Salads/Soup
- Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken tenders, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws, bleu cheese dressing$13.99
- Cobb
Mixed greens, crumbled bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing$12.99
- Seared Salmon
Everything bagel seasoned salmon, mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, red onion & tomato, boursin crema$17.99
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded cheddar$5.49
- Wedge Head
Iceberg wedge, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, everything bagel topping$9.99
Wing It
- 6 Wings Wing It
Buffalo, Hot Honey, BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Our House-made Dry Rub, Served with carrots & celery, choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing$12.99
- 10 Wings Wing It
Buffalo, Hot Honey, BBQ, Spicy-teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Our House-made Dry Rub, Served with carrots & celery, choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing$18.99
Famous Burgers
- 3 Sliders Deep
Pick 3- Pepper jack & roasted jalapeños, pimento & bleu cheese, swiss & cremini mushrooms$11.99
- Firehouse
Pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, roasted jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ketchup$12.89
- Hangover Brunch Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, crispy haystack onions, BBQ sauce$16.59
- Hawaiian Punch
Pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño pesto$12.89
- The Beer Essentials
Beer cheese, bacon, crispy haystack onions, served on a pretzel bun$14.59
- The Hot Mess
Grilled cheese sandwich between two beef patties, grilled hot dog, cheddar cheese, American cheese, chili, crispy haystack onions, fried pickles, lettuce, tomato$28.99
- Yellowstone
Bison patty, pepper jack cheese, hatch green chilis, onion, lettuce, cowboy sauce$16.49
Smash Burgers
- All-American BLT Burger
Classic double smash patty, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo, on a potato bun$13.49
- Double-Smash BCB
Double smash patty, double cheddar cheese, double bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion, on a potato bun$13.49
- El Gringo
Classic smash patty, chorizo patty, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, green chili queso, on a potato bun$14.99
- Smash It
Classic double smash patty, American cheese, beer cheese, grilled onions, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, on a potato bun$13.49
Unburgers
- An-Thai Burger
Ground chicken patty, a slaw of carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, red onions, thai vinaigrette, dijonaise, on a gluten-free bun$11.99
- Greenville Honey Hot Chick
Fried chicken tenders with Greenville's secret hot honey glaze, and pickles, on a brioche bun$12.79
- Hot Honey Chick Plate
Fried chicken tenders tossed with hot honey sauce, served with fries, pickles, and Texas toast$12.49
- Swimming Upstream
Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce, on a brioche bun$13.79
- The Dawson Dog
All-beef hot dog, chili, onions, beer cheese, pepperoncini$9.99