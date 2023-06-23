Main picView gallery

Grill Tops Caribbean & Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

13318 Westheimer Rd, #200

Houston, TX 77077

Food

BBQ Courses

course 1

$60.00

Course for 2

course 2

$70.00

Course for 2

course 3

$80.00

Course for 2

course 4

$105.00

Course for 3

course 5

$140.00

Course for 4

course 6

$200.00

Course for 6

Soups

Miso soup

$4.40

Chicken soup

$4.45

GT'S Caribbean Soup

$5.50

Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.45

GT'S Salad

$7.45

Small Plates

Napa kimchi

$5.00

Spicy cold Tofu

$5.45

Soft tofu with crunchy chili garlic sauce and kimchi

cold Tofu

$4.95

Cold tofu topped with whitesoy sesame oil and green onions

GT'S Sushi 4pcs

$9.95

Cabbage salad

$2.95

Spicy Addicting Cucumber

$5.45

Crunchy cucumbers in a slightly spicy crunchy chili garlic dressing

Fried Pork Gyoza Dumplings

$6.45

juicy fried pork dumplings Served with citrus ponzu

Steamed Dumplings

$7.00

Pork dumplings with crunchy chili garlic oil

Chicken chicharrones

$6.45

juicy dominican fried chicken served with chili mayo sauce

Takoyaki

$6.95

6 fried octopus fritters drizzled with takoyaki sauce and Japanese mayo, topped with crushed bonito flakes and green onions

Tuna conconsitos

$9.95

Spicy tuna on crispy fried rice

Fried Shrimp

$8.45

Deep-Fried tail-on shrimp tossed in our crunchy garlic aioli sauce with fresh chopped green onions

Pork chicarrones

$7.00

Deep-Fried Porkbelly

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.45

Mixed vegetables rolled in a light wonton wrapper and fried. Served with sweet chili sauce and a shishito pepper

cheesy corn

$5.95

Mix of melted butter, cheese, and corn served in a small cast iron skillet

Fried Calamari

$7.00

Served with yuzu basil aioli

cheese empanada

Domi Sushi

$9.45

Egg souffle

$7.45

Sauces

Original Garlic Butter

$1.95

Herb Garlic Butter

$1.95

Spicy Miso Garlic Butter

$1.95

Sazon

$1.95

cheese fondue

$2.45

Seafood

Shrimp Garlic

$7.45

spicy sprimp

$7.45

Gt's Salmon

$9.00

Salmon filets served in a foil packet

BBQ Calamari Miso

$5.95

Vegetables

Assorted Vegetables

$7.95

Garlic Mushroom

$4.50

Asparagus

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.95

Zucchini

$4.45

Pinto Beans

$3.45

Additions

White Rice

$3.45

Tostones

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

Garlic Fried Rice

$7.45

Moro

$5.00

Seafood Pankcake

$12.95

Kimchi Pancake

$10.99

Sides

Beef Bibimbap

$10.45

Beef

Premium Sirloin

$9.45

Bistro Hanger Steak

$8.95

Angus Beef Rib

$7.45

Beef bulgogi

$7.45

Kalbi Chuck Rib

$8.95

premium chadol

$8.25

Poultry

Chicken Teriyaki

$5.45

Chicken Basil

$5.45

Garlic Chicken

$5.95

spicy miso chicken

$6.25

Pork

Pork Belly

$5.95

Spicy Pork

$5.95

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Tito's

$6.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Tito's

$9.00

DBL Ciroc

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gordons

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.00

DBL Gordons

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Meyers

$11.00

DBL Well Rum

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$15.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Don Julio silver

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Casamigos Blanco

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Don Julio silver

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Fireball

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$15.00

DBL Fireball

Scotch

Well Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

JW Black Label

$12.00

JW Gold Label

Buchanan's 12

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Dewars

$13.00

DBL JW Black Label

$15.00

DBL JW Gold Label

DBL Buchanan's 12

$14.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Hennessy

Bailey

Cointreau

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Jagermeister

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

DBL Hennessy

DBL Bailey

DBL Cointreau

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$28.00

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Lemoncello

$14.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.99

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mojito (Mango)

