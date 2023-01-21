Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grille No. 13 3016 Waldorf Market Pl

review star

No reviews yet

3016 Waldorf Market Pl

Saint Charles, MD 20603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Steak & Cheese
Lucky No. 13 Burger

Starters

Chicken Bites

$14.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$12.00

Irish Nachos

$15.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00Out of stock

Mussels

Pub Pretzels

$12.00

Quesadillas

$14.00

Shrimp App

$15.00+

Sliders

$12.00

Southern Maryland Crab Dip

$20.00

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Wings

$9.00+

Baskets

Chicken Bites

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$17.50

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Red's French Onion Soup

$6.00

Sausage, Beer, Cheese & Potato Soup

$6.00

Irish Seafood Chowder

$6.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.00

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Pub Salad

$9.00+

Chef's Salad

$9.00+

Burgers

Bourbon Burger

$17.00

Irishman Burger

$16.00

Lucky No. 13 Burger

$15.00

Shroominator Burger

$15.00

St. Patty Melt

$15.00

Sandwiches

Celtic Cod

$16.00

Chicken Monterey

$15.00

Epic Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Reuben

$16.00

Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Entrées

Champ & Mash

$22.00

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Shepherd's Pie

$22.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.00

Steak & Guinness Stew

$15.00

Whiskey Glazed Salmon

$30.00

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

California Blend

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Potato Chips

$4.00

Guinness Gravy

$4.00

Mashed Red Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Premium Sides

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kale, Mushroom & Onion Mix

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger Sliders

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kids Sketti

$8.50

Soft Drinks

Water

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Energy Drink

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.99

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.99

UnSwt Iced Tea

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$4.99

Gingerale

Rootbeer

Desserts

Apple Pie Slice

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Lemon Mer Pie

$5.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Cakes

1/4 Sheet Cake

$50.00

All Cake orders require 48 hour advance notice. Thank you!

1/2 Sheet Cake

$65.00

All Cake orders require 48 hour advance notice. Thank you!

Full Sheet Cake

$75.00

All Cake orders require 48 hour advance notice. Thank you!

8" Round Cake

$25.00

All Cake orders require 48 hour advance notice. Thank you!

10" Round Cake

$35.00

All Cake orders require 48 hour advance notice. Thank you!

Cupcakes

All Cake orders require 48 hour advance notice. Thank you!

1 Dozen Cupcakes

$22.00

All Cake orders require 48 hour advance notice. Thank you!

2 Dozen Cupcakes

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Irish American Pub

Location

3016 Waldorf Market Pl, Saint Charles, MD 20603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf - waldorf
orange starNo Reviews
2928 Festival Way Waldorf, MD 20601
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Waldorf
orange starNo Reviews
35 St. Patrick’s Drive Waldorf, MD 20603
View restaurantnext
Red Tails Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
173 SAINT PATRICKS DR WALDORF, MD 20603
View restaurantnext
Mariachis Tequileria II - 3610 Crain Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3610 Crain Hwy Waldorf, MD 20603
View restaurantnext
Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
3619 Leonardtown Road Waldorf, MD 20601
View restaurantnext
OBO Pizza Waldorf
orange starNo Reviews
162 Smallwood Village Center Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Saint Charles
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston