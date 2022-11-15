  • Home
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant 200 E. Main Street

No reviews yet

200 E. Main Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Philly
Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll
Chicken Philly

Al La Carte

Shrimp

$9.00

Tenders

$6.00

Baskets

Fish Basket

$15.00+

Seasoned, hand breaded then deep fried until golden.

Honey Garlic Breast Bite Basket

$14.00

Oyster Basket

$20.00+

12 deep fried oysters with fries.

Shrimp Basket

$18.00+

Your choice of grilled or crispy fried shrimp with your choice of a side. Comes with cocktail sauce.

Tender Basket

$12.00+

Four crispy tender strips with your choice of a side.

Chicken Nugget Basket

$12.00

Fish and Shrimp

$22.00+

Shrimp and Oysters

$25.00+

Burgers

Beyond Meat Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Our delicious vegetarian option to our burgers.

Big Beef Bologna Burger

$9.00

Thick hand sliced beef bologna fried to perfection.

Jerk Cheeseburger

$8.00

Always Fresh never frozen hand pattied burgers.

Surf n' Turf Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Henny Burger

$8.00

Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Chicken Philly

$10.00+

Marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Jerk Chicken Philly

$11.00+

Jerk marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Surf n Turf Philly

$12.00+

Marinated steak on a grilled bun with grilled shrimp we ad mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce.

Chicken Surf and Turf Philly

$11.00+

Marinated chicken on a grilled bun with grilled shrimp we ad mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce.

Salmon Philly

$14.00+

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Henny Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crab

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.00

This is a note

Cheese Crab Tots

$15.00

Crispy tater Tots topped with crab meat, queso cheese sauce and Old Bay .

Drinks

Arizona

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Bottle Ginger

$3.00

Bottle Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Calypso

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Fresh Coffee

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Monster

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Snapple

$2.00

Starbucks Frap

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00+

Twist

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Water Small

$1.00

Extras

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Extra Meat (Steak or Chicken)

$3.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

Bacon

$2.00

Make It Henny

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Po'Boys

Chicken Po'Boy

$10.00+

Fresh fried strips of chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature chipotle sauce.

Oyster Po'Boy

$13.95+

Fresh fried oysters on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature chipotle sauce.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.00+

Fresh fried shrimp on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature chipotle sauce.

Quesadillas/Nachos

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Comes with side of sour cream and salsa.

Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Tortilla chips fried fresh daily covered with queso cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips fried fresh daily topped with cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomato. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and chicken. Comes with side of sour cream and salsa.

Crab,Shrimp, Steak Quesadilla

$18.00
Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips fried fresh daily topped with cheese, grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp drizzled with chipotle sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Surf & Turf Nachos

$14.95

Steak W Shrimp

Steak Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips fried fresh daily topped with cheese, steak, lettuce, tomato. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and steak. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Surf & turf Quesadilla

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Queso

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Salmon Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Onion rings

$5.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Hush Pup

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Seafood Salad

$6.00

Greens

$5.00

Mac And Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Plantains

$5.00

Sweet Potatoe

$5.00

Chips

$1.50

Rice

$4.00

Special

Chicken Waffel Cone w/waffle fries

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled BBQ Chicken W/fries

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled BBQ Jerk Chicken W/fries

$13.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken

$4.00+Out of stock

Surf n" Turf

$13.00Out of stock

Fish And Fries

$12.00

Chopped Cheesesteak And Fries

$13.00

Gyro W/ Fries

$12.00

Sausage

$5.00

Frank

$3.00

Big Beef Bologna Burger W Fries

$10.00

Wings And Fries

$10.00

Chili Cheese Beef Frank

$5.00

Chicken And Rice

$12.00

Wings A LA Carte

Wings

$8.00+

Beef Franks

Hot Dog

$3.00

Kid's Meals

Sliders And Fries

$10.00

Nuggets And Fries

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla And Fries

$10.00

Egg Rolls

Suf N Turf Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Henny Crispy Egg Roll

$4.00+Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$3.00+

Crab Mac&Cheese Eggroll

$5.00+Out of stock

Dessert Treats

Fried Oreos

$6.00

Fried Cheesecake

$7.00

Churros

$6.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Cookies & Cream Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

Strawberry Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

Brownie

$2.00

Chocolate Cake

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Pound Cake

$2.00

York Peppermint

$0.25

Juniors Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream

Cone

$5.50

Cup

$5.00+

Shakes

$6.50

Blasts

$7.50Out of stock

Shake with toppings mixed in.

Add 1 Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Dessert Topping

$0.50

Italian Ice

Size

$4.00+

Tacos

Tacos Steak

$10.00

Tacos Chicken

$10.00

Tacos Steak & Shrimp

$12.00

Tacos Shrimp

$12.00

Salad

Green Salad

$7.00

Salad w/ Chicken

$10.00

Salad w/ Shrimp

$12.00

Salad w/ Salmon

$12.00

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato Broccoli and Cheese

$10.00

Baked Potato Chicken

$12.00

Baked Potato Steak

$12.00

Baked Potato Surf n' Turf

$14.00

Baked Potato Chicken Surf n' Turf

$14.00

Baked Potato Salmon

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 E. Main Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

