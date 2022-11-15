Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro

509 Reviews

$$

111 COURTLAND ST

ROCKFORD, MI 49341

Order Again

Popular Items

MEDIUM BYO PIZZA
MARINADES CHEEZIE BREAD
LARGE BYO PIZZA

GRILL 1 1 1 SMALL BITES-

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

With wood-grilled buttery garlic crustinis, lemon, and Grill One Eleven cocktail sauce.

BASKET ROSEMARY TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

Parmesan truffle tossed with homestyle fries and served with house verde sauce.

MUSHROOM CRUSTINIS

$14.00

Wood grilled roasted garlic bread, sautéed king oyster mushrooms, chevre, house made pesto, and balsamic reduction.

SEARED AHI TUNA

$17.00

sesame crusted, served with wasabi, sweet soy, pickled ginger, and micro greens

ROOT CHIPS

$9.00

Crunchy beets, yams, potatoes, seasoned and served with house-made dill dip

SIDE DILL DIP

$1.50

2.5oz of dill spread

BASKET FRIES

$7.00

Served with ketchup

GRILL 1 1 1 GREENS & BROTHS-

WEDGE CAESAR

$12.00

garnished with wood grilled garlic crustinis, and wood grilled lemon.

CLEOPATRA COBB

$19.00

Marinated wood-grilled organic chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, apple smoked bacon, egg, red onion, gorgonzola, kalamata olives, and creamy gorgonzola dressing

BLACK & BLUE

$19.00

Cajun dusted wood-grilled steak, mixed greens, gorgonzola, red onion, grape tomatoes, and smokey chipotle gorgonzola dressing

ENTREE HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, and cuccumber.

CUP - SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

BAKED FRENCH ONION

$7.00

10oz french onion soup, crouton, and melted cheese

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

4oz of mixed greens, graped tomatoes, cuccumber, red onion, fresh mozzarella, and croutons

SIDE CLASSIC CAESAR

$5.00

4oz of romain, parmesan, and home-made croutons

GRILL 1 1 1 BURGERS & MORE-

SWISS MUSHROOM

$17.00

double patty wood grilled steak burger, sautéed king oyster mushrooms, baby swiss, aioli, baby kale, and served on Kaiser roll.

SIGNATURE REUBEN

$17.00

Slow braised corned beef, aged swiss, home-made cole slaw, pickle, and one eleven island dressing, on marbled rye

HULI HULI WINGS

$15.00

Drums and flats, marinated, lightly spiced, and wood-grilled. Served with house made BBQ and slaw

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$15.00

8oz wood grilled steak burger, lettuce, sliced tomato, and red onion on brioche

CHEF'S FLAT BREAD

$14.00

Chef's artisan flat bread. Ask server for details

CHEESE FLAT BREAD

$10.00

With roasted garlic marinara and cheese blend

GRILL 1 1 1 ENTREES-

WALLEYE BASKET

$19.00

Served with homestyle fries, house made Cole slaw, and Grill One Eleven tartar sauce

PULLED PORK STREET TACOS

$15.00

motor city bbq rubbed pulled pork, house-made cole slaw, and cilantro verde sauce.

SCOTTISH SALMON

$27.00

Fresh salmon caught off the coast of Scotland, wood-grilled, with wood-grilled asparagus, pesto risotto, and grilled lemon.

ARMENIAN CHICKEN

$26.00

wood grilled organic chicken, served with wood grilled asparagus, mashed yukon gold potatoes, and topped with a white wine spinach sun dried tomato cream sauce

PISTACHIO RACK OF LAMB

$34.00

with parmesan garlic risotto infused with spinach and sun dried tomatoes.

6 OZ. BISTRO STEAK

$28.00

Topped with gorgonzola cream sauce and served with wood-grilled asparagus and mashed yukon gold potatoes.

12oz PRIME NEW YORK

$47.00

with a rosemary garlic compound butter, wood-grilled asparagus, and risotto infused with sun-dried tomatoes and king oyster mushrooms.

