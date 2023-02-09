A map showing the location of Grind 701 Grand Ave #101View gallery

Grind 701 Grand Ave #101

No reviews yet

701 Grand Ave #101

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Popular Items

French Fries
All American
SXSW

Grinds

All American

$3.25

grass fed BEEF, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, ketchup, mayo, mustard, american cheese

Richie's Lunch

$6.75

grass fed BEEF, lettuce, caramelized onions, bacon, gremolata mayo, smoked provolone

SXSW

$4.75

BUFFALO, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, avocado mash, chipotle mayo, pepperjack

Will Cody

$5.00

BUFFALO, lettuce, fried jalapenos, bacon, KC bbq, lime sour cream, american cheese

Ain't No Thang

$3.25

CHICKEN, red onions, carrot & celery, lettuce, wing sauce, blue cheese

Luca Brasi

$5.00

CHICKEN, pizza dust, pesto, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, lettuce, swiss cheese

BBQ Pork

$3.25

ground PORK, cole slaw, red onions, pickles, KC or Carolina bbq sauce, cheddar

Hoggfather

$4.25

PORK, ham, pepperoni, pizza dust, mayo, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, italian dressing, smoked provolone

Medi

$4.00

LAMB, lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, marinated tomatoes, tzatziki, roasted red pepper & feta spread

Mayan

$2.00

BLACK BEAN, lettuce, roasted anaheims, pepita salsa, chipotle mayo, crispies

Sultan

$2.00

FALAFEL, lettuce, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, tzatziki

Zhengburger

$5.75

seared rare sesame crusted AHI tuna, asian slaw, pickled ginger, cucumbers, wasabi mayo

Grind Salad

$3.25

choice of meat, SpringBorn greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, mushrooms, pepitas, goddess dressing

Blackened Chicken Salad

$3.25

CHICKEN, SpringBorn greens, red onions, pico, jalapenos, avocado mash, shredded cheddar, crispies, chimmichurri ranch

Greek Lamb Salad

$3.25

LAMB, SpringBorn greens, tomato, red onions, cucumber, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, feta, kalamata balsamic vinaigrette

Build Your Own

$3.25

Daily Special

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

hand cut russets

Onion Rings

$5.00

buttermilk beer battered onions; pub sauce

Buttons

$5.00

buttermilk beer battered button mushrooms; pub sauce

Cole Slaw

$3.50

cabbage & carrots, mustard seed vinaigrette

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

with beef red chili & cheese sauce

House Salad

$7.00

SpringBorn greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, pepitas, goddess dressing

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

noodles & creamy cheese

Crudite

$4.00

carrots, celery, & cauliflower with ranch dressing

Sauce Dipper

$0.80

Cup Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Snacks

Wings

$14.50

dry spice rubbed

Beer Cheese Dip

$9.00

with bread & chips

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

honey balsamic glaze.

Meatballs

$8.50

rotating flavors - ask your server for details

Cauliflower

$8.25

sweet & spicy crispy cauliflower

Beet Salad

$8.50

beets, blue cheese, pecans, mixed greens

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

sriracha candied bacon, cream cheese drizzle, pickled red onions, green onions

Crazy Fries

$9.50

ask your server for current flavor

Slider

$4.50

ask your server for available flavors

Slider Cheese Only

$4.50

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$8.50

Chocolate Malt

$8.50

Vanilla Shake

$8.50

Vanilla Malt

$8.50

Strawberry Shake

$8.50

Strawberry Malt

$8.50

Kid's

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

Kids Burger

$8.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.50Out of stock

Cheesecake- Dulce

$9.00

Brownie

$8.75Out of stock

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

Ginger Bread Cookie

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Location

701 Grand Ave #101, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Directions

