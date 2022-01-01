Grillers OBT imageView gallery
Latin American

Grillers OBT 9565 S Orange Blossom Trail

review star

No reviews yet

9565 S Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

Appetizers

Corn Sticks

$4.95

Fried Cheese

$8.95

Calamari

$10.95

Empanadilla Carne

$4.00

Empanadilla Pollo

$4.00

Empanadilla Pizza

$4.00

Empanadilla Pernil

$4.00

Empanadilla Pastrami

$4.50

Empanadilla Tripleta

$4.50

Empanadilla Camarones

$5.00

Empanadilla Pulpo

$5.00

Alcapurria 6" Carne

$4.00

Alcapurria 12" Carne

$7.50

Alcapurria " Jueyes

$5.00

Fritanguita

$30.95

Stuffed Mofongo

Chicken Mofongo

$17.95

Shrimp Mofongo

$22.95

Skirt Steak Mofongo

$24.95

Steak & Sea Mofongo

$29.95

Mahi Mani Mofongo

$22.95

Mofongo Carne Frita

$15.95

Quesadillas, Wraps, Salads or Pasta

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Steak Quesadilla

$18.95

Steak & Chicken Quesadilla

$18.95

Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Steak Wrap

$18.95

Chicken and Steak Wrap

$18.95

Chicken Salad

$13.95

Steak Salad

$18.95

Chicken and Steak Salad

$18.95

Chicken Pasta

$13.95

Steak Pasta

$18.95

Chicken and steak Pasta

$18.95

Soups

Plantain Soup (cup)

$3.95

Plantain Soup (bowl)

$5.95

Soup of the day (cup)

$4.95

Soup of the day (bowl)

$8.95

Sancocho

$8.95

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Boricua Burger

$18.95

Parrilladas

Parrillada (4)

$62.95

Parrillada (6)

$88.95

La Parrillada Tropical

$38.95

Camarones empanados, pechuga al grill, churrasco, loganiza, arroz mamposteao, papas fritas y plantain chips.

Jíbaro Rice

Jíbaro Rice

$19.95

Main Courses

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

$16.95

Sauteed Chicken Breast

$15.95

Chicken Cracklings

$13.95

Chicken Breast Stuffed w Mashed Cassava & Mozzarella

$19.95

Pechuga Rellena de Majado de Yuca y Mozzarella, envuelta en Bacon

Fried Pork Chops

$14.95

Grilled Pork Chops

$14.95

Kan Kan Chop

$26.95

Costillas Baby Back Ribs

$17.95

Roasted Picnic

$13.95

Grilled Angus Skirt Steak

$24.95

Beef Steak w Onions

$15.95

Breaded Beef Steak

$16.95

Pork Chunks

$13.95

Pechuga Milanesa

$17.95

Asopao de Pollo

$13.95

Churrasco Salteado

$24.95

Churrasco Relleno

$26.95

Arroz Enchurrascao

$25.95

ESPECIALES

LA CHORRERA

$37.95

MONTADO CARNE FRITA

$16.95

PASTA PENNE MILANESA POLLO

$16.95

Fajitas Pollo

$13.95

Fajitas Steak

$19.95

Fajitas Mixtas

$19.95

Mini Kan Kan

$19.95

Especial Pechuga Rellena

$16.95

Pastelón de Maduro

$13.95

Bandeja Paisa

$18.95

Montado de Churrasco

$26.95

Seafood

Whole Red Snapper 2lbs

$32.95

Whole Red Snapper 3lbs

$44.95

Red Snapper Fillet

$19.95

Grouper Fillet

$20.95

Salmon Fillet

$19.95

Shrimp

$18.95

Mahi Mahi Nuggets

$19.95

Filete de Dorado

$19.95

Camarones Empanados

$19.95

Asopao Camarones

$18.95

Pasta

Bacon Pasta

$9.95

Pasta

$6.95

Extra Sauces

Carbonara

$2.00

Chimichurry

$0.50

Creole Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Cream

$1.50

Guava Sauce

$0.50

Mayoketchup

$0.50

Extra Sides

Aranitas

$4.50

Bifongo

$5.00

Fries

$3.50

Green Plantains

$4.50

Green Salad

$4.00

Mamposteao

$5.00

Mofongo

$5.00

Plantains Chips

$3.75

Rice n Beans

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Tostones Pana

$4.75

Trifongo

$5.00

Lobster Tail 6oz

$20.00

Lobster Tail 12oz

$40.00

Arroz a la Crema

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Breast (Grilled)

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Fried Pork Chop

$9.95

Kids Steak

$14.95

Kids Pasta Pollo

$9.95

Desserts

Tres Leche

$4.75

Vanilla Custard

$3.75

Coco Custard

$3.75

Cheese Custard

$3.75

Proteinas solas

Pechuga Sola

$8.95

Carne Frita Sola

$7.95

Chuletas Solas

$8.95

Chicharrones de Pollo Solos

$7.95

Camarones Solos

$12.95

Costillas Solas

$11.95

Churrasco Solo

$18.95

Kan Kan Sola

$20.95

Pernil Solo

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

9565 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

Directions

Grillers OBT image

