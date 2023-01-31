Restaurant header imageView gallery

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park

7777 Baltimore Avenue

College Park, MD 20742

Soup & Starters

Ahi Tuna Poke

$22.00

Sushi Grade Tuna, Brown Rice, Diced Cucumbers, Topped with Wonton Crisps, Wasabi Lemon Vinaigrette & Pickled Ginger

Baked Potato Soup

$6.50

Topped with scallions

Bread

$3.00

Side Baguette

Crab Dip

$16.00

Served Warm with Baguette

Grilled Artichoke

$14.00

Hickory Grilled, Jalapeno Aioli

Kona Kabob

$15.50

Two Mini Kabobs with Marinated Steak, Red Peppers and Onions

Sherry Cream Mussels

$18.00

Sauteed in Shallots, Garlic, and Sherry Cream Sauce. Served with Grilled Crostini

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy Cheese, Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Chips and Fresh Salsa

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Cut French Fries

Smokehouse Burger

$19.00

Smoky, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Served wtih House Cut French Fries Side Mixed Green Salad

Avocado, Bacon & Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, with Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce and Onion. Served with House Cut French Fries

French Dip

$19.00

Shaved Prime Rib on a toasted Baguette with Mayonaisse, Served Au Jus with House Cut French Fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.00

4 oz. Crabcake with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Served with Garlic Remoulade. House Cut French Fries

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$28.00

Today's Fresh Catch Served with Jalapeno Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion and House Cut French Fries

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast served with House Cut French Fries

Housemade Veggie Burger

$17.00

Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Molasses Glaze, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served with a Mixed Green Salad

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$27.00

Sesame Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Wonton Crisps, Lemon Wasabi Dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Mixed Field Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Spiced Pecan & Chicken

$17.00

Mixed Field Greens, Tomato, Shaved Chicken, Cinnamon Pecans, Tortilla Strips, Honey Lime Vinaigrette and Spicy Peanut Dressing

GrillMarx Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Brown Sugar Candied Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, House Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Jamie's Cobb Salad

$21.00

Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Bacon, Diced Egg, Tomato, and Crispy Chicken Tenders

Bleu Cheese Steak Salad

$33.00

Mixed Field Greens, Grilled Steak, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Bleu Cheese and Balsamic Reduction

Warmed Goat Cheese Salad

$15.50

Mixed Field Greens, Cinnamon Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Bruleed Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction

Entrees

Blackened Fish Tacos

$28.00

Three Tacos with Blackened Fish, topped with Shredded Romaine, Fresco Salsa, Cilantro Aioli. Served with House Cut French Fries

Chicken Tender Platter

$24.00

Five lightly battered, crispy tenders Served with House Cut French Fries and Colew Slaw

Crab Cake Entree

$26.50

One pan seared crabcake, Served with Hickory Grilled Corn, topped wtih Garlic Remoulade

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.00

Grilled with Smoky Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Served wtih House Cut French Fries and Coleslaw.

Grilled Fish

$44.00

Chef's Fresh Catch served with Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Hickory Grilled and topped with Chardonay Cream Sauce, Served with Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables.

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Sauteed in Mushroom, Garlic, Sherry Cream Sauce

Pan Seared Scallops

$33.00

Served with Spinach Risotto, Topped with Piquillo Pepper Cream Sauce and Grilled Toast

Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

Hickory Grilled Medallions, Served on a bed of Cheddar Scallion Grits, Topped with Rosemary Cabernet Reduction

Prosciutto & Parmesan Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Breasts topped with Parmesan Cheese and a Drizzle of Balsamic Served with Prosciutto and Asparagus

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Grilled Shrimp Served over our House Made Cheddar Scallion Grits, with Tasso Ham and garnished with Sriracha. Although we recommend keeping this dish as it is if you would like to have a different side with the shrimp please select one, otherwise please do not choose a side.

Tortellini A La Vodka

$17.00

Cheese Tortellini in Tomato-Basil Vodka Sauce with spinach, tomato and garlic

Steaks

10 oz Prime Rib

$36.00

Served with Choice of One Side

16 oz. Prime Rib

$41.00

Served with Choice of One Side

Boneless Ribeye

$37.00

Served with Choice of One Side

Filet Mignon

$47.00

Served with Choice of One Side

Kona Ribeye

$39.00

Served with Choice of One Side

New York Strip

$37.00

Served with Choice of One Side

Peppercorn Filet Mignon

$55.00

8 oz. Center Cut Filet topped with Black Peppercorns and Cabernet Reduction, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus

Side Items

Asparagus

$6.50

Baked Potato

$6.50

Cheddar Scallions Grits

$6.50

Coleslaw

$6.50

Corn

$6.50

Creamed Spinach

$6.50

French Fries

$6.50

Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Sauteed Spinach

$6.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.50

Spinach Risotto

$6.50

Sweet Potato

$6.50

Vegetable

$6.50

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Bread

$3.00

Side Baguette

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A casual upscale dining experience in Columbia, MD where you can enjoy crafted cocktails in our naturally lit and expansive bar, hickory grilled hand-cut steaks and seafood, an extensive raw bar, and a welcoming atmosphere. We can’t wait to meet you!

7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD 20742