6 oz FILET MIGNON

$39.00Out of stock

With black cherry bordelaise sauce, wood-grilled broccolini, and mashed Yukon gold potatoes

14oz RIBEYE

$46.00Out of stock

With rosemary truffle fries, house aioli, and smoked poblano compound butter

GRILL 1 1 1 FEATURES-

DRINK FEATURE

$12.00

APPETIZER FEATURE

$14.00

SALAD FEATURE

$17.00Out of stock

SANDWICH FEATURE

$20.00Out of stock

ENTREE FEATURE ONE

$24.00Out of stock

ENTREE FEATURE TWO

$24.00Out of stock

Lightly dusted chicken, sweet marsala cream, mushrooms, shallots, sun-dried tomatoes, and fingerling potato vegetable medley

ENTREE FEATURE THREE

$39.00Out of stock

DESSERT FEATURE

$7.00Out of stock

GRILL 111 DESSERTS-

SORBET

$5.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE

$6.00

GRILL 111 CARROT CAKE

$7.00

CREME BRULEE

$8.00

MARINADES APPETIZERS-

MARINADES CHEEZIE BREAD

$10.00

With creamy dil dip and roasted garlic marinara

STUFFED MEATBALLS

$14.00

Home-made, fresh mozzarella stuffed, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, and roasted garlic marinara

ZESTY WINGS

$15.00

Wood baked and tossed in your choice of sweet tangy buffalo, parmesan italian, or barbaque sauce. Served with ranch for dipping

WOOD -OVEN NACHOS

$17.00

House seasoned tortilla chips, three cheese, cilantro, tomato, chicken, bacon, onion, lime juice, and chipotle sauce

MARINADES SALADS-

GREENS SIDE

$5.00

4oz assorted greens, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, and croutons

GREENS ENTREE

$12.00

8 oz assorted greens, tomato, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, and croutons

CLASSIC CAESAR SIDE

$5.00

4oz romain with parmigiano-reggiano and croutons

CLASSIC CAESAR ENTREE

$12.00

8oz romaine with parmigiano-reggiano and croutons

MEDITRRANEAN ENTREE

$16.00

With greens, red pepper, red onion, tomato, chevre, kalamata olives, cucumber, and citrus dressing

ITALIAN ENTREE

$16.00

With romaine, mozzarella, parmigiano--reggiano, tomato, bacon, basil, italian dressing

CUP - SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

BAKED FRENCH ONION

$7.00

MARINADES ENTREES

CALZONE

$13.00

Turnover stuffed with three toppings of your choice, home-made sauce, Marinades cheese, and topped with parmesan herb puree

STROMBOLI FOR TWO

$25.00

Italian roll stuffed with three toppings of your choice, Marinades cheese, and topped with herb puree. Home-made sauce served on the side

MARINADES EXTRAS-

SMALL DILL DIP

$1.50

LARGE DILL DIP

$5.95

SMALL RANCH

$1.25

LARGE RANCH

$4.95

SMALL MARINARA

$1.00

LARGE MARINARA

$4.95

GARLIC ROLL

$0.75

UTENSILS

$0.25

T-SHIRT

$15.00

SWEATSHIRT

$25.00

MARINADES KIDS-

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.00

Home-made marinara and Marinades Cheese Blend. Pepperoni .89

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Served with home style fries and Ketchup.

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

Breaded chicken tenders and home style fries.

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

KIDS SHRIMP BASKET

$11.00

Lightly breaded with cocktail sauce and served with home style fries.

KIDS STEAK

$15.00

6 oz wood-grilled to perfection and served with home style fries.

MARINADES SANDWICHES-

TURKEY MELT

$14.00

Apple smoked bacon, salad dressing, tomato, and aged swiss cheese in our seasoned house flat bread

ROMAN DELIGHT

$15.00

Artisan hoagie with ham, pepperoni, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper, salad dressing, Marinades cheese, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing

GYRO

$15.00

Shaved lamb, lettuce, home-made tzatziki, red onion, tomato, wrapped in our house flat bread

MARINATED CHICKEN

$15.00

With roasted garlic, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, red onion, smoked gouda, Marinades cheese, ranch, herb puree, in a artisan hoagie

BYO WOOD OVEN PIZZA-

PERSONAL BYO PIZZA

$6.00

MEDIUM BYO PIZZA

$12.00

LARGE BYO PIZZA

$18.00

LARGE SPECIALITY WOOD OVEN PIZZA-

MARGARITA - Large

$27.00

With fresh herb puree, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil

MELLOW MUSHROOM - Large

$28.00

With Alfredo, Marinades cheese, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, oyster mushroom, button mushroom, and white truffle oil.

