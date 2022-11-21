  • Home
  • Grilled Cheezus Mills 50 - 912 North Mills Avenue
Grilled Cheezus Mills 50 912 North Mills Avenue

No reviews yet

912 North Mills Avenue

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

The Goods

Grilled Cheezus

Grilled Cheezus

$9.00

Brioche, Yellow Cheddar, White American, Mozzarella

The Kraft

The Kraft

$12.00

Brioche, Pimento Cheese, White Cheddar, Candied Bacon

Voodoo

Voodoo

$14.00

Brioche, Yellow Cheddar, White American, Brisket, Pickled Onions, Voodoo Sauce

The Papa Johnathan

The Papa Johnathan

$12.00

Ciabatta Roll, Mozzarella, Provolone, Pepperoni, Marinara

Yo Adrian

Yo Adrian

$14.00

Ciabatta, Provolone, White American, Ribeye, Sweet Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Yellow Sriracha

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

$13.00

Brioche, White Cheddar, Yellow Cheddar, Turkey Bacon, Ranch

Devil Wears Ciabatta

Devil Wears Ciabatta

$15.00

Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Prosciutto, Pesto Aioli, Balsamic Glaze

Truffed Up

Truffed Up

$16.00

Brioche, Brie, White Cheddar, Mushrooms, Truff Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce

Cuban B

Cuban B

$14.00

Brioche, White Cheddar, White American, Pork, Ham, Pickles, Mustard

Open on Sunday

Open on Sunday

$13.00

Brioche, Yellow Cheddar, White American, Chicken, Pickles, Chicky Chick Sauce

Brie-Yonce

Brie-Yonce

$15.00

Brioche, Brie, White Cheddar, Ham, White Truffle Honey

Car Ramrod

Car Ramrod

$14.00

Brioche, White Cheddar, Pimento Cheese, Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce

The Pope

The Pope

$13.00

Ciabatta Roll, Provolone, Mozzarella, Salami, Capicola, Sweet Peppers, Italian Dressing

The Chuck Norris

The Chuck Norris

$13.00

Brioche, White American, White Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Creamy Horseradish

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$13.00

Brioche, White American, White Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

Mac N' Cheezus

Mac N' Cheezus

$12.00

Brioche, Yellow Cheddar, Mac & Cheese, Flaming Cheetos

Bless Your Heart Chicken

Bless Your Heart Chicken

$13.00

Brioche, Yellow Cheddar, White American, Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, BBQ Sauce

Bless Your Heart Brisket

Bless Your Heart Brisket

$14.00
Bless Your Heart Pork

Bless Your Heart Pork

$14.00

Snacks

Tomato Bisque Bowl

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$5.50

Creamy Tomato Bisque Vegetarian (Not Vegan)

Candied Bacon Slices (2)

Candied Bacon Slices (2)

$5.50

2 Slices of thick bacon, seasoned with our house candied seasoning

Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

White Cheddar Ma c N' Cheese!

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Brunchy Brunch

Eggs-Orcist

Eggs-Orcist

$12.00

Brioche, Yellow Cheddar, White American, Egg, Candied Bacon

Eggraham Lincoln

Eggraham Lincoln

$12.00

Brioche, Yellow Cheddar, White American, Egg, Ham

Shawshank Egg-Xemption

Shawshank Egg-Xemption

$13.00

Brioche, Yellow Cheddar, White American, Egg, Ribeye

Lettuce Pray

Chopped Wedgie

$10.00Out of stock

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Iceberg, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

I Know A Guy

I Know A Guy

$12.00Out of stock

Iceberg, Capicola, Salami, Banana Peppers, Provolone, Grated Parmesan, Italian Dressing

Desserts

Gimme S'More

Gimme S'More

$7.00

Brioche, Nutella Spread, Marshmallow Fluff, Graham Cracker, Powdered Sugar

Phat Ash Cookie

Phat Ash Cookie

$6.00

Drinks

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00
Coke Zero Can

Coke Zero Can

$2.00
Dr. Pepper Can

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.00
Zephyrhills Bottle

Zephyrhills Bottle

$2.00
Sweet Tea Bottle

Sweet Tea Bottle

$3.00Out of stock
Unsweet Tea Bottle

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$3.00

Razz Tea Bottle

$3.00Out of stock
Red Bull Can

Red Bull Can

$3.00
Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00
Red Bull Coconut

Red Bull Coconut

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

912 North Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

