Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy

192 Reviews

$$

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy

Columbia, MD 21044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Platter
Housemade Veggie Burger
Kona Ribeye

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

4 Chilled Shrimp

Spiced Shrimp

$12.00

Old Bay Seasoning

Snow Crab Cluster

$18.00

Rock Angel Oyster Special

$100.00

Veuve Cliq Oyster Special

$100.00

Moet Oyster Special

$125.00

Starters

Ahi Tuna Poke

$22.00

Sushi Grade Tuna, Brown Rice, Diced Cucumbers, Topped with Wonton Crisps, Wasabi Lemon Vinaigrette & Pickled Ginger Allergens: Soy, Gluten, Dairy

Baked Potato Soup

$6.50

Topped with scallions Allergens: Dairy, Soy

Bread

$3.00

Side Baguette

Chips-n-Salsa

$6.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Served Warm with Baguette Allergens: Soy, dairy, shellfish (Gluten when served with baguette)

Grilled Artichoke

$14.00

Hickory Grilled, Jalapeno Aioli

Kona Kabob

$15.50

Two Mini Kabobs with Marinated Steak, Red Peppers and Onions Allergens: Soy, dairy

Lamb Appetizer

$20.00

Two Lamb Lollipops, Garlic Spread, Champagne Arugula, Topped with Honey Drizzle and Pistachios Allergens: dairy, tree nuts, soy

Mussel Toast

$3.00

Sherry Cream Mussels

$18.00

Sauteed in Shallots, Garlic, and Sherry Cream Sauce. Served with Grilled Crostini Allergens: Soy, Dairy

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy Cheese, Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Chips and Fresh Salsa Allergens: Soy, dairy, wheat

Maple Bacon Scallop

$19.00

Butter Roasted Sweet Potato, Maple-Bacon Hash, Micro Lettuce Allergens: dairy, soy

Hamachi Crudo

$16.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Cut French Fries Allergens: dairy, wheat

Smokehouse Burger

$19.00

Smoky, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Served wtih House Cut French Fries Side Mixed Green Salad Allergens: Dairy, wheat, fish (worcestershire)

Avocado, Bacon & Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, with Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce and Onion. Served with House Cut French Fries

French Dip

$19.00

Shaved Prime Rib on a toasted Baguette with Mayonaisse, Served Au Jus with House Cut French Fries Allergens: wheat (jus and bun), soy (mayo)

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.00

4 oz. Crabcake with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Served with Garlic Remoulade. House Cut French Fries Allergens: wheat, shellfish, soy, egg

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$28.00

Today's Fresh Catch Served with Jalapeno Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion and House Cut French Fries Allergens: fish, soy, dairy (jalapeno aioli)

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast served with House Cut French Fries

Housemade Veggie Burger

$17.00

Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Molasses Glaze, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served with a Mixed Green Salad

Salads

Mixed Field Greens, Grilled Steak, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Reduction Allergens: dairy, wheat

Ahi Tuna Salad

$27.00

Sesame Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Wonton Crisps, Lemon Wasabi Dressing Allergens: fish, wheat

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Mixed Field Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Croutons Allergens: wheat (croutons)

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons Allergens: wheat (croutons), dairy, fish, egg

Spiced Pecan & Chicken

$17.00

Mixed Field Greens, Tomato, Shaved Chicken, Cinnamon Pecans, Tortilla Strips, Honey Lime Vinaigrette and Spicy Peanut Dressing Allergens: tree nuts, peanuts, soy, sesame, egg

GrillMarx Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Brown Sugar Candied Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, House Made Blue Cheese Dressing Allergens: dairy, soy

Jamie's Cobb Salad

$21.00

Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Bacon, Diced Egg, Tomato, and Crispy Chicken Tenders Allergens: wheat, egg

Bleu Cheese Steak Salad

$33.00

Mixed Field Greens, Grilled Steak, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Bleu Cheese and Balsamic Reduction Allergens: dairy, wheat

Warmed Goat Cheese Salad

$15.50

Mixed Field Greens, Cinnamon Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Bruleed Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction Allergens: dairy, soy, treenuts

Entrees

Blackened Fish Tacos

$28.00

Three Tacos with Blackened Fish, topped with Shredded Romaine, Fresco Salsa, Cilantro Aioli. Served with House Cut French Fries Allergens: fish, dairy, wheat

Chicken Tender Platter

$24.00

Five lightly battered, crispy tenders Served with House Cut French Fries and Colew Slaw Allergens: wheat, egg

Crab Cake Entree

$26.50

One pan seared crabcake, Served with Hickory Grilled Corn, topped wtih Garlic Remoulade Allergens: shellfish, soy, wheat, dairy, egg

Full Rack of Ribs

$28.00

Grilled with Smoky Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Served wtih House Cut French Fries and Coleslaw.

