Grille 92 Groton
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Grille is closed and undergoing a reinvention. The Café is open Tuesdays-Saturdays in the Fairview Auditorium - order online 10:45am-1:30pm or call 860-445-7478 x1442. Consider bringing your own reusable bag for take out meals & leftovers, there is a .10 charge per bag for usage of plastic bags.
Location
235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340
