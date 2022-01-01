Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grind Burger Kitchen

829 E Market St

Louisville, KY 40206

Popular Items

Grind
B&B
Chain

Burgers

Grind

$16.00

burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of one cheese

B&B

$17.00

burger, Brie cheese, bacon, smoked habanero jam (No substitutions to this one. That means no lettuce or tomato either. Trust us. It's awesome.)

Southern

$17.00

burger, sharp cheddar pimiento cheese, bacon, spicy dill pickles

Chain

$15.00

burger, (cooked diner-style), American cheese, spicy dill pickles, smoked ketchup, yellow mustard, red onion

Pork

$15.00

pork ground with apples, onion and garlic. Bacon jam, arugula, mustard & ale white cheddar

Veggie

$15.00

house made pattie. A blend of chickpeas, lentils, quinoa, mushrooms and roasted veg with smoked ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Sandwiches + Salads

Cuban

$17.00

pork belly, Kentucky ham, Swiss cheese, spicy dill pickles, garlic mayo, yellow mustard

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.00

American, gouda, chipotle colby, seared green tomato, smoked habanero honey

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

thigh cooked in adobo then seared, fire roasted poblano pepper, charred corn mayo, arugula, pepper jack

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

fried Mahi Mahi, avocado, citrus slaw, jalapeno crema

What the Kale!? Salad

$10.00

house Green Goddess dressing, radish, pumpkin seeds, shallot, parmesan (can be made vegan upon request)

Roast Beef Hoagie

Roast Beef Hoagie

$16.00Out of stock

Fire roasted beef sliced thin and piled on a hoagie bun. Topped with lacto-fermented giardiniera and house made beer cheese featuring Mirror Twins Oregon Pale Ale.

Sides

House Cut Fries

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries Y'all!

What the Kale!? Side

$5.00

house Green Goddess dressing, radish, pumpkin seeds, shallot, parmesan (can be made VEGAN upon request)

Brown Butter Brussels

$6.00

with a brown butter vinaigrette

Extras

Side of Grind Smoked Ketchup

$1.00

house made

Side of Habanero Honey

$2.00

house made

Side of Ghost Chili Mayo

$1.00

house made

Side of House Ranch

$1.00

house made

Side Habanero Jam

$1.00

house made

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.00

house made

Side of Pimento Cheese

$2.00

house made

Side of Green Goddess

$1.00

house made

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

house made

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Burger Patty

$4.50

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Brioche Bun

$2.00

GF Bun

$2.50

Desserts

Annie May's GF Oatmeal Cream Pie

Annie May's GF Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.50

One Gluten Free Cookie

Smork Swedish Choco Chip Cookie

Smork Swedish Choco Chip Cookie

$3.50

Handcrafted Chocolate, House-made Toffee and Classic Mørk Syrup gives these cookies their signature flavor. Though big enough to share, you probably won't want to. Produced by our sister location, Smør Nordic Bakeri.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Crispy cinnamon outside, and soft buttery inside. Sickerdoodles are perfection. They satisfy all those cravings, especially the ones you didn't even know you had. Produced by our sister location, Smør Nordic Bakeri! (One Cookie)

Birthday Cake Cookie

Birthday Cake Cookie

$3.00

Birthday cake flavored cookie tossed in sprinkles from Smør Nordic Bakeri

Chocolate Brittle Cake

Chocolate Brittle Cake

$5.50

Two layers of our classic dark chocolate devils food cake, layered with vanilla bean pastry cream, topped with salted peanut butter butter cream and house made spiced peanut brittle.

Beverages

Fountain Drink- Online

Fountain Drink- Online

$2.50

Coca-Cola Products

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50

"Mexicoke" - Coca-Cola produced in and imported from Mexico.

Sprecher's Root Beer

Sprecher's Root Beer

$3.50

Grab a Sprecher signature fire-brewed craft root beer. This legendary award-winning Root Beer has the rich, creamy flavor that comes from using real Wisconsin honey. The brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in a gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, a super creamy mouthfeel, and a frothy head.

Sprecher's Orange Soda

Sprecher's Orange Soda

$3.50

Gourmet soda. Fire-brewed. Enjoy this super citrus drink of natural orange flavors, honey and vanilla for a creamy, dreamy taste experience that's over the moon.

Sprecher's Cream Soda

Sprecher's Cream Soda

$3.50

Fire-brewed cream soda for the perfect sweet treat! It's no secret why the handcrafted Cream Soda causes smiles of delight. Each batch is brewed with Wisconsin honey in the gas-fired kettle. A delicate caramelization of sugars results in amazing deliciousness.

