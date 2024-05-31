Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101
3350 Middletown Road
Suite 101
Waldorf, MD 20603
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Weekday Menu
Starters
- Wings$14.99
10 of our jumbo wings fried crisp. Choose up to two sauces from Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Served with your choice or Ranch OR Blue Cheese dressing. All Flats add $3
- Southern Maryland Crab Dip$16.99
- Fried Vegetable Basket$12.99
You can select either hand-breaded pickles, mushrooms, or zucchini chips, or choose any two for a delicious assortment. Comes with a side of house made ranch.
- Sliders$11.99
Fresh Angus beef sliders on mini brioche buns topped with grilled onions and American cheese.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
- Steak Quesadilla$14.99
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.99
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
- Reuben Quesadilla$13.99
Our house made corned beef on a crisp tortilla with melted Swiss and sauerkraut. Served with Thousand Island Dressing on the side.
- Steamed Shrimp$17.99
One pound of seasoned shrimp steamed. Served with our house made cocktail sauce.
- Fried Shrimp$17.99
One pound of seasoned shrimp fried. Served with our house made cocktail sauce.
- Mussels$15.99
1 pound of mussels sautéed with BACON, garlic, and onion, and steamed in a white wine cream sauce or Light Beer. Seasoned with Old Bay and served with a warm baguette.
- Mac & Cheese Bites$11.99
Crispy fried mac & cheese with hints of spicy jalapeño peppers. Served with sour cream
Baskets
Salads
- Garden Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and croutons. With your choice of dressing. Add Chicken or Shrimp for $5. Salmon $8.
- Pub Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg.
- Chef's Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped ham, chopped turkey, cheddar cheese, egg.
- Caesar Salad$10.99
A classic Caesar salad with shredded Parmesan and house made croutons, Add Chicken or Shrimp $5 Salmon $8
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Reuben$14.99
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house made Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.
- Celtic Cod$15.99
Beer battered and golden fried cod, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted sub roll bun. Served with our house tartar sauce.
- Steak & Cheese$13.99
Grilled steak and sautéed onions with provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll with lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Monterey$14.99
Grilled or fried boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with bacon and Monterey jack cheese on a grilled Texas toast. Served your choice of honey or honey mustard.
- Lucky No. 13 Burger$13.99
Served on a grilled brioche bun, with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.
- St. Patty Melt$14.99
Served on grilled Texas toast, topped with grilled onions and a blend of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Served with a side of Guinness gravy for dipping.
- Irishman Burger$14.99
Served on grilled Texas toast, topped with an over hard or over medium egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
- Bourbon Burger$15.99
Served on a toasted brioche bun with onion rings, bacon, cheddar, and drizzled with Bourbon BBQ.
Entrées
- Whiskey Glazed Salmon$24.99
Fresh Salmon served with mashed red potatoes, sautéed kale, roasted mushrooms and glazed in our whiskey Dijon MUSTARD sauce.
- Pork Chop$16.99
Thick-cut, meaty pork chop seasoned and charbroiled. Served with your choice of two sides. Add grilled onions, mushrooms & Guinness gravy for $3.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$16.99
Grilled chicken breast seasoned and charbroiled. Served with your choice of two sides. Add grilled onions, mushrooms & Guinness gravy for $3.
- Steak & Guinness Stew$13.99
Slow roasted premium beef and garden vegetables, in a hearty beef broth. Topped with our house made mashed red potatoes. Served with a small garden salad.
- Shepherd's Pie$13.99
Sautéed Angus ground beef, mixed vegetables and topped with our red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with a small garden salad.
- Fresh Vegetable Alfredo$13.99
Fresh Mixed Vegetables in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.
- Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Grilled Chicken in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.
- Shrimp Alfredo$16.99
Shrimp in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.
Desserts
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger Sliders$7.50
2 of our burger sliders with American cheese. Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.
- Kids Chicken Bites$7.50
A half portion of our hand breaded chicken bites Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.50
A classic grilled cheese on Texas Toast and American cheese. Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.50
Our house made cheese sauce and pasta served with a garlic bread stick.
- Kids Alfredo$7.50
Our house made Alfredo sauce with pasta and a garlic bread stick.
