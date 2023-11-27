Grill Em Pizza & Sports Bar 497 Reynolds Circle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Grill 'Em Pizza is more than just a bar; it's a neighborhood institution where you can unwind, socialize, view big-screen sports events, and enjoy the best drinks in town. We can't wait to welcome you to our friendly, local hangout. Cheers!
497 Reynolds Circle, San Jose, CA 95112
