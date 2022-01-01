- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- Grind Burger Kitchen
Grind Burger Kitchen
No reviews yet
829 E Market St
Louisville, KY 40206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burgers
Grind
burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of one cheese
B&B
burger, Brie cheese, bacon, smoked habanero jam (No substitutions to this one. That means no lettuce or tomato either. Trust us. It's awesome.)
Southern
burger, sharp cheddar pimiento cheese, bacon, spicy dill pickles
Chain
burger, (cooked diner-style), American cheese, spicy dill pickles, smoked ketchup, yellow mustard, red onion
Pork
pork ground with apples, onion and garlic. Bacon jam, arugula, mustard & ale white cheddar
Veggie
house made pattie. A blend of chickpeas, lentils, quinoa, mushrooms and roasted veg with smoked ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Sandwiches + Salads
Cuban
pork belly, Kentucky ham, Swiss cheese, spicy dill pickles, garlic mayo, yellow mustard
Adult Grilled Cheese
American, gouda, chipotle colby, seared green tomato, smoked habanero honey
Chicken Sandwich
thigh cooked in adobo then seared, fire roasted poblano pepper, charred corn mayo, arugula, pepper jack
Fish Sandwich
fried Mahi Mahi, avocado, citrus slaw, jalapeno crema
What the Kale!? Salad
house Green Goddess dressing, radish, pumpkin seeds, shallot, parmesan (can be made vegan upon request)
Roast Beef Hoagie
Fire roasted beef sliced thin and piled on a hoagie bun. Topped with lacto-fermented giardiniera and house made beer cheese featuring Mirror Twins Oregon Pale Ale.
Sides
Extras
Side of Grind Smoked Ketchup
house made
Side of Habanero Honey
house made
Side of Ghost Chili Mayo
house made
Side of House Ranch
house made
Side Habanero Jam
house made
Side of Garlic Aioli
house made
Side of Pimento Cheese
house made
Side of Green Goddess
house made
Side Of Pickles
house made
Side Fried Egg
Side Burger Patty
Side of Bacon
Side of Avocado
Brioche Bun
GF Bun
Desserts
Annie May's GF Oatmeal Cream Pie
One Gluten Free Cookie
Smork Swedish Choco Chip Cookie
Handcrafted Chocolate, House-made Toffee and Classic Mørk Syrup gives these cookies their signature flavor. Though big enough to share, you probably won't want to. Produced by our sister location, Smør Nordic Bakeri.
Snickerdoodle
Crispy cinnamon outside, and soft buttery inside. Sickerdoodles are perfection. They satisfy all those cravings, especially the ones you didn't even know you had. Produced by our sister location, Smør Nordic Bakeri! (One Cookie)
Birthday Cake Cookie
Birthday cake flavored cookie tossed in sprinkles from Smør Nordic Bakeri
Chocolate Brittle Cake
Two layers of our classic dark chocolate devils food cake, layered with vanilla bean pastry cream, topped with salted peanut butter butter cream and house made spiced peanut brittle.
Beverages
Fountain Drink- Online
Coca-Cola Products
Mexican Coca-Cola
"Mexicoke" - Coca-Cola produced in and imported from Mexico.
Sprecher's Root Beer
Grab a Sprecher signature fire-brewed craft root beer. This legendary award-winning Root Beer has the rich, creamy flavor that comes from using real Wisconsin honey. The brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in a gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, a super creamy mouthfeel, and a frothy head.
Sprecher's Orange Soda
Gourmet soda. Fire-brewed. Enjoy this super citrus drink of natural orange flavors, honey and vanilla for a creamy, dreamy taste experience that's over the moon.
Sprecher's Cream Soda
Fire-brewed cream soda for the perfect sweet treat! It's no secret why the handcrafted Cream Soda causes smiles of delight. Each batch is brewed with Wisconsin honey in the gas-fired kettle. A delicate caramelization of sugars results in amazing deliciousness.
Sprecher's Grape Ape
Sprecher's fire-brewed craft grape soda. This succulent purple soda with a masterful blend Concord grape juice and raw Wisconsin honey. The end product is a sweet and bubbly grape soda filled with fresh summer flavor.
Icelandic Bottled Water
Icelandic Glacial is bottled spring water, taken from Ölfus Spring in Iceland. Located in Hlidarendi, Ölfus, Iceland.
Barritt's Ginger Beer
Flavored with real ginger and a proprietary blend of spices and ingredients, Barritt's Ginger Beer is tasty both on its own and as a high-quality drink mixer.
Tea
Cocktails
Cherry Soda
A summer gin lover's cherry dream! Gin, Luxardo liqueur, Peychaud's bitters, Luxardo cherry juice, lemon juice, topped with club soda, and of course...garnished with a Luxardo cherry : )
Grind Iced Tea
G.I.T. LIT with Grind's handcrafted L.I.T! Pineapple Rum, Tito's Vodka, Mala Idea Mezcal, Triple Sec, house sour Mix, splash of Coca-Cola.
Prickly Pear Margarita
Camarena Silver tequila, triple sec, Thatcher's organic prickly pear liquor, fresh lime juice
Uffda Mule
Uffda rye-barrel aged Tattersall aquavit, lime juice, ginger beer
Wisconsin Old Fashioned
Brandy, sour mix, and soda muddled with orange, cherry, and sugar. Not your typical Old Fashioned, but still tasty!