Grilled Fish

$44.00

Chef's Fresh Catch served with Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables Allergens: fish, dairy, wheat

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Hickory Grilled and topped with Chardonay Cream Sauce, Served with Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables.

Lamb Rack

$51.00

New Zealand Rack of Lamb, Garlic-Butter Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Garlic Spread, Champagne Arugula, topped with Honey Drizzle and Pistachios Allergens: dairy, tree nuts, soy

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Sauteed in Mushroom, Garlic, Sherry Cream Sauce Allergens: soy, dairy, wheat, egg

Pan Seared Scallops

$33.00

Served with Spinach Risotto, Topped with Piquillo Pepper Cream Sauce and Grilled Toast Allergens: shellfish, soy, wheat

Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

Hickory Grilled Medallions, Served on a bed of Cheddar Scallion Grits, Topped with Rosemary Cabernet Reduction

Prosciutto & Parmesan Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Breasts topped with Parmesan Cheese and a Drizzle of Balsamic Served with Prosciutto and Asparagus

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Grilled Shrimp Served over our House Made Cheddar Scallion Grits, with Tasso Ham and garnished with Sriracha. Although we recommend keeping this dish as it is if you would like to have a different side with the shrimp please select one, otherwise please do not choose a side.

Tortellini A La Vodka

$17.00

Cheese Tortellini in Tomato-Basil Vodka Sauce with spinach, tomato and garlic Allergens: soy, dairy, wheat, egg

Meatloaf

$28.00

Herbs and Spices, Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable, Crispy Onion Allergens: dairy, wheat, fish (worcestershire), egg

Brown Butter Shrimp Tortellini

$33.00Out of stock

Sauteed Shrimp, Garlic Confit Tomato, Champagne Arugula, Goat Cheese Allergens: dairy, wheat, egg, soy, shellfish

Short Rib

$39.00

Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Garlic-Butter Confit Tomato, Champagne Arugula, Goat Cheese Allergens: dairy, soy, wheat

MAPMG - ACSM PODIATRY

$62.50

Steaks

10 oz Prime Rib

$36.00

Allergens: soy

16 oz. Prime Rib

$41.00

Allergens: soy

Boneless Ribeye

$37.00

Filet Mignon

$47.00

Allergens: dairy

Kona Ribeye

$39.00

Allergens: dairy, soy

New York Strip

$37.00

Allergens: dairy

Peppercorn Filet Mignon

$55.00

8 oz. Center Cut Filet topped with Black Peppercorns and Cabernet Reduction, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus Allergens: dairy, soy, wheat

Chef's Cut

$70.00

Pork Chop

$27.00

Side Items

Asparagus

$6.50

Baked Potato

$6.50

Allergens: soy

Cheddar Scallions Grits

$6.50

Allergens: dairy

Coleslaw

$6.50

Allergens: dairy, soy, fish (worcestershire)

Corn

$6.50

Creamed Spinach

$6.50

Allergens: soy, dairy, wheat

French Fries

$6.50

Allergens: wheat

Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Allergens: soy, dairy, wheat

Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Allergens: dairy

Sauteed Spinach

$6.50

Allergens: soy

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.50

Spinach Risotto

$6.50

Allergens: dairy

Sweet Potato

$6.50

Allergens: soy

Vegetable

$6.50

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner

$150.00

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Tart

$8.00

Featured Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Baked Apples with Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Vanilla. Buttered Oat Topping served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel

Sundae

$8.00

Ginger Spice Cake

$8.00

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Kitchen Appreciation

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Torte

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual, yet upscale full service dining and bar. Enjoy hand-cut steaks grilled on an open hickory wood fired grill. Fresh Fish and Raw Bar served daily. All ingredients for our Fresh Salads,Sandwiches, Dressings and Desserts all made in house. Dress code is smart casual and we reserve the right to turn guests away who are not dressed appropriately for the style of dining we offer. Reservations can be made on our website where you can also order online and find more information regarding your dining experience and private events.

Location

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21044

Directions

Gallery
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Union Jack's - Columbia - 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy
orange star3.9 • 2,180
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G
orange starNo Reviews
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Iron Bridge Wine Company
orange starNo Reviews
10435 State Route 108 Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Periodic Table
orange starNo Reviews
8808 Centre Park Drive Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
orange star4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Maiwand Kabob - Columbia Crossing
orange star4.5 • 3,141
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2 Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Ale House Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,118
6480 Dobbin Center Way Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,671
8775 Centre Park Dr Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Cazbar
orange star4.6 • 1,093
9400 Snowden River Pkwy Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
orange star4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston