Grillers Puerto Rico

990 Reviews

$

2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice n Beans
Pastelón de Maduro
Grilled Chicken Breast

Aperitivo

Sorullitos de Maiz

$4.95

Queso Frito

$9.95

Calamares Fritos

$11.95

Mini Alcapurrias

$7.95

Mini Empanadas

$7.95

Mini Piononos

$8.95

Croquetas de Risotto con Chorizo

$9.95

Buñuelos de Bacalao

$8.95

Dip de Queso con Steak

$13.95

Dip de Queso con Camarones

$13.95

Platanachos de Carnitad

$12.95

Fritanguita

$30.95

Coctel de Pulpo

$14.95

Coctel de Carrucho

$15.95

Chorizos al Vino con Camarones

$13.95

1/Libra chicharrones de cerdo

$9.95

1/LIBRA MORCILLA CON TOSTONES

$13.95

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Boricua Burger

$18.95

Burger Relleno

$16.95

Desserts

Tres Leche

$5.95

Vanilla Custard

$4.50

Dessert of the week

$6.00

Temb!eque

$4.50Out of stock

Arroz con Dulce

$4.50Out of stock

Churro ice cream

$8.95

Cafe latte

$2.95

Expresso

$2.00

Ice cream

$2.95

Latin fussion

$50.00

Tierrita

$4.95

Birthday cake

$30.00

Charlotta Cumpleaños

$35.00

Flan Vanilla Pequeño

$2.95

ESPECIALES

LA CHORRERA

$40.95

MOFONGO RELLENO CARNE FRITA

$17.95

MONTADO CARNE FRITA

$17.95

PASTA PENNE MILANESA POLLO

$14.95

PICANHA

$17.95Out of stock

Milanesa Pollo

$18.95

Surf & Turf Platter

$29.95

Fajitas Pollo

$13.95

Fajitas Steak

$18.95

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.95

Paella de mariscos Langosta 6 oz

$59.95Out of stock

Mini Kan Kan

$20.95

Especial Pechuga Rellena

$19.95Out of stock

Pastelón de Maduro

$12.95

Bandeja Paisa

$19.95

Mignon langosta

$39.95Out of stock

Paella Marisco

$36.95

Canasta de mariscos

$30.95

Mofongo relleno dorado

$21.95

Apollo asado connmajado

$11.95Out of stock

Arroz Enchurrascado

$22.95

Mini chorrera

$26.95

Paella Con Langosta 12 oz

$79.95

Langosta Caribeña Rellena Paella

$79.95

Ribeye 12oz

$30.95

Sirloin 10oz

$20.95

Pilon

$24.95

Picacho

$40.95

Mofongo trio

$29.95

Arroz con mariscos (solo carrucho y pulpo

$27.95

Canasta rellena de bistec

$15.95

Churrasco Relleno (bacon)

$30.95

Montado Royal

$62.95

Chillo 1 lb relleno de mariscos

$34.95

Canoa de maduro

$14.95

El Faro

$32.95

Mero Relleno Sobre Mamposteao

$30.95

Langosta Caribeña

$52.95

Mofongo relleno bistec criollo

$16.95

Pastelon de Pollo

$14.95

Canoa delbossu

$24.95

Salmon relleno

$39.95

Pechuga rellena de maduro

$19.95

Carne guisada

$14.95

Arrow con bacalao

$18.95

Arroz chino

$16.95

Anticipo navideño

$20.95

Salmon relleno de camarones

$26.95

Mahi Mahi special

$23.95

Extra Sauces

Carbonara

$2.00

Chimichurry

$0.50

Creole Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Cream

$1.50

Guava Sauce

$0.50

Mayoketchup

$0.50

Eal sauce

$0.50

Spyci mayo

$0.50

Extra Sides

Aranitas

$4.95

Bifongo

$6.50

Fries

$3.95

Green Plantains

$5.95

Green Salad

$3.95

Mamposteao

$6.00

Mofongo

$5.95

Plantains Chips

$4.95

Rice n Beans

$5.95

Sweet Plantains

$5.95

Tostones Pana

$5.95

Trifongo

$6.95

Lobster Tail 6oz

$22.95

Lobster Tail 12oz

$44.95

Camarones

$10.95

Arroz Gandules

$5.95

Langosta Caribeña

$52.95

Yuca sticks

$4.95

Churrasco

$17.00

Pulpo

$13.00

Carrucho

$15.00

Rabo de langosta

$45.00

Pechuga de pollo

$10.00

Carne Frita sola

$8.95

Chicharrones de Pollo

$8.95

Creamy rice

$5.95

Aguacate side

$3.00

Side de Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Side de Habichuelas

$3.00

Batata frita

$4.95

Jíbaro Rice

Jíbaro Rice

$22.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Breast (Grilled)