- Kids Fish & Chips$7.50
A smaller portion of our hand breaded cod, served with Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.
Soft Drinks
Sides
- Broccoli$2.99
Broccoli
- Fresh Zucchini Blend$2.99
Fresh Zucchini Blend
- French Fries$3.99
French Fries
- Fresh Potato Chips$3.99
- Mashed Red Potatoes$2.99
Mashed Red Potatoes
- Sweet Potato Wedges$3.99
Sweet Potato Wedges
- Mac & Cheese$2.99
- Bacon Mac & Cheese$3.99
Bacon Mac & Cheese
- Kale, Mushroom & Onion Blend$3.99
Kale, Mushroom & Onion Blend
- Sauteed Brussel Sprouts$3.99
Sauteed Brussel Sprouts
Extra Sauces
- Bacon Cheese Sauce$1.50
Bacon Cheese Sauce
- House Made Italian$0.50
House Made Italian
- Blue Cheese$0.50
Blue Cheese
- Bourbon BBQ$0.50
Bourbon BBQ
- Buffalo$0.50
Buffalo
- Cheese Sauce$1.50
- House Made Cocktail Sauce$0.50
House Made Cocktail Sauce
- Garlic Parmesan$0.50
Garlic Parmesan
- Guinness Gravy$1.50
Guinness Gravy
- Honey Mustard$0.50
Honey Mustard
- Mayo$0.50
Mayo
- House Made Ranch$0.50
House Made Ranch
- Reg. BBQ$0.50
Reg. BBQ
- Salsa$0.50
Salsa
- Sour Cream$0.50
Sour Cream
- Sweet & Sassy$0.50
Sweet & Sassy
- House Made Tartar Sauce$0.50
House Made Tartar Sauce
- House Made Thousand Island$0.50
- Mango Habanero$0.50
Mango Habanero
- Hot Honey$0.50
Hot Honey
- Caesar$0.50
Caesar
Family Meals
- Shepherd's Pie$40.00
Our version of Shepherds pie includes sautéed Angus ground beef, potatoes, mixed vegetables in a bubbly gravy, topped with our red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Chicken Alfredo$40.00
Grilled, Chicken in our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Shrimp Alfredo$40.00
Shrimp with our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Fresh Vegetable Alfredo$40.00
Fresh Mixed Vegetables in our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Steak & Guinness Stew$40.00
Slow roasted premium beef and garden vegetables, in a hearty beef broth with mashed red potatoes. Served with one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Grilled Pork Chop Dinner$40.00
Four of our thick cut pork chops grilled to perfection. Comes with two family sized side choices.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$40.00
4 chicken breasts grilled to perfection. Comes with two family sized side choices. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Steamed Mussels$40.00
4 pounds of our steamed mussels in an Old Bay OR white wine cream sauce. Served with warm baguettes and one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Slider Platter$40.00
12 of our hand pattied all beef sliders with grilled onions and American Cheese and French Fries. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
Party Trays
- Garden Salad$24.99
- Pub Salad$34.99
- Caesar Salad$29.99
- Boneless Chicken Bites Platter$65.99
A 4 pound tray of our hand breaded chicken bites. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery and house made Ranch and Blue Cheese.
- 50 Wing Platter$55.99
Our renowned jumbo wings. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery, House Made Ranch, and Blue Cheese.
- 100 Wing Platter$99.99
Our renowned jumbo wings. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery, House Made Ranch, and Blue Cheese.
- Southern Maryland Crab Dip$74.99
A party sized portion of our house made crab dip. Served with fresh fried potato chips and warm baguettes. Serves 10-15 people.
- Fried Shrimp Tray$79.99
4 pounds of seasoned shrimp. Comes with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce
- Steamed Shrimp Party Tray$79.99
4 pounds of seasoned shrimp. Comes with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce.
- Macaroni & Cheese$45.99
A large pan of our house made Mac & Cheese with potato chip and Parmesan crumble topping. Serves approximately 10-12 people.
Sugar Lips Cakes & Desserts
Cakes
Cupcakes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Great Irish American Carryout, Catering & Cakes by Sugar Lips Cakery
3350 Middletown Road, Suite 101, Waldorf, MD 20603