Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy
192 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual, yet upscale full service dining and bar. Enjoy hand-cut steaks grilled on an open hickory wood fired grill. Fresh Fish and Raw Bar served daily. All ingredients for our Fresh Salads,Sandwiches, Dressings and Desserts all made in house. Dress code is smart casual and we reserve the right to turn guests away who are not dressed appropriately for the style of dining we offer. Reservations can be made on our website where you can also order online and find more information regarding your dining experience and private events.
Location
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21044
Gallery