Sprecher's Grape Ape

Sprecher's Grape Ape

$2.50

Sprecher's fire-brewed craft grape soda. This succulent purple soda with a masterful blend Concord grape juice and raw Wisconsin honey. The end product is a sweet and bubbly grape soda filled with fresh summer flavor.

Icelandic Bottled Water

Icelandic Bottled Water

$2.50

Icelandic Glacial is bottled spring water, taken from Ölfus Spring in Iceland. Located in Hlidarendi, Ölfus, Iceland.

Barritt's Ginger Beer

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$2.50

Flavored with real ginger and a proprietary blend of spices and ingredients, Barritt's Ginger Beer is tasty both on its own and as a high-quality drink mixer.

Tea

$2.50

Cocktails

Cherry Soda

$9.00

A summer gin lover's cherry dream! Gin, Luxardo liqueur, Peychaud's bitters, Luxardo cherry juice, lemon juice, topped with club soda, and of course...garnished with a Luxardo cherry : )

Grind Iced Tea

$10.00

G.I.T. LIT with Grind's handcrafted L.I.T! Pineapple Rum, Tito's Vodka, Mala Idea Mezcal, Triple Sec, house sour Mix, splash of Coca-Cola.

Prickly Pear Margarita

$8.00

Camarena Silver tequila, triple sec, Thatcher's organic prickly pear liquor, fresh lime juice

Uffda Mule

$8.00

Uffda rye-barrel aged Tattersall aquavit, lime juice, ginger beer

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

$9.00

Brandy, sour mix, and soda muddled with orange, cherry, and sugar. Not your typical Old Fashioned, but still tasty!

Draft Beer

#1 Narragansett

#1 Narragansett

$5.00

Brewed since 1890 for a crisp, refreshingly and perfectly balanced lager flavor.

#2 New Belgium Fat Tire

#2 New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

A flavorful, balanced beer with a fresh herbal hop profile, fine malt presence and a touch of fruity yeast, making it a timeless beer with broad appeal.

#3 West 6th IPA

#3 West 6th IPA

$6.00

Over the backbone of bready malt and pine stickiness you will find notes of peaches, lemon zest, danky grassiness, pine needles, and tangerines

#4 Ace Pumpkin Cider

#4 Ace Pumpkin Cider

$5.00

Flavored with cinnamon, cloves and allspice. Tastes like pumpkin pie.

#5 Hi-Wire Bed of Nails

#5 Hi-Wire Bed of Nails

$7.00

Bed of Nails is crafted as an American ode to a traditional English brown. A light hop addition balances the natural sweetness present in the specialty malt. This beer’s delicate body and dry finish allow flavors of toffee and dark fruit to shine through.

#6 Urban Artifact Bushel

#6 Urban Artifact Bushel

$7.00Out of stock

Made with Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla bean; this Fruit Tart is perfect for the transition into fall weather.

#7 Deschutes Nitro Obsidian Stout

#7 Deschutes Nitro Obsidian Stout

$7.50Out of stock

Deep, robust and richly rewarding, this is beer to linger over. Obsidian has distinct notes of espresso, chocolate, roasted malt and black barley, with just enough hop bite to cut the sweetness.

#9 Lexington Brewing Bourbon Barrel Ale 10oz

#9 Lexington Brewing Bourbon Barrel Ale 10oz

$6.00Out of stock

Our Kentucky Ale is aged in freshly decanted bourbon barrels from some of Kentucky’s finest distilleries. Subtle yet familiar flavors of vanilla and oak are imparted to this special ale as it rests in the charred barrels.

#10 Rogue Pumpkin Patch Ale

#10 Rogue Pumpkin Patch Ale

$5.00

Pumpkin Patch Ale is made with whole pumpkins that we chop up and roast by hand. The hand roast allows us to caramelize the natural sugars exactly as we like, which when combined with a delicate balance of spices creates the signature flavor of our classic fall-themed brew.

#11 Gallant Fox Bluegrass Sunrise

#11 Gallant Fox Bluegrass Sunrise

$7.00

A moderate, refreshing ale with noticeable hop aroma balanced by supporting malt flavors.

#13 Yazoo Hefeweizen

#13 Yazoo Hefeweizen

$5.00
#14 Mad Tree Shade

#14 Mad Tree Shade

$5.50

With real blackberries, this fruit ale's versatility compliments a day of relaxation to a fun, vibrant happy hour get together.

