Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
509 Reviews
$$
111 COURTLAND ST
ROCKFORD, MI 49341
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
GRILL 1 1 1 SMALL BITES-
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
With wood-grilled buttery garlic crustinis, lemon, and Grill One Eleven cocktail sauce.
BASKET ROSEMARY TRUFFLE FRIES
Parmesan truffle tossed with homestyle fries and served with house verde sauce.
MUSHROOM CRUSTINIS
Wood grilled roasted garlic bread, sautéed king oyster mushrooms, chevre, house made pesto, and balsamic reduction.
SEARED AHI TUNA
sesame crusted, served with wasabi, sweet soy, pickled ginger, and micro greens
ROOT CHIPS
Crunchy beets, yams, potatoes, seasoned and served with house-made dill dip
SIDE DILL DIP
2.5oz of dill spread
BASKET FRIES
Served with ketchup
GRILL 1 1 1 GREENS & BROTHS-
WEDGE CAESAR
garnished with wood grilled garlic crustinis, and wood grilled lemon.
CLEOPATRA COBB
Marinated wood-grilled organic chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, apple smoked bacon, egg, red onion, gorgonzola, kalamata olives, and creamy gorgonzola dressing
BLACK & BLUE
Cajun dusted wood-grilled steak, mixed greens, gorgonzola, red onion, grape tomatoes, and smokey chipotle gorgonzola dressing
ENTREE HOUSE SALAD
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, and cuccumber.
CUP - SOUP OF THE DAY
BAKED FRENCH ONION
10oz french onion soup, crouton, and melted cheese
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
4oz of mixed greens, graped tomatoes, cuccumber, red onion, fresh mozzarella, and croutons
SIDE CLASSIC CAESAR
4oz of romain, parmesan, and home-made croutons
GRILL 1 1 1 BURGERS & MORE-
SWISS MUSHROOM
double patty wood grilled steak burger, sautéed king oyster mushrooms, baby swiss, aioli, baby kale, and served on Kaiser roll.
SIGNATURE REUBEN
Slow braised corned beef, aged swiss, home-made cole slaw, pickle, and one eleven island dressing, on marbled rye
HULI HULI WINGS
Drums and flats, marinated, lightly spiced, and wood-grilled. Served with house made BBQ and slaw
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
8oz wood grilled steak burger, lettuce, sliced tomato, and red onion on brioche
CHEF'S FLAT BREAD
Chef's artisan flat bread. Ask server for details
CHEESE FLAT BREAD
With roasted garlic marinara and cheese blend
GRILL 1 1 1 ENTREES-
WALLEYE BASKET
Served with homestyle fries, house made Cole slaw, and Grill One Eleven tartar sauce
PULLED PORK STREET TACOS
motor city bbq rubbed pulled pork, house-made cole slaw, and cilantro verde sauce.
SCOTTISH SALMON
Fresh salmon caught off the coast of Scotland, wood-grilled, with wood-grilled asparagus, pesto risotto, and grilled lemon.
ARMENIAN CHICKEN
wood grilled organic chicken, served with wood grilled asparagus, mashed yukon gold potatoes, and topped with a white wine spinach sun dried tomato cream sauce
PISTACHIO RACK OF LAMB
with parmesan garlic risotto infused with spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
6 OZ. BISTRO STEAK
Topped with gorgonzola cream sauce and served with wood-grilled asparagus and mashed yukon gold potatoes.
12oz PRIME NEW YORK
with a rosemary garlic compound butter, wood-grilled asparagus, and risotto infused with sun-dried tomatoes and king oyster mushrooms.