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Fried Pork Chop

$9.95

Kids Steak

$12.95

Kid Pasta Alfredo con Pollo

$9.95

Main Courses

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

$17.95

Sauteed Chicken Breast

$16.95

Chicken Cracklings

$13.95

Chicken Breast Stuffed w Mashed Cassava & Mozzarella

$19.95

Pechuga Rellena de Majado de Yuca y Mozzarella, envuelta en Bacon

Fried Pork Chops

$16.95

Grilled Pork Chops

$16.95

Kan Kan Chop

$27.95

Spare Ribs

$18.95

Roasted Picnic

$15.95

Grilled Angus Skirt Steak

$27.95

Beef Steak w Onions

$16.95

Breaded Beef Steak

$18.95

Pork Chunks

$14.95

Pechuga rellena de maduro

$19.95

Milanesa Pollo

$18.95

Churrasco Salteado

$27.95

Churrasco Relleno de Maduro

$29.95

Montado de Churrasco

$27.95

Grilled Chicken Breast (Copy)

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Breast (Copy)

$15.95

Milanesa Pollo (Copy)

$17.95

Parrilladas

Parrillada (4)

$67.95

Parrillada (6)

$85.95

La Parrillada Tropical

$40.95

Camarones empanados, pechuga al grill, churrasco, loganiza, arroz mamposteao, papas fritas y plantain chips.

Pasta

Bacon Pasta

$9.95

Chicken Pasta

$12.95

Steak Pasta

$16.95

Pasta

$7.95

Quesadillas, Wraps or Salads

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.95

Wrap

Salad

Steak Quesadilla

$20.95

Steak & Chicken Quesadilla

$20.95

Seafood

Whole Red Snapper 2lbs

$35.95

Whole Red Snapper 3lbs

$39.95Out of stock

Red Snapper Fillet

$20.95

Grouper Fillet

$20.95

Salmon Fillet

$20.95

Shrimp

$20.95

Mahi Mahi Nuggets

$20.95

Pulpo Plato 2 Sides

$23.95

Carrucho Plato 2 Sides

$26.95

Carrucho y pulpo Plato con 2 sides

$28.95

Camarones Empanados

$20.95

Asopao Camarones

$18.95

Lobster Trio

$69.95

Rabo de Langosta 12 onz

$52.95

Camarones en crema de ajo

$20.95

Soups and Salads

Plantain Soup (cup)

$5.95

Plantain Soup (bowl)

$7.95

Soup of the day (cup)

$7.95

Soup of the day (bowl)

$10.95

Sancocho

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.95

Sancocho mariscos

$16.95

Asopao de Pollo

$14.95

Asopao de Camarones

$20.95

Stuffed Mofongo

Chicken Mofongo

$18.95

Conch Mofongo

$26.95

Conch & Octopus Mofongo

$33.95

Octopus Mofongo

$24.95

Shrimp Mofongo

$23.95

Skirt Steak Mofongo

$27.95

Steak & Sea Mofongo

$31.95

Mahi Mahi Mofongo

$22.95

Mofongo Relleno de mariscos

$36.95

Bebidas sin Alcohol

Coca Cola

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Ice Tea

$3.29

Hi C

$3.29

Fanta China

$3.29

Coke Zero

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$3.50

Tamarind

$3.50

Soursop

$3.50

Pina Colada Frappe

$7.00

Strawberry Frappe

$7.00

Mango Frappe

$7.00

Passion Fruit Frappe

$7.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.50

Tamarind

$3.50

Soursop

$3.50

Bottle Agua

$2.00

Perrier

$2.95

Malta

$2.29

Coco Rico

$2.00

Cola Champ

$2.00

Coca cola lata

$2.00

Sprite lata

$2.00

Kid Apple Juice

$1.50

Club soda

$2.95

Ginger ale

$3.29

Ciclon

$3.00

Sprite botella

$2.99

Coca cola botella

$2.99

Jugo de china

$3.50

Jugo de piña

$3.50
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Puertorrican Restaurant. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Directions

Gallery
Grillers Puerto Rico image
Grillers Puerto Rico image
Grillers Puerto Rico image