SMOKED GOUDA - Large

$28.00

With homemade BBQ, marinated chicken. Marinades cheese, red onion, and cilantro.

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Large

$28.00

with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil

THE BLUES - Large

$29.00

With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, button mushroom, salad peppers, and Gorgonzola

ROASTED VEGGIE - Large

$28.00

With homemade pizza sauce, marinated zucchini, red pepper, spinach, red onion, sun-dried tomato, Marinades cheese, chevre, thyme,rosemary, and ground pepper

THE LOBSTER - Large

$38.00

Creamy garlic butter, king oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, green onion and fresh squeezed lemon.

DELUXE - Large

$29.00

With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green pepper, white onion, mushroom, and black olive

SPICY SAUSAGE - Large

$27.00

With homemade pizza sauce, red onion, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, thyme, and ground pepper

PIZZA FEATURE - Large

$28.00

HALF/HALF SPECIALTY - Large

HALF SPECIALTY/HALF BYO - Large

MEDIUM SPECIALITY WOOD OVEN PIZZA-

MARGARITA - Medium

$21.00

With fresh herb puree, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil

MELLOW MUSHROOM - Medium

$22.00

With Alfredo, Marinades cheese, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, oyster mushroom, button mushroom, and white truffle oil.

SMOKED GOUDA - Medium

$22.00

With homemade BBQ, marinated chicken. Marinades cheese, red onion, and cilantro.

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Medium

$22.00

with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil

THE BLUES - Medium

$24.00

With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, button mushroom, salad peppers, and Gorgonzola

ROASTED VEGGIE - Medium

$22.00

With homemade pizza sauce, marinated zucchini, red pepper, spinach, red onion, sun-dried tomato, Marinades cheese, chevre, thyme,rosemary, and ground pepper

THE LOBSTER - Medium

$25.00

Creamy garlic butter, lobster, king oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, rosemary, fresh squeezed lemon.

DELUXE - Medium

$24.00

With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green pepper, white onion, mushroom, and black olive

SPICY SAUSAGE - Medium

$21.00

With homemade pizza sauce, red onion, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, thyme, and ground pepper

PIZZA FEATURE - Medium

$22.00

HALF/HALF SPECIALTY - Medium

HALF SPECIALTY/HALF BYO - Medium

PERSONAL SPECIALITY WOOD OVEN PIZZA-

MARGHERITA - Personal

$9.00

With fresh herb puree, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil

MELLOW MUSHROOM - Personal

$10.00

With Alfredo, Marinades cheese, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, oyster mushroom, button mushroom, and white truffle oil.

SMOKED GOUDA - Personal

$10.00

With homemade BBQ, marinated chicken, Marinades cheese, red onion, and cilantro.

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Personal

$10.00

with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil

THE BLUES - Personal

$11.00

With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, button mushroom, salad peppers, and Gorgonzola

ROASTED VEGGIE - Personal

$10.00

With homemade pizza sauce, marinated zucchini, red pepper, spinach, red onion, sun-dried tomato, Marinades cheese, chevre, thyme,rosemary, and ground pepper

THE LOBSTER - Personal

$11.00

Creamy garlic butter, lobster, king oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, rosemary, and fresh squeezed lemon.

DELUXE - Personal

$11.00

With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green pepper, white onion, mushroom, and black olive

SPICY SAUSAGE - Personal

$9.00

With homemade pizza sauce, red onion, roasted garlic, Marinades cheese, thyme, and ground pepper