6 oz FILET MIGNON
With black cherry bordelaise sauce, wood-grilled broccolini, and mashed Yukon gold potatoes
14oz RIBEYE
With rosemary truffle fries, house aioli, and smoked poblano compound butter
GRILL 1 1 1 FEATURES-
DRINK FEATURE
APPETIZER FEATURE
SALAD FEATURE
SANDWICH FEATURE
ENTREE FEATURE ONE
ENTREE FEATURE TWO
Lightly dusted chicken, sweet marsala cream, mushrooms, shallots, sun-dried tomatoes, and fingerling potato vegetable medley
ENTREE FEATURE THREE
DESSERT FEATURE
GRILL 111 DESSERTS-
MARINADES APPETIZERS-
MARINADES CHEEZIE BREAD
With creamy dil dip and roasted garlic marinara
STUFFED MEATBALLS
Home-made, fresh mozzarella stuffed, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, and roasted garlic marinara
ZESTY WINGS
Wood baked and tossed in your choice of sweet tangy buffalo, parmesan italian, or barbaque sauce. Served with ranch for dipping
WOOD -OVEN NACHOS
House seasoned tortilla chips, three cheese, cilantro, tomato, chicken, bacon, onion, lime juice, and chipotle sauce
MARINADES SALADS-
GREENS SIDE
4oz assorted greens, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, and croutons
GREENS ENTREE
8 oz assorted greens, tomato, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, and croutons
CLASSIC CAESAR SIDE
4oz romain with parmigiano-reggiano and croutons
CLASSIC CAESAR ENTREE
8oz romaine with parmigiano-reggiano and croutons
MEDITRRANEAN ENTREE
With greens, red pepper, red onion, tomato, chevre, kalamata olives, cucumber, and citrus dressing
ITALIAN ENTREE
With romaine, mozzarella, parmigiano--reggiano, tomato, bacon, basil, italian dressing
CUP - SOUP OF THE DAY
BAKED FRENCH ONION
MARINADES ENTREES
MARINADES EXTRAS-
MARINADES KIDS-
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
Home-made marinara and Marinades Cheese Blend. Pepperoni .89
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Served with home style fries and Ketchup.
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
Breaded chicken tenders and home style fries.
KIDS CHEESE BURGER
KIDS SHRIMP BASKET
Lightly breaded with cocktail sauce and served with home style fries.
KIDS STEAK
6 oz wood-grilled to perfection and served with home style fries.
MARINADES SANDWICHES-
TURKEY MELT
Apple smoked bacon, salad dressing, tomato, and aged swiss cheese in our seasoned house flat bread
ROMAN DELIGHT
Artisan hoagie with ham, pepperoni, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper, salad dressing, Marinades cheese, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing
GYRO
Shaved lamb, lettuce, home-made tzatziki, red onion, tomato, wrapped in our house flat bread
MARINATED CHICKEN
With roasted garlic, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, red onion, smoked gouda, Marinades cheese, ranch, herb puree, in a artisan hoagie
BYO WOOD OVEN PIZZA-
LARGE SPECIALITY WOOD OVEN PIZZA-
MARGARITA - Large
With fresh herb puree, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil
MELLOW MUSHROOM - Large
With Alfredo, Marinades cheese, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, oyster mushroom, button mushroom, and white truffle oil.
SMOKED GOUDA - Large
With homemade BBQ, marinated chicken. Marinades cheese, red onion, and cilantro.
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Large
with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil
THE BLUES - Large
With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, button mushroom, salad peppers, and Gorgonzola
ROASTED VEGGIE - Large
With homemade pizza sauce, marinated zucchini, red pepper, spinach, red onion, sun-dried tomato, Marinades cheese, chevre, thyme,rosemary, and ground pepper
THE LOBSTER - Large
Creamy garlic butter, king oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, green onion and fresh squeezed lemon.
DELUXE - Large
With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green pepper, white onion, mushroom, and black olive
SPICY SAUSAGE - Large
With homemade pizza sauce, red onion, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, thyme, and ground pepper
PIZZA FEATURE - Large
HALF/HALF SPECIALTY - Large
HALF SPECIALTY/HALF BYO - Large
MEDIUM SPECIALITY WOOD OVEN PIZZA-
MARGARITA - Medium
With fresh herb puree, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil
MELLOW MUSHROOM - Medium
With Alfredo, Marinades cheese, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, oyster mushroom, button mushroom, and white truffle oil.
SMOKED GOUDA - Medium
With homemade BBQ, marinated chicken. Marinades cheese, red onion, and cilantro.
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Medium
with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil
THE BLUES - Medium
With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, button mushroom, salad peppers, and Gorgonzola
ROASTED VEGGIE - Medium
With homemade pizza sauce, marinated zucchini, red pepper, spinach, red onion, sun-dried tomato, Marinades cheese, chevre, thyme,rosemary, and ground pepper
THE LOBSTER - Medium
Creamy garlic butter, lobster, king oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, rosemary, fresh squeezed lemon.
DELUXE - Medium
With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green pepper, white onion, mushroom, and black olive
SPICY SAUSAGE - Medium
With homemade pizza sauce, red onion, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, thyme, and ground pepper
PIZZA FEATURE - Medium
HALF/HALF SPECIALTY - Medium
HALF SPECIALTY/HALF BYO - Medium
PERSONAL SPECIALITY WOOD OVEN PIZZA-
MARGHERITA - Personal
With fresh herb puree, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil
MELLOW MUSHROOM - Personal
With Alfredo, Marinades cheese, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, oyster mushroom, button mushroom, and white truffle oil.
