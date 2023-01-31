GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A casual upscale dining experience in Columbia, MD where you can enjoy crafted cocktails in our naturally lit and expansive bar, hickory grilled hand-cut steaks and seafood, an extensive raw bar, and a welcoming atmosphere. We can’t wait to meet you!
Location
7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD 20742
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Fries Man - College Park Maryland
No Reviews
8147 Baltimore Avenue College Park, MD 20740
View restaurant