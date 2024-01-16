- Home
Grill Marks Main St. Greenville
209 South Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Food
Fries & Three Way
- Three Way
Choose any three$9.59
- Parmesan Truffle Fries (Served with Dijonnaise)$3.59
- Fat Fries$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries (Served with Orange Cinnamon Sauce)$3.59
- Fried Pickles (Served with Ranch)$3.59
- Crispy Haystack Onions (Served with Chipotle Ranch)$3.59
- Skinny Fries
Shoe-strings fries$2.99
- Crinkles
Crinkle Fries$2.99
- Small Loaded Fries
Fat fries topped with beer cheese, crumbled bacon, boursin crema and scallions$5.99
- Small Pimeto B/C Fries$5.99
Freaky Fries
- Bleu & Pimento Cheese Fries
Skinny fries topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, served with Chipotle Ranch$12.49
- Chili Cheese Dog Fries
Fat fries, beer cheese, diced onions, banana peppers, chili, fried hot dog slices, ketchup & mustard$16.99
- Loaded Fries
Fat fries, Beer cheese, crumbled bacon, Boursin crema, scallions$14.99
- Large Parmesan Truffle Fries
Skinny fries, dijonnaise$10.49
- Rancheros Fritas
Sweet potatoes fries topped with chorizo, black beans, green chili, queso, pico de gallo$14.99
- BYO Freaky Fries
1LB of Choice of Fries, Add-on Toppings$8.99
- Loaded Hottie Freaky Fries
Fat fries, Queso, Beer cheese, Chorizo, Flaming Hot Cheetos, Scallions and served with garlic aioli$16.99
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken tenders, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws, bleu cheese dressing$13.99
- Cobb
Mixed greens, crumbled bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing$12.99
- Seared Salmon
Everything bagel seasoned salmon, mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, red onion & tomato, boursin crema$17.99
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded cheddar$5.49
- Wedge Head
Iceberg wedge, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, everything bagel topping$9.99
Wing It
- 6 Wings Wing It
Buffalo, Hot Honey, BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Our House-made Dry Rub, Served with carrots & celery, choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing$12.99
- 10 Wings Wing It
Buffalo, Hot Honey, BBQ, Spicy-teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Our House-made Dry Rub, Served with carrots & celery, choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing$18.99
Marks Classic Combo
Famous Burgers
- 3 Sliders Deep
Pick 3- Pepper jack & roasted jalapeños, pimento & bleu cheese, swiss & cremini mushrooms$11.99
- Firehouse
Pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, roasted jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ketchup$12.89
- Hangover Brunch Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, crispy haystack onions, BBQ sauce$16.49
- Hawaiian Punch
Pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño pesto$12.89
- The Beer Essentials
Beer cheese, bacon, crispy haystack onions, served on a pretzel bun$14.59
- The Hot Mess
Grilled cheese sandwich between two beef patties, grilled hot dog, cheddar cheese, American cheese, chili, crispy haystack onions, fried pickles, lettuce, tomato$28.99
- Yellowstone
Bison patty, pepper jack cheese, hatch green chilis, onion, lettuce, cowboy sauce$16.49
- A.1.B$18.99
Smash Burgers
- All-American BLT Burger
Classic double smash patty, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo, on a potato bun$13.49
- Double-Smash BCB
Double smash patty, double cheddar cheese, double bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion, on a potato bun$13.49
- El Gringo
Classic smash patty, chorizo patty, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, green chili queso, on a potato bun$14.99
- Smash It
Classic double smash patty, American cheese, beer cheese, grilled onions, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, on a potato bun$13.49
- Hottie Smash
Classic double smash patty, American cheese, beer cheese, grilled onions, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, on a potato bun$13.99
Build Your Own
- Build Your Own
With lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$10.99
Unburgers
- An-Thai Burger
Ground chicken patty, a slaw of carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, red onions, thai vinaigrette, dijonaise, on a gluten-free bun$11.99
- Greenville Honey Hot Chick
Fried chicken tenders with Greenville's secret hot honey glaze, and pickles, on a brioche bun$12.79
- Hot Honey Chick Plate
Fried chicken tenders tossed with hot honey sauce, served with fries, pickles, and Texas toast$12.49
- Swimming Upstream
Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce, on a brioche bun$13.79
- The Dawson Dog
All-beef hot dog, chili, onions, beer cheese, pepperoncini$9.99
- The Herbivore
Housemade black bean burger, brioche bun, cowboy sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles$11.99
- What the Cluck?
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado puree, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on Texas toast$13.99
- Adult Grilled Cheese$11.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers served with choice of side$8.59
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with american cheese, served with choice of side$8.59
- Kids Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast served with a choice of side$8.59
- Kid's Hot Dog
All Beef hot dog$8.59
- Kids Smash Patty with Cheese
Single smash patty with american cheese served on a potato bun, served with a choice of side$8.59
- Kids Two Cheeseburger Sliders
Two slider with american cheese served on brioche bun, served with choice of side$8.59
- Kids Shark Bite
Starry, blue raspberry syrup, gummy sharks$4.99
Sauces
NEW Brunch M-F
Dog Menu
Patties
Drinks & Shakes
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Freak Shakes
- Chocolate Crack Brownie
Vanilla shake, chocolate crack, gluten-free brownie$10.99
- Cookies 'N Cream Dirt
Oreo shake, Oreo crumbs, nestle drumstick, gummi worms$10.99
- Freaks-Ahoy!
Cookie crumbs, chocolate crack, ice cream scoop, chocolate chip ice cream sandwich, whipped cream$11.99
- S'mores
Chocolate shake, chocolate crack, and campfire feels$11.49
- Shark Attack
Blue raspberry shake, graham cracker "Sand", shark gummies, scoop of ice cream, grenadine$10.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry shake, cheesecake, white chocolate, fresh strawberry puree, whipped cream, graham crackers, sprinkles$11.49
- Unicorn
Strawberry shake, white chocolate, cotton candy, unicorn horn and rainbows$14.99
- Cinnamon Sugar Rush$14.99
Famous Shakes
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Since our beginning, Grill Marks has had one goal: to set a new standard for burgers and shakes in Greenville. Each day our three locations push the boundaries of what’s expected by bringing together unique, gourmet burgers, delicious sides and hand-spun milkshakes— all created with the highest-quality ingredients and even higher standards. We also serve award-winning wines, edgy craft beers and classic cocktails. Because at Grill Marks, we pride ourselves on doing things the right way, not just the easy way.
209 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601