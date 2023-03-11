A map showing the location of Grill Santa Rosa 1016 santa rosa plaza mallView gallery

Grill Santa Rosa 1016 santa rosa plaza mall

No reviews yet

1016 santa rosa plaza mall

santa rosa, CA 95140

Call

Hours

Directions


Plates

Chicken Shish Kebab Plate

$21.95

Beef Shish Kebab Plate

$24.95

Lamb Shish Kebab Plate

$26.95

Combo Shish Kebab Plate

$28.95

Grilled Prawns Plate

$26.95

Salmon Shish Kebab Plate

$24.95

Mixed Grilled Sea Food Plate

$25.95

Falafel Plate

$19.95

Grilled Veggies Plate

$19.95

Lamb and Beef Gyro Plate

$22.95

Chicken Gyro Plate

$19.95

Combo Gyro Plate

$24.95

Grilled Homemade Kofte Plate

$22.95

Salads

Greek Salad

$14.95

Ceaser Salad

$12.95

House Salad

$11.95

Pear Salad

$12.99

Wraps

Chicken shish kebab wrap

$14.95

Lamb Shish Kebab Wrap

$17.95

Beef Shish Kebab Wrap

$16.95

Lamb & Beef Gyro on pita

$16.95

Chicken Gyro on pita

$14.95

Grilled Homemade Kofte Wrap

$15.95

Falafel Wrap

$14.95

Burger & Sandwiches

Grass-Fed Beef Burger

$16.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tender's

$11.95

Appetizers

Hummus

$9.95

Baba Ganoush

$9.95

Tzatziki

$9.95

Tabbouleh

$9.95

Dolma ( 6 )

$11.95

Fries

$7.95

Garlic Fries

$8.95

Falafel ( 1 )

$2.00

Lentil Soup

$8.95

Cold meze plate

$23.95

Spanakopita

$11.95

Deserts

Baklava

$8.95

Kunefe

$9.95

Roll Pistachio

$9.95Out of stock

kataifi

$7.95

Turkish Delight

$6.95

Pistachio Royal

$9.95

Baklava cake slice

$8.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Water

$2.00

Fanta

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

RootBeer

$2.95

Perier

$4.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Ice tea

$3.95

Turkish coffee

$4.95

Turkish Tea

$4.95

Turkish Ayran

$3.95

Snaple

$3.95

La Croix

$2.95

Turkish Soda

$3.95

Turkish Orange Soda

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Turkish Uludag Gazoz SPRITE

$3.95

Jaritos

$3.95

A la carte

2 Chicken skewer

$14.95

2 Beef skewer

$15.95

2 Lamb skewer

$16.95

Side Lamb and Beef Gyro

$12.95

Side Chicken Gyro

$11.95

Side Combo Gyro

$13.95

2 Salmon skewer

$16.95

2 Prawns skewer

$17.95

Grill veggie skwers

$7.99

Rice

$3.95

Pita bread

$2.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

Salad dressing

$1.00

Spicy Qioli

$1.00

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1016 santa rosa plaza mall, santa rosa, CA 95140

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

