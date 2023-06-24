Main picView gallery

Grill Steakhouse

Carlisle Pike

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

ENTREES

NY STRIP STEAK THIN CUT

$12.90+

Small 7 oz. Large 10 oz.

STEAK TACO

$4.50+

Soft tacos. Corn tortillas.

CHICKEN TACO

$3.25+

Soft tacos. Corn tortillas.

BEEF TACO

$4.00+

Soft tacos. Corn tortillas.

COMBOS

NY STRIP STEAK THIN CUT COMBO

$8.00+

SIDES

MASHED POTATOES

$2.25+
FRENCH FRIES

$2.25+

DRINKS

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.99
COKE

$1.60
DIET COKE

$1.60
LEMONADE

$2.50
SPRITE

$1.60
BOTTLE OF WATER

$1.20

ICE CREAM

ICE CREAM CUP - LARGE

$3.49
ICE CREAM CUP- SMALL

$2.49
ICE CREAM CONE - LARGE

$3.99
ICE CREAM CONE -SMALL

$2.49
EXTREME SUNDAE - CUP

$3.99
SNICKERS ICE CREAM BAR

$2.50
TWIX ICE CREAM BAR

$2.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
It's a food truck.

Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

