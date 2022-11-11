Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Grillestone - Scotch Plains 2377 Route 22 West

review star

No reviews yet

2377 Route 22 West

Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken
Jumbo Wings
Whole Chicken

SOUP

French Onion

$9.99

Lobster Bisque

$11.99

Black Angus Chili

$9.99

APPETIZERS

Avocado Toast

$16.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$19.99

Clams Pomodoro

$19.99

Charcuterie Board

$25.99

Fried Calamari

$19.99

Fritto Misto

$19.99

Jumbo Wings

$20.99

Spicy Scampi Shrimp

$19.99

Slab Bacon

$18.99

SALADS

Caesar

$12.99

Cobb

$21.99

Garden

$11.99

Mozzarella & Tomato

$16.99

Roasted Beet

$16.99

Wedge

$14.99

STEAKS

Filet Mignon

$38.99

New York Strip

$39.99

Ribeye

$39.99

Prime Rib

$39.99

SIDES

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Roasted Asparagus

$8.00

Mushrooms & Asparagus

$9.00

Sauteed Onions

$4.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Garden

$3.50

Garlic Green Beans

$9.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Peppers, Onions, Potatoes

$9.00

Potato Gratin

$10.00

Mushrooms

$7.00

ENTREES

Ahi Tuna

$30.99

Baby Back Ribs

$33.99

Whole Chicken

$30.99

Chicken Milanese

$25.99

Grilled Pork Chop

$31.99

Lobster Linguini

$31.99

Salmon

$29.99

Short Rib

$28.99

HANDHELDS

Half Pounder

$17.99

Hot Honey Chicken

$16.99

Steakhouse Burger

$19.99

Prime French Dip

$19.99

Turkey Burger

$16.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$19.99

PIZZA

Traditional Pizza

$14.99

HH Bar Pie

$14.99

SHARABLES

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Boneless Wings

$14.99

Edamame

$7.99

Kamikaze Shrimp

$12.99

Long Hot Peppers

$12.99

Truffle Parm Fries

$10.99

Traditional Pizza

$14.99

SUSHI STARTERS

Cucumber & Crab Salad

$6.99

Miso Soup

$5.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Sushi Pizza

$9.99

Tuna Tataki

$10.99

Edamame

$7.99

SUSHI & SASHIMI

Crab Stick

$5.50

Eel

$6.50

Salmon

$5.50

Shrimp

$5.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Tuna Maguro

$6.50

White Tuna

$6.50

Yellow Tail

$5.50Out of stock

SUSHI

Alaska Roll

$7.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Boston Roll

$7.50

California Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Lobster Roll

$7.50

Mexican Roll

$7.50

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Smoked Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.35

Spicy Tempura Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Yellow Tail Roll

$7.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY ROLL

Bluemoon Roll

$15.99

California Dreamin Roll

$15.99

Cherry Blossom Roll

$15.99

Diva Roll

$15.99

Dragon Fire Roll

$15.99

Eel Dragon Roll

$15.99

Godzilla Roll

$15.99

Grillestone Roll

$17.99

Jalapeno Roll

$15.99

Lava Roll

$15.99

Mango Madness Roll

$15.99

Mountain Roll

$15.99

Old Bridge Roll

$16.99

Rainbow Roll

$16.99

Scorpion Roll

$15.99

Scotch Plains Roll

$15.99

Sea Shore Roll

$15.99

Sloppy John Roll

$15.99

Spider Roll

$16.99

Sunshine Roll

$15.99

Treasure Roll

$15.99

Triple Play Roll

$17.99

Volcano Roll

$15.99

RAW BAR

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$17.99

1 Dozen Oysters

$32.99

1/2 Dozen Middle Neck Clams

$15.99

1 Dozen Middle Neck Clams

$27.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$9.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

Kids Grilled Chicken & Green Beans

$9.99

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$9.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Kids Pasta & Butter

$9.99

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

DESSERT

3 Layer Fudge Cake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie

$8.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Warm Apple Crumb

$8.00

Warm Lava Cookie

$8.00

PRIVATE EVENTS

Brunch Buffet Adult

$38.99

Brunch Buffet Child

$19.99

Lunch Buffet Adult

$36.99

Lunch Buffet Child

$19.99

Gourmet Sandwich Package Adult

$36.00

Gourmet Sandwich Package Child

$14.99

$55 Dinner Package 1

$55.00

$65 Dinner Package 2

$65.00

$75 Dinner Package 3

$75.00

$5 Passed Hors D'oeuvres

$5.00

$8 Passed Hors D'oeuvres

$8.00

80 Piece Sushi Platter

$40.00

120 Assorted Sushi Platter

$80.00

80 Piece Specialty Sushi Platter

$100.00

150 Piece Specialty Sushi Platter

$140.00

300 Piece Specialty Sushi Platter

$300.00

PRIVATE EVENT BANQUET FEE

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2377 Route 22 West, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

