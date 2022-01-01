Grill on the Hill imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Sandwiches

Grill on the Hill Worcester

No reviews yet

1929 Skyline Dr

Worcester, MA 01605

Popular Items

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders & Fries
House Salad

SMALL PLATES

BASKET OF KETTLE CHIPS

$5.00

BUTTERMILK TENDERS

$14.00

CHICKEN CORD ON BLUE BITES

$13.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$13.00Out of stock

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.50

FRIED PICKLES

$11.00

MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$10.00

NEW ENGLAND CALAMARI

$15.00

PIZZA SPRING ROLLS

$12.00

STEAK & CHEESE SPRING ROLLS

$14.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS

$12.00

Hummus Platter

$15.00

SOUPS & SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$6.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

NEW EGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00

SOUP OF THE WEEK

$7.00

PEAR SALAD

$13.00

HANDHELDS

Supermelt with BBQ or buffalo Grilled white bread cheddar cheese Lettuce

B.L.T

$10.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$14.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$13.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWHICH

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$13.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

HOT DOG

$3.50

MEATBALL SUB

$13.00

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$14.00

PULLED PORK SANDWHICH

$12.00

RODEO BACON BURGER

$14.00

STEAK AND CHEESE

$14.00

TWO HOT DOGS W/CHIPS

$7.00

ENTREES

STEAK TIPS

$21.00

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$18.00

JUNIOR GOLFERS

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$8.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER AND FRIES

$9.00

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

SPECIALS

Buffalo chicken supermelt

$12.00

BBQ chicken suoermelt

$12.00

Loaded steak and cheese fries

$9.00

Loaded pulled pork fries

$9.00

19th Hole Sweet Treats

Dippin Dots

$6.00Out of stock

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Crunch

$9.00Out of stock

New York Cheese Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chef's Brussels

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$13.00

Chicken Wings (7)

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Hummus Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Mussels Marinara

$14.00Out of stock

New England Style Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00Out of stock

STEAK & CHEESE SPRING ROLLS

$14.00

Wicked Twisted Pretzel

$12.00

Chipa & Salsa

$7.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Veggie Lovers Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Bacon Lovers Burger

$14.00

Caprese Panini

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Ruben

$12.00Out of stock

Steak & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt Panini

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Burger

$12.00

B.E.L.T

$10.00Out of stock

Black Bean Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$21.00Out of stock

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$18.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Chef’s 4 Cheese Mac N Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Florentine Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Tips

$21.00Out of stock

Garlic &Herb Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Grab & Go

1 Hot Dog

$3.50

2 Hot Dogs & Chips

$6.25

Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Hamburger w/Chips

$6.50

Sausage Onions and Peppers

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids CheeseBurger & Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta & Meatballs

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Sautéed broccoli

$4.00Out of stock

French Fry

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

Sautéed spinach

$3.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Classic Caesar

$10.00+

House Salad

$9.00+

Pear Salad

$11.00Out of stock

chipotle chop salad

$11.00Out of stock

Specials

TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE

$17.00Out of stock

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$19.00

LASAGNA SOUP

$7.00

SPICY KOREAN BBQ SANDWICH

$13.00

MANGO HABANERO WINGS

$12.00

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00

TURKEY & CRANBERRY PANINI

$12.00

ELOTE CORN FRITTERS

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester, MA 01605

Directions

Gallery
Grill on the Hill image

