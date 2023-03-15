Grilled Cheese Gallery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food Menu

Salads

The House Salad

$8.00

Organic spring mix, tomato, carrots, cucumber, house made croutons and basil vinaigrette

The Greek Salad

$10.00

Organic romaine, feta, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives and basil vinaigrette

The Hot Chick Salad

$12.00

Organic romaine, panko crusted chicken, cheddar and pepper jack, tomato, jalapeno and Sriracha lime dressing

The Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Organic baby greens, warm goat cheese, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumber and sundried tomato vinaigrette

The Tipsy Unicorn Salad

$14.00

Organic chopped kale, grilled chicken, bacon crumble, tomato, purple onion, feta and champagne vinaigrette

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup - Big Deeper

$1.00

Tomato Basil Soup - Cup

$4.00

Tomato Basil Soup - Bowl

$5.00

Magical Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Classic Sandwich

$8.50

Cheddar, artisan white or honey wheat

A Night in Amsterdam Sandwich

$11.00

Gouda, Gruyere, Swiss, cheddar on artisan white

The GCG Sandwich

$11.00

American cheese, tomato, house cured bacon on sourdough

The Artist Sandwich

$12.00

Mushrooms, Swiss, onion, kale, truffle oil, balsamic glaze on rye

The Chesterfield Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled pork, cheddar, hickory bbq, carmelized onions on artisan white

The Asian Cowboy Sandwich

$12.50

Beef short rib, Swiss, bacon, kimchi, chipotle on multi grain

The Southern Belle Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken, Swiss and pepper jack, onion, romaine, chipotle on artisan white

The Mondial Sandwich

$11.00

Prosciutto, fresh ,ozzarella, fig, balsamic glaze on white

The Loaded Steak Melt

$13.00

Ribeye, bacon, four cheese blend, sauteed veggies and kimchi on ciabatta

The Duchess

$21.00

Fresh lobster, four cheese blend, lemon, paprika, chipotle aioli on artisan white

The Queen brie Sandwich

$12.00

House cured bacon, french brie, raspberry puree, balsamic glaze on sour dough

The Vegan Disco Sandwich

$13.00

Tofu, vegan cheese, cucumber, carrots, kimchi on artisan white

The GQ Sandwich

$13.00

Goat cheese, truffle glaze, proscuitto, spinach, tomato on pumpernickel

Mac and Cheese Grilled Sandwiches

The Mac Daddy

$10.00

Mac and cheese, cheddar, on artisan white

The Pimp Daddy

$12.00

Mac and cheese, bacon on artisan white

The Veggie Daddy

$12.00

Mac and cheese, cheddar, gruyere, veggies on artisan white

The Country Boy Sandwich

$12.00

Mac and cheese, cheddar, gruyere, bbq pork on artisan white

The Country Girl Sandwich

$12.00

Mac and cheese, cheddar, gruyere, chicken, chipotle on artisan white

The Duke Sandwich

$21.00

Lobster, mac and cheese, cheddar gruyere on pumpernickel

The Playboy Sandwich

$13.00

Mac and cheese, cheddar, gruyere, ribeye on artisanwhite

The Trail Boss Sandwich

$13.00

Mac and cheese, cheddar, gruyere, beef short rib, on artisan white

Poutine

The Classic Poutine

$10.00

Cheese curd and gravy

The Scarlet Poutine

$12.50

Grilled chicken, Sriracha aioli, jalapeno and kimchi sauce

The Gallery Steak Poutine

$12.50

Ribeye, carmalized onion, organic kale and kimchi

The Wrangler Poutine

$12.50

Beef short rib, green peppers, organic kale and bbq sauce

The Hippie Poutine

$12.50

Tofu, marinated cucmber, carrots and kimchi sauce

The Lobster Madison Poutine

$21.00

Fresh lobster, chipotle aioli, paprika lemon and drawn butter

Sides

Sea Salt Fries

$3.50

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese with Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$7.00

Designer Soft Serve Ice Cream

All Black Everything

$7.00

Chocolate topped with fudge brownie

The Italian Job

$7.00

Vanilla topped with cheesecake, strawberry glaze and whipped cream

The Caramel Blonde

$7.00

Vanilla topped sea salt caramel blondie bar and drizzle

Saturday Morning Cartoons

$7.00

Vanilla topped with fruity pebbles, nostalgic cereal

S'Mores

$7.00

Vanilla, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker

A Bear In The Woods

$7.00

Vanilla, German gummi bears, fresh mint

Nutella Ella

$7.00

Swirl, Nutella cookies

Ice Cream on Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla topped with a chocolate mini sugar cone

Soft Serve Waffle Cone

$6.00

#GCG Desserts

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

$5.00

Lavendar Lemonade Popsicles

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

with chocolate ice cream

Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

with vanilla ice cream and kiwi drizzle

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$2.75

Kombucha

$4.75

Lavender Lemonade

$2.95

Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Creative pressed sandwiches & ice cream concoctions in a casual, modern space!

Location

1573 Sunset Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Directions

