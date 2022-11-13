Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Grillestone- Old Bridge 2658 Route 516

review star

No reviews yet

2658 Route 516

Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Half Pounder
French Fries
Kids Hamburger & Fries

SOUP

French Onion

$9.99

Black Angus Chili

$9.99

Lobster Bisque

$11.99Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Fritto Misto

$19.99Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

Clams Pomodoro

$19.99

Slab Bacon

$18.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$19.99

Jumbo Wings

$20.99

Charcuterie Board

$25.99

Baked Nachos

$16.99

SALADS

Wedge

$14.99

Roasted Beet

$16.99

Mozzarella & Tomato Salad

$16.99

Cobb

$21.99

Caesar

$12.99

Garden

$11.99

STEAKS

Filet Mignon

$38.99

New York Strip

$39.99

Ribeye

$39.99

Prime Rib

$39.99

SIDES

Peppers, onions, potatoes

$9.00

Mashed Potatos

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Mushrooms & Asparagus

$9.00

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Green Beans

$9.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Potato Gratin

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Asparagus

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Sauteed Onions

$5.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$9.00

Roasted Carrots

$9.00

Side Sweet Fries

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Lobster Tail

$24.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

MAINS

Short Rib

$28.99

Grilled Pork Chop

$31.99

Baby Back Ribs

$33.99

Whole Roasted Chicken

$30.99

Chicken Milanese

$25.99

Salmon

$29.99

Lobster Linguine

$31.99Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$30.99

HANDHELDS

Half Pounder

$17.99

Steakhouse

$19.99

Turkey Burger

$16.99

Prime French Dip

$19.99

Hot Pastrami

$19.99

Hot Honey Chicken

$16.99

SHAREABLES

Edamame

$7.99

Long Hot Peppers

$12.99

Baked Pretzels

$12.99

Boneless Wings

$14.99

Truffle Parm Fries

$10.99

Kamikaze Shrimp

$12.99

Quesadilla

$15.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99

Mozz & Tomato App

$12.99

Traditional Pizza

$14.99

SUSHI STARTERS

Cucumber & Crab Salad

$6.99

Miso Soup

$5.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Sushi Pizza

$9.99

Tuna Tataki

$10.99

Side White Rice

$5.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI

Crab Stick

$5.50

Eel

$6.50

Salmon

$5.50

Shrimp

$5.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Tuna

$6.50

White Tuna

$6.50

Yellow Tail

$5.50

SUSHI

Alaska Roll

$7.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Boston Roll

$7.50

California Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Lobster Roll

$7.50

Mexican Roll

$7.50

Philidelphia Roll

$8.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Smoked Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tempura Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Yellow Tail Roll

$7.50

SPECIALTY ROLL

Bluemoon Roll

$15.99

California Dreamin Roll

$15.99

Cherry Blossom Roll

$15.99

Crispy Cali Roll

$12.99

Diva Roll

$15.99

Dragon Fire Roll

$15.99

Eel Dragon Roll

$15.99

Godzilla Roll

$15.99

Grillestone Roll

$17.99

Jalapeno Roll

$15.99

Lava Roll

$15.99

Mango Madness Roll

$15.99

Mountain Roll

$15.99

Old Bridge Roll

$16.99

Rainbow Roll

$16.99

Scorpion Roll

$15.99

Scotch Plains Roll

$15.99

Sea Shore Roll

$15.99

Sloppy John Roll

$15.99

Spider Roll

$16.99

Sunshine Roll

$15.99

Treasure Roll

$15.99

Triple Play Roll

$17.99

Volcano Roll

$15.99

Sushi Dinner

$30.00

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

Endless Sushi

$25.00

Full Boat

$68.00

Chirachi Sushi

$32.00

Pink Lady Roll

$15.00

RAW BAR

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$17.99

1 Dozen Oysters

$32.99

1/2 Dozen Middle Neck Clams

$15.99

1 Dozen Middle Neck Clams

$27.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

Kids Grilled Chicken & Green Beans

$9.99

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$9.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$9.99

Kids Penne & Butter

$9.99

Kids Penne & Marinara

$9.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Kids Ice Cream

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.99

DESSERT

Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

3 Layer Fudge Cake

$8.00

Warm Lava Cookie

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie

$8.00

Warm Apple Crisp

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2658 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Directions

Grillestone- Old Bridge image
Grillestone- Old Bridge image
Main pic