$13.00

Mojito (hibiscus)

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Mojito (strawberry)

$13.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Miller Lite PINT

$6.98

Bud Light PINT

$6.98

Budweiser PINT

$6.98

Corona PINT

$6.98

Blue Moon PINT

$6.98

Dos Equis PINT

$6.98

Michelob Ultra PINT

$6.98

Miller Lite PITCHER

$19.98

Bud Light PITCHER

$19.98

Budweiser PITCHER

$19.98

Corona PITCHER

$19.98

Blue Moon PITCHER

$19.98

Dos Equis PITCHER

$19.98

Michelob Ultra PITCHER

$19.98

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Presidente

$7.98

Modelo

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Hite (Korean)

$7.98

Asahi (Japanese)

$7.98

Kirin Light (Japanese)

$7.98

Sapporo (Japanese)

$7.98

Orion (Japanese)

$7.98

Heineken

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Soju & Sake

Soju

chum chrum

$12.98

chamisul (classic/fresh

$12.98

bekseju

$13.98

bokunja (rasberry Wine )

$13.98

Flavored Soju

Green Apple

$12.98

lychee

$12.98

yogurt

$12.98

lemon

$12.98

mango

$12.98

passion

$12.98

peach

$12.98

pomegranate

$12.98

strawberry

$12.98

Sake

House Hot Sake

$8.98

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo

$16.98

Sayuri Nigori

$16.98

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto

$49.98

Wakatake Onikoroshi

$89.98

Sake Cocktail

Mojito Sake

$13.00

Yuzu Sake

$13.00

Kyoto Sour

$13.00

Wine

Red Wine

GL BV Coastal Estates (Cabernet)

$6.98

GL BV Coastal Estates (Merlot)

$6.98

GL 14 Hands, "Hot to Trot" (Red blend)

$7.98

GL 14 Hands, Columbia Valley (MERLOT)

$9.98

GL Perimeter Cabernet

$9.98

GL Roblar Pinot Noir

$8.98

GL Colores Del Sol, Malbec (Red Blend)

$7.98

GL Rosenblum Cellars Vitners Cuvee (Red Blend)

$7.98

BT BV Coastal Estates (Cabernet)

$19.98

BT BV Coastal Estates (Merlot)

$19.98

BT 14 Hands, "Hot to Trot" (Red blend)

$25.98

BT 14 Hands, Columbia Valley (MERLOT)

$29.98

BT Perimeter Cabernet

$29.98

BT Roblar Pinot Noir

$27.98

BT Colores Del Sol, Malbec (Red Blend)

$25.98

BT Rosenblum Cellars Vitners Cuvee (Red Blend)

$25.98

White Wine

GL BV Coastal Estates (Chardonnay)

$6.98

GL Sterling Vintner's Collection (Chardonnay)

$8.98

GL Snap Dragon (Reisling)

$6.98

GL Cavit (Pinot Grigio)

$7.98

GL Fairhill Cliffs (Sauvignon,Blanc)

$7.98

BT BV Coastal Estates (Chardonnay)

$19.98

BT Sterling Vintner's Collection (Chardonnay)

$27.98

BT Chandon Cuvee Brut (Sparkling)

$16.98

BT Snap Dragon (Reisling)

$22.98

BT Cavit (Pinot Grigio)

$25.98

BT Fairhill Cliffs (Sauvignon,Blanc)

$25.98

NA Beverages

Bottomless Drinks

Pepsi

$4.98

Diet Pepsi

$4.98

Sprite

$4.98

Dr Pepper

Pink Lemonade

$4.98

Lemonade

$4.98

Rasberry Iced Tea

$4.98

Strawberry Crush

$4.98

Mocktail

Shirley Temple

$5.98

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$7.98

Strawberry thyme cooler

$7.98

lavander bubbly

$7.98

sangria

$7.98

Water

water

$3.25

Teas

herbal tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13318 Westheimer Rd, #200, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

