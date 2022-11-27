Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Grille 122

230 Reviews

$$

91 Providence Road

Whitinsville, MA 01588

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Chicken Fajita
Chicken Wings

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Blue cheese dip, celery. Vegetarian.

Drunken Mussels

$16.00

Lemon garlic wine sauce, fine herbs, bquette chips.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Your choice of 1 Flavor.

Loaded Tatar Tots

$13.00

Cripsy bacon, cheddar, sour cream.

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Rhode Island Calamari

$15.00

Hot cherry peppers, marinara sauce.

Caprese Flat Bread

$16.00

Garlic, basil, tomato, shredded, mozzarella, balsamic. Vegetarian.

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Butterfly shrimp dipped in coconut flakes and served with Asian slaw.

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Served with sirracha remoulade sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Fresh seafood stuffing.

Nachos

$14.00

Jack, cheddar, black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, salsa.

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Freshly prepared to perfection.

QUESADILLA

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$16.00

Black beans, roasted corn, jack, chipotle sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Roasted peppers, onions, blue cheese, maple bacon chipotle sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Jack, cheddar, roasted peppers, onions, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$16.00

Red smash potato, cheddar, maple bacon chipotle sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

SOUPS

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

SALAD

The 122 Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, tomatoes, red onions, roasted pepeprs, walnuts, dried cranberries, avocados, apples, grapes, goat cheese.

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, roasted peppers, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic syrup.

Texmex Salad

$10.00

greens, sofrito black beans, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, chipotle ranch.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesean, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$10.00

Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, croutons, balsamic.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Ice burg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, raosted peppers, bacon, blue cheese crumbs.

Steak Salad

$22.00

Greens, roasted portobello, tomato, olives, blue cheese crumbs, balsamic.

HAND HELDS

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

Angus Quesadilla Burger

$16.00

Bacon, Jack, cheddar, pico de gallo, chipotle lime aioli, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla.

Buffalo Turkey Burger

$16.00

Red onion , avocado, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato..

Caprese Wrap

$16.00

Sliced tomato, pesto, filed greens, fresh mozzarella, balsamic syrup.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Blue cheese, tomato, lettuce.

Santa Fe Veggie Burger

$16.00

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$16.00

Romaine, parm, Cesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Milano

$16.00

Parmesan Sub

$16.00

Chicken, Eggplant, or Meatball. Marinara & mozzarella.

Steak & Cheese Sub

$16.00

American cheese, mushrooms, onions, sun dried tomatoes.

OCEAN

Baked Fish

$22.00

Haddock, season panko, lemon garlic butter, rice, vegetable of the day.

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Fresh seafood stuffing, rice, veggie of the day.

Baked Scallops

$32.00

Lemon garlic wine sauce, rice, veggie of the day.

Citrus Brown Sugar Salmon

$29.00

Smokey & Sweet Citrus, rice, veggie of the day.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$34.00

Fried Sea Scallops

$32.00

Fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon.

Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Haddock, fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon.

Clam Strips

$19.00

Fries, tartar, coleslaw & lemon.

Fisherman's Platter

$34.00

Battered Haddock, scallops, shrimp, clam strips, french fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon.

STEAKS

NY Strip

$30.00

Rosemary smoked paprika butter.

Blue Cheese NY Strip

$34.00

Blue cheese panko crust and balsamic glaze.

Cajun NY Strip

$34.00

Onions, mushrooms, chimichurri sauce.

NY Strip Marsala

$34.00

Marsala wine, spinach, mushrooms, garlic.

COMFORTS

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$16.00

Four cheese sauce, macoroni buttered panko. Add some protein!

Lasagna

$20.00

Signature meat lasagna.

Chorizo Meatloaf

$20.00

Ground beef, chorizo, poblano pepper, enchalada sauce.

Sheperd's Pie

$20.00

Ground beef, cream of corn, Italian seasoning, mashed potatoes.

SAUTE

Gluten Free Pasta

$19.00

Spinach, garlic wine sauce, olives, sundried tomato.

Linguini & Meatballs

$22.00

Topped with marinara.

Spicy Bolognese Pappardelle

$21.00

Signature meat sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Marinara & mozz. Choice of penne, linguini, or capellini.

Tortellini Alfredo

$21.00

Broccoli, roasted peppers, spinach, olives, sun dried tomato, basil, Parmesan cream sauce.

Chicken Alla Vodka

$23.00

Bush sauce, linguini.

Mediterranean Chicken

$23.00

Spinach, sun dried tomato, feta, lemon garlic wine suace, linguini.

Chicken Francese

$23.00

Egg-wash, spinach, Sherry lemon butter, penne.

Eggplant Parmesean

$21.00

SPECIALS

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Mexican Flatbread

$16.00

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Smashed Potato Bliss

$5.00

Roasted Brussels/Cranberries/Onion

$5.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Maryann Cookie Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Four High Carrot Cake

$7.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$7.00

White Chocotate Rasbery

$7.00

Peach Cabler

$7.00

Blueberry Pie

$7.00

Apple Crisp

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Kids portion for children 12 and under only.

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids portion for children 12 and under only.

Kids Penne With Meatball

$8.00

Kids portion for children 12 and under only.

Kids Penne Marinara

$8.00

Kids portion for children 12 and under only.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids portion for children 12 and under only.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

91 Providence Road, Whitinsville, MA 01588

Directions

