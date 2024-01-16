Restaurant info

Since our beginning, Grill Marks has had one goal: to set a new standard for burgers and shakes in Greenville. Each day our three locations push the boundaries of what’s expected by bringing together unique, gourmet burgers, delicious sides and hand-spun milkshakes— all created with the highest-quality ingredients and even higher standards. We also serve award-winning wines, edgy craft beers and classic cocktails. Because at Grill Marks, we pride ourselves on doing things the right way, not just the easy way.