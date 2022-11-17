  • Home
  Ambler
  Grilliant Greek Rotisserie - 655 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen, PA 19002
Grilliant Greek Rotisserie 655 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen, PA 19002

No reviews yet

655 Welsh Road

Maple Glen, PA 19002

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Rotisserie Pork
Spinach Pies

PLATTERS

Rotisserie Pork

$14.00

Boneless pork cooked over direct low heat with herbs and spices, served with fries, tzatziki sauce and pita bread.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Served with fries, yellow sauce and pita bread

Half Rotisserie Chicken (Dark Meat

$12.00

Served with fries, yellow sauce and pita bread.

Stuffed Chicken

$14.00

Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, green peppers, and onions, served with fries and pita bread.

Pork Tenderloin

$15.00

Wrapped in bacon, stuffed with parmesan cheese, served with fries, tzatziki sauce and pita bread

Pork Gyro Platter

$14.00

Served with fries, tzatziki sauce and pita bread.

Chicken Gyro Platter

$14.00

Served with fries, yellow sauce and pita bread.

Chicken Souvlaki Platter (2 Sticks)

$12.00

Served with fries, yellow sauce and pita bread. $6 (every additional stick $4)

Pork Souvlaki Platter (2 Sticks)

$12.00

Served with fries, tzatziki sauce and pita bread. $6 (every additional stick $4)

Beef and Lamb Kofta Platter (2 Sticks)

$13.00

Served with fries, spicy feta sauce and pita bread. $6.5 (every additional stick $4.5)

Pork Homemade Sausage

$10.00

Served with fries, tzatziki sauce and pita bread

Moussaka

$12.00

Thin layers of eggplant and potatoes, ground beef with Greek herbs and spices, topped with bechamel

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00

Stuffed with ground beef, rice, Greek herbs and spices, topped with mixed cheese and served with rice.

Yiouvetsi

$19.00

Slow-braised lamb in a red wine tomato sauce topped with feta cheese, served over orzo.

Today's special: Spinach Pie Platter

$12.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Fries, tomatoes, onions and yellow sauce wrapped with pita bread and served with fries

Pork Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Fries, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped with pita bread and served with fries

Falafel Pita Sandwich

$11.00

Yoghurt with dill, tomato, onion, romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, green peppers wrapped with pita bread and served with fries

Beef and Lamb Kofta Pita Sandwich

$11.00

Fries, tomatoes, onions and spicy feta sauce wrapped in pita bread and served with fries.

Toasted Sub

$12.00

Chicken or pork gyro, melted mozzarella, tomato, Grilliant sauce

Greek Burger

$7.00

Chicken or pork gyro, tomato, onion, romaine lettuce, Grilliant sauce

Pita Club Sandwich (Serves Two People)

$14.00

SPREADS

Tzatziki

$6.00

Hummus

$6.00

Spicy Feta

$6.00

feta cheese, hot peppers, Greek yogurt and olive oil.

Spread Combo

$15.00

APPETIZERS

Dolmades

$9.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and Greek herbs

Chicken Triangles Pies

$8.00

Phyllo dough filled with chicken, mixed veggies and a variety of cheeses. Served with marinara sauce

Bougatsa

$8.00

Phyllo dough filled with semolina custard and topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Spinach Pies

$8.00

Phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese

Falafel Balls

$9.00

Served with Yogurt dill sauce.

SALADS

Chick Pea Salad

$13.00

Roasted chickpea, cucumber, sun-dried tomato, red onion, feta cheese, lime dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, green, cucumber, pepper, olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing

Green Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, scallion, cucumber, carrot, tomato, lime dressing

Strawberry Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, walnuts, strawberries, feta cheese, pomegranate dressing

Grillient Summer Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, green apple, sun-dried fig, almond, grape, parmesan cheese, pomegranate dressing

SIDES

Fries

$4.00

Greek Fries: Topped with feta cheese

$6.00

Lemon Potatoes

$5.00

String Beans in Tomato Sauce

$7.00

Rice with Peas/Carrots

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Chick Pea Salad

$6.00

Side Grilliant Summer Salad

$6.00

Side Strawberry Salad

$6.00

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Pork Souvlaki Stick

$4.00

Chicken Souvlaki Stick

$4.00

Beef and Lamb Kofta Stick

$4.50

Side Tzatziki

$1.50

Side Spicy Feta

$1.50

Side Hummus

$1.50

Yellow Sauce

$1.00

Grilliant Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Honey Sauce

$0.80

Side Pita Bread

$1.00

MEAT PLATTERS FOR 2 OR 4

Souvlaki mix

Chicken Souvlaki, Pork Souvlaki, Beef and Lamb Kofta, Chicken Gyro, Pork Gyro, Fries, Pita Bread and a spread of your choice

Meat Combo

Rotisserie pork, pork sausage, chicken gyro, rotisserie chicken leg, fries , pita bread and a spread of your choice.

Mix Platter

Pork tenderloin wrapped in bacon stuffed with cheese, pork sausage, chicken souvlaki, pork souvlaki, pork gyro, fries, pita bread and a spread of your choice

FAMILY MEALS

Family Meal

$59.00

Two pounds of rotisserie pork, two pounds of chicken dark meat, pork sausage, fries, pita bread and a salad. Spread, appetizer of your choice.

Greek Burger Combo

$21.00

4 Burgers divided into 8 pieces with the meat of your choice, served with fries

Toasted Sub Combo

$40.00

4 toasted subs divided into 8 pieces with the meat of your choice, served with fries

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.00

Sour Cherry Cheesecake

$5.00

Baklava Bites

$6.00

Phyllo dough filled with crushed walnuts and almonds, topped with cinnamon clove syrup.

Ekmek Kataif

$6.00

Layer of syrup shredded phyllo pastry layered with cream and topped with whipped cream and almond flakes.

DRINKS

Coca Cola

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Ginger Ale

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Cherry Coke

$2.00+Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$2.00+

Bottle Water

$1.00

Natural Pomegranate Juice 1-Liter

$6.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Blue Raspberry

$2.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bodyarmor Tropical Punch

$2.25

Bodyarmor Strawberry Grape

$2.25

Vitamin water

$2.00

Smartwater

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