SMOKED GOUDA - Personal
With homemade BBQ, marinated chicken, Marinades cheese, red onion, and cilantro.
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Personal
with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil
THE BLUES - Personal
With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, button mushroom, salad peppers, and Gorgonzola
ROASTED VEGGIE - Personal
With homemade pizza sauce, marinated zucchini, red pepper, spinach, red onion, sun-dried tomato, Marinades cheese, chevre, thyme,rosemary, and ground pepper
THE LOBSTER - Personal
Creamy garlic butter, lobster, king oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, rosemary, and fresh squeezed lemon.
DELUXE - Personal
With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green pepper, white onion, mushroom, and black olive
SPICY SAUSAGE - Personal
With homemade pizza sauce, red onion, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, thyme, and ground pepper
PIZZA FEATURE - Personal
HALF/HALF SPECIALTY - Personal
HALF SPECIALTY/HALF BYO - Personal
BOTTLED BEER-
PREMIUM 6 PCK
DOMESTIC 6 PCK
AMSTEL LIGHT BTL
ANGRY ORCHARD BTL
BLUE MOON BTL
BUD LIGHT BTL
BUDWEISER BTL
COORS LIGHT BTL
CORONA BTL
CORONA PREMIER BTL
ERDINGER HEFE-WEIZEN BTL
FOUNDERS DIRTY BASTARD BTL
FRAMBOISE BTL
HEINEKEN BTL
LABATT BLUE BTL
LABATT BLUE LIGHT BTL
RED STRIPE BTL
SAMUEL ADAMS BTL
STAINT PAULI GIRL NON-ALCOHOLIC BTL
STELLA BTL
STROH'S BTL
VANDER MILL'S TOTALLY ROASTED BTL
WHITE CLAW HARD SELTZER BTL
HIGH NOON
LONG DRINK BTL
CoCo VODKA
RED WINES BY THE BOTTLE-
D'ASTRUC BTL
ANGELINE BTL
PICKET FENCE BTL
MEOIMI BTL
ELK COVE BTL
ALIAS BTL
THE VELVET DEVIL BTL
DONATI BTL
BENZIGER BTL
NICKEL & NICKEL BTL
VISTA PIONT BTL
JOSH BTL
REQUIEM BTL
WENTE BTL
FRANCIS COPPOLA BTL
JOEL GOTT BTL
RODNEY STRONG BTL
BELLACOSA BTL
FREEMARK ABBY BTL
STAGS LEAP BTL
CAYMUS BTL
CASA DE CAMPO BTL
CATENA BTL
MENAGE A TROIS BTL
MAGGIO BTL
QUERCETO BTL
ROBERTSON BTL
ROSCATO BTL
DON RAMON BTL
RADIO BOCA BTL
DELAS CORTES DU RHONE BTL
DELAS CHATEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE BTL
BERTON BTL
D'ARENBERG BTL
GEORGES DUBOEUF MORGON BTL
MARINA BTL
VAL DI SUGA BTL
WHITE WINES BY THE BOTTLE-
RYAN PATRICK BTL
CHANTAL LATE HARVEST BTL
COASTAL VINES BTL
PLACIDO BTL
BOWER'S HARBOR BTL
PRENDO BTL
SANTA MARGHERITA BTL
ALBERTONI BTL
KENDALL JACKSON BTL
BOUCHAINE BTL
DOUDET-NAUDIN BTL
GEORGES DUBOEUF BTL
STAGS LEAP BTL
FERRARI CARANO RESERVE BTL
BILLAUD-SIMON PETIT CHABLIS BTL
HAY MAKER BTL
KUNDE BTL
KIM CRAWFORD BTL
BERNARD REVERDY BTL
DUCKHORN BTL
SEGURA BTL
DA LUCA BTL
RUFFINO BTL
PERTINACE BTL
PIERRE SPARR BTL
DUVAL-LEROY BTL
LOUIS ROEDERER BTL
CRISTAL BTL
PIQUITOS BTL
ELK COVE BTL
FLEURS DE PRAIRIE BTL
SAINT CHARLES GOLDROPFCHEN SPATLESE BTL
MARC BREDIF VOURAY BTL
PIO CESARE CORTESE DI GAVI BTL
CONUNDRUM BTL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD, MI 49341