#15 Blue Stallion Kama Sutra

#15 Blue Stallion Kama Sutra

$6.00
#16 Archer Roose Bubbly Prosecco

#16 Archer Roose Bubbly Prosecco

$6.00

Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose.

Packaged Beer

Austin Eastciders Blackberry

Austin Eastciders Blackberry

$5.00Out of stock
Bud Light Bottle

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50
Budweiser Bottle

Budweiser Bottle

$3.50
Ciderboys Rotating

Ciderboys Rotating

$6.00
Country Boy Cougar Bait

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$3.50

This is a straight-forward Blonde Ale utilizing Aromatic Munich malt for grainy cereal flavor. Fermentation is kept below 68 degrees to produce a cleaner, lager-like ester profile. This is the perfect everyday-drinking beer.

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$4.50

The Shotgun Wedding recipe is based on a traditional English Brown Ale. This flavorful, malt-focused beer has hints of nuttiness, biscuit, and caramel. We age this bse on real vanilla beans to compliment its flavors with the richness and depth of whole Vanilla bean pods.

Fat Heads Bumbleberry Ale

Fat Heads Bumbleberry Ale

$3.00

*Sale* Brewed with fresh harvested spring honey and infused with fresh blueberries. A light, refreshing ale with a nice blueberry aroma, crackery malt flavors, a hint of sweetness and a refreshing blueberry finish.

Gravely Debaser

Gravely Debaser

$6.00

A super hazy NE IPA hopped heavily with Citra, prepare for tropical fruit and bubblegum aromatics balanced with a smooth bitterness.

Hi-Wire Hi-Pitch

Hi-Wire Hi-Pitch

$7.00

Hi-Pitch is a balanced Western North Carolina IPA with bright citrus & tropical fruit aromas. Expect big grapefruit, tangerine & subtle melon flavors from the chorus of Mosaic & Centennial hops to balance out the malt in this dank and drinkable ale.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.50
Mile Wide Zugbock

Mile Wide Zugbock

$5.00

*Sale* Brewed with wheat, Weizenbocks are known for notes of dark fruits like plums and raisins. The yeast gives them hints of clove and banana. And the malt makes it beautifully bready.

Montucky Cold Snack

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Montana- American All-Malt Lager

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 12oz

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 12oz

$4.00

Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.

Rhinegeist Zango Crush

Rhinegeist Zango Crush

$3.00Out of stock

A citrus celebration with tropical trimmings, Zango Crush is an uncommonly refreshing blend of mango and blood orange.

Three Floyds Gumballhead

Three Floyds Gumballhead

$5.00

An American wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish.

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00

This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse.

Topo Chico Strawberry-Guava Hard Seltzer

Topo Chico Strawberry-Guava Hard Seltzer

$4.00

opo Chico Hard Seltzer has been created with a delicious blend of natural flavours and added minerals for taste to create a refreshing light tasting seltzer. Enjoy the refreshing light taste of Strawberry Guava.

Yes Way Rose Blueberry Lavender Spritz

Yes Way Rose Blueberry Lavender Spritz

$7.50

Dry, crisp French rosé with aromatic blueberry and lavender and just the right amount of fizzy effervescence.

Mighty Swell Blood Orange Seltzer

Mighty Swell Blood Orange Seltzer

$4.00

Orange like richness that collides with hints of dark berries for a bold twist on a savory blood orange.

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA

$5.00Out of stock
ATG 35K Stout

ATG 35K Stout

$7.00

Not your typical “Jelly of the Month Club” beer. Dark roasted malt and bittersweet cocoa and coffee flavor and aroma burst from this pitch black milk stout. The full body and sweetness are derived from the addition of lactose (aka milk sugar) which is not fermentable by beer yeast. A healthy dose of English Kent Goldings hops provides a counterpoint to this ale’s rich and complex maltiness.

Yes Way Rose Peach+Ginger

Yes Way Rose Peach+Ginger

$6.00

Classic dry French rosé, juicy peach, a hint of ginger and sparkle

Rhinegeist Wowie Colada

Rhinegeist Wowie Colada

$5.00

Wowie Colada is a refreshingly adventurous blend of pineapple & passionfruit.

Yazoo Gerst

Yazoo Gerst

$4.50

This is a very “clean” beer, with mostly German malts and a hint of flaked maize, remaining as true as possible to the original Gerst recipe.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Burgers piled high with toppings served in a chill, modern space with craft beer on tap.

Website

Location

829 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