Draft Beer
#1 Narragansett
Brewed since 1890 for a crisp, refreshingly and perfectly balanced lager flavor.
#2 New Belgium Fat Tire
A flavorful, balanced beer with a fresh herbal hop profile, fine malt presence and a touch of fruity yeast, making it a timeless beer with broad appeal.
#3 West 6th IPA
Over the backbone of bready malt and pine stickiness you will find notes of peaches, lemon zest, danky grassiness, pine needles, and tangerines
#4 Ace Pumpkin Cider
Flavored with cinnamon, cloves and allspice. Tastes like pumpkin pie.
#5 Hi-Wire Bed of Nails
Bed of Nails is crafted as an American ode to a traditional English brown. A light hop addition balances the natural sweetness present in the specialty malt. This beer’s delicate body and dry finish allow flavors of toffee and dark fruit to shine through.
#6 Urban Artifact Bushel
Made with Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla bean; this Fruit Tart is perfect for the transition into fall weather.
#7 Deschutes Nitro Obsidian Stout
Deep, robust and richly rewarding, this is beer to linger over. Obsidian has distinct notes of espresso, chocolate, roasted malt and black barley, with just enough hop bite to cut the sweetness.
#9 Lexington Brewing Bourbon Barrel Ale 10oz
Our Kentucky Ale is aged in freshly decanted bourbon barrels from some of Kentucky’s finest distilleries. Subtle yet familiar flavors of vanilla and oak are imparted to this special ale as it rests in the charred barrels.
#10 Rogue Pumpkin Patch Ale
Pumpkin Patch Ale is made with whole pumpkins that we chop up and roast by hand. The hand roast allows us to caramelize the natural sugars exactly as we like, which when combined with a delicate balance of spices creates the signature flavor of our classic fall-themed brew.
#11 Gallant Fox Bluegrass Sunrise
A moderate, refreshing ale with noticeable hop aroma balanced by supporting malt flavors.
#13 Yazoo Hefeweizen
#14 Mad Tree Shade
With real blackberries, this fruit ale's versatility compliments a day of relaxation to a fun, vibrant happy hour get together.
#15 Blue Stallion Kama Sutra
#16 Archer Roose Bubbly Prosecco
Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose.
Packaged Beer
Austin Eastciders Blackberry
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Ciderboys Rotating
Country Boy Cougar Bait
This is a straight-forward Blonde Ale utilizing Aromatic Munich malt for grainy cereal flavor. Fermentation is kept below 68 degrees to produce a cleaner, lager-like ester profile. This is the perfect everyday-drinking beer.
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
The Shotgun Wedding recipe is based on a traditional English Brown Ale. This flavorful, malt-focused beer has hints of nuttiness, biscuit, and caramel. We age this bse on real vanilla beans to compliment its flavors with the richness and depth of whole Vanilla bean pods.
Fat Heads Bumbleberry Ale
*Sale* Brewed with fresh harvested spring honey and infused with fresh blueberries. A light, refreshing ale with a nice blueberry aroma, crackery malt flavors, a hint of sweetness and a refreshing blueberry finish.
Gravely Debaser
A super hazy NE IPA hopped heavily with Citra, prepare for tropical fruit and bubblegum aromatics balanced with a smooth bitterness.
Hi-Wire Hi-Pitch
Hi-Pitch is a balanced Western North Carolina IPA with bright citrus & tropical fruit aromas. Expect big grapefruit, tangerine & subtle melon flavors from the chorus of Mosaic & Centennial hops to balance out the malt in this dank and drinkable ale.
Michelob Ultra
Mile Wide Zugbock
*Sale* Brewed with wheat, Weizenbocks are known for notes of dark fruits like plums and raisins. The yeast gives them hints of clove and banana. And the malt makes it beautifully bready.
Montucky Cold Snack
Montana- American All-Malt Lager
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 12oz
Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.
Rhinegeist Zango Crush
A citrus celebration with tropical trimmings, Zango Crush is an uncommonly refreshing blend of mango and blood orange.
Three Floyds Gumballhead
An American wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish.
Three Floyds Zombie Dust
This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse.
Topo Chico Strawberry-Guava Hard Seltzer
opo Chico Hard Seltzer has been created with a delicious blend of natural flavours and added minerals for taste to create a refreshing light tasting seltzer. Enjoy the refreshing light taste of Strawberry Guava.
Yes Way Rose Blueberry Lavender Spritz
Dry, crisp French rosé with aromatic blueberry and lavender and just the right amount of fizzy effervescence.
Mighty Swell Blood Orange Seltzer
Orange like richness that collides with hints of dark berries for a bold twist on a savory blood orange.
Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA
ATG 35K Stout
Not your typical “Jelly of the Month Club” beer. Dark roasted malt and bittersweet cocoa and coffee flavor and aroma burst from this pitch black milk stout. The full body and sweetness are derived from the addition of lactose (aka milk sugar) which is not fermentable by beer yeast. A healthy dose of English Kent Goldings hops provides a counterpoint to this ale’s rich and complex maltiness.
Yes Way Rose Peach+Ginger
Classic dry French rosé, juicy peach, a hint of ginger and sparkle
Rhinegeist Wowie Colada
Wowie Colada is a refreshingly adventurous blend of pineapple & passionfruit.
Yazoo Gerst
This is a very “clean” beer, with mostly German malts and a hint of flaked maize, remaining as true as possible to the original Gerst recipe.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Burgers piled high with toppings served in a chill, modern space with craft beer on tap.
829 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206