PIZZA FEATURE - Personal

$10.00

HALF/HALF SPECIALTY - Personal

HALF SPECIALTY/HALF BYO - Personal

N/A BEVERAGES-

SODA

LEMONADE

JUICE

MILK

ICED TEA

HOT BEVERAGES

SPECIALTY N/A DRINKS

BOTTLED BEER-

PREMIUM 6 PCK

$19.00

DOMESTIC 6 PCK

$14.00

AMSTEL LIGHT BTL

$5.50

ANGRY ORCHARD BTL

$4.50

BLUE MOON BTL

$5.50

BUD LIGHT BTL

$4.50

BUDWEISER BTL

$4.50

COORS LIGHT BTL

$4.50

CORONA BTL

$5.50

CORONA PREMIER BTL

$5.50

ERDINGER HEFE-WEIZEN BTL

$7.00

FOUNDERS DIRTY BASTARD BTL

$6.50

FRAMBOISE BTL

$14.50

HEINEKEN BTL

$4.50

LABATT BLUE BTL

$4.50

LABATT BLUE LIGHT BTL

$4.50

RED STRIPE BTL

$4.50

SAMUEL ADAMS BTL

$4.50

STAINT PAULI GIRL NON-ALCOHOLIC BTL

$4.50

STELLA BTL

$5.50

STROH'S BTL

$4.50

VANDER MILL'S TOTALLY ROASTED BTL

$6.00

WHITE CLAW HARD SELTZER BTL

$6.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

LONG DRINK BTL

$7.00

CoCo VODKA

$7.00Out of stock

RED WINES BY THE BOTTLE-

D'ASTRUC BTL

$32.00

ANGELINE BTL

$38.00

PICKET FENCE BTL

$42.00

MEOIMI BTL

$48.00

ELK COVE BTL

$69.00

ALIAS BTL

$32.00

THE VELVET DEVIL BTL

$38.00

DONATI BTL

$48.00

BENZIGER BTL

$52.00

NICKEL & NICKEL BTL

$86.00Out of stock

VISTA PIONT BTL

$28.00

JOSH BTL

$38.00

REQUIEM BTL

$42.00

WENTE BTL

$36.00

FRANCIS COPPOLA BTL

$38.00

JOEL GOTT BTL

$48.00

RODNEY STRONG BTL

$54.00

BELLACOSA BTL

$69.00

FREEMARK ABBY BTL

$78.00

STAGS LEAP BTL

$86.00

CAYMUS BTL

$112.00

CASA DE CAMPO BTL

$32.00

CATENA BTL

$38.00

MENAGE A TROIS BTL

$36.00

MAGGIO BTL

$36.00

QUERCETO BTL

$36.00

ROBERTSON BTL

$24.00

ROSCATO BTL

$36.00

DON RAMON BTL

$28.00

RADIO BOCA BTL

$38.00

DELAS CORTES DU RHONE BTL

$40.00

DELAS CHATEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE BTL

$58.00

BERTON BTL

$38.00

D'ARENBERG BTL

$42.00

GEORGES DUBOEUF MORGON BTL

$48.00

MARINA BTL

$58.00

VAL DI SUGA BTL

$64.00

WHITE WINES BY THE BOTTLE-

RYAN PATRICK BTL

$32.00

CHANTAL LATE HARVEST BTL

$38.00

COASTAL VINES BTL

$28.00

PLACIDO BTL

$36.00

BOWER'S HARBOR BTL

$38.00

PRENDO BTL

$42.00

SANTA MARGHERITA BTL

$58.00

ALBERTONI BTL

$28.00

KENDALL JACKSON BTL

$38.00

BOUCHAINE BTL

$42.00

DOUDET-NAUDIN BTL

$45.00

GEORGES DUBOEUF BTL

$52.00

STAGS LEAP BTL

$56.00

FERRARI CARANO RESERVE BTL

$58.00

BILLAUD-SIMON PETIT CHABLIS BTL

$62.00

HAY MAKER BTL

$36.00

KUNDE BTL

$38.00

KIM CRAWFORD BTL

$42.00

BERNARD REVERDY BTL

$48.00

DUCKHORN BTL

$58.00

SEGURA BTL

$9.00

DA LUCA BTL

$9.00

RUFFINO BTL

$36.00

PERTINACE BTL

$46.00

PIERRE SPARR BTL

$48.00

DUVAL-LEROY BTL

$54.00

LOUIS ROEDERER BTL

$68.00

CRISTAL BTL

$498.00

PIQUITOS BTL

$28.00

ELK COVE BTL

$38.00

FLEURS DE PRAIRIE BTL

$38.00

SAINT CHARLES GOLDROPFCHEN SPATLESE BTL

$32.00

MARC BREDIF VOURAY BTL

$44.00

PIO CESARE CORTESE DI GAVI BTL

$48.00

CONUNDRUM BTL

$54.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD, MI 49341

Directions

Gallery
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro image
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro image

Map
