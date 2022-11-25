Grinders Stonewall
653 Reviews
$$
10240 Pflumm Rd.
Lenexa, KS 66215
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Big Ass Fries
Big Trailer Tots
Clucker Basket
A basket full of Breaded chicken breast portions, crispy fried & served w/ half ass side of tots or fries & choice of dipping sauce.
Crabby Rangoon
Fried Mushrooms
Generous portion of delicious batter fried mushrooms for those who appreciate the fungus among us.
Funky Dough
Funky cut dough covered w/ Italian seasoning & Grinders 5-Chz blend. served w/ "Rock-N-Red" sauce for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Soft Pretzel
Ho'made hot-out-of-oven, salted & golden-brown. Add cheese wiz + $1.00
Dozen Corny Dawgz (mini)
Chz Steaks
7' Philly
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
7' Pizza Philly
The south philly 5 blend cheese & "Rock-N-Red" sauce.
7' Veggie Philly
Green Peppers, onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, topped w/cream cheese.
7' Stretch Philly
Ho'Made Pastrami & freshly sliced ribeye, provolone, grilled onions & banana peppers.
7" Golden Philly
Sammies
Jax Reuben
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
Cali BLT Sand
Grinders "Best sellin " sandwich starts w/ our signature candied bacon, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & served on a wheat berry bread schmeared w/ H'o made chipotle aioli.
West Clubber
House smoked turkey, sliced & piled high w/ Grinders candied bacon, mild cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, fresh tomato & complimented by a zesty garlic aioli served on a toasted ciabatta bread.
Cubano Sand
House smoked, hand pulled pork, a perfect slice of ham, swiss cheese, topped w/ zesty sliced dill pickles, & yellow mustard on a cuban roll.
The Mixon
Chicken Parm Sand
Lightly breaded chicken breasts topped w/ a generous portion of provalone cheese & Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce on a Amoroso roll.
Smash'd Burgers
Large Marge
Smash'd burger w/ lettuce, pickle, ketchup & mustard.
Hillbilly
Loaded w/ mild cheddar, Grinders candied bacon, grilled onions, & grinders signature BBQ sauce.
El Diablo
Grinders BRW/Molten sauce, jalapenos & pepperjack cheese.
Baja
Stacked w/ Grinders Candied bacon, sliced avocado & swiss cheese.
Big Ass Triple
3 Smash'D patties, lettuce, pickle, ketchup & mustard.
Soup/Salad
House Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers, carrots, shredded colby jack cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Marinated chicken, crisp greens, monterey cheddar, black beans, pico de Gallo, roasted corn, topped w/ tortilla strips & served w/ chipotle ranch dressing.
Xtras/Dip
1001 Island
2oz Cheez Whiz
Bacon
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bananna Peppers
Bangin BBQ sauce
BBQ Sauce
Black Bean
Bleu Cheese
Brown Mustard
Caesar
Chipotle Aioli
Chipotle Ranch
Death Nectar
Feta
Feta Org Vying
Garlic Aioli
Honey
Honey Mustard
Horseradish raw
Italian
Jalapeno
Large Pico
Mayo
Molten
Nashville Hot Sauce
Near Death
Pesto
Pizza Sauce
Ranch
Side Of Pickles
Small Pico
Sour Cream
Sweet & Spicy
Tandoori Sauce
Tomato
White Sauce
Wimpy
Grinders Pizzas
Slice Margherita
"Not A Tequila Drink" Named after the coastal village in Northern Italy, this pie is rich & light w/ no sauce, topped w/ extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese, then dusted w/ cracked red pepper.
Slice Le Hog
"Serious Flesh Feast" Creamy white sauce, bacon, Canadian bacon, Ham & Meatballs
Slice The Levitt
(DAMN HIPPIE) "NO PATCHOULI" Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mushrooms. note: Spinach has been removed from this pizza temporarily.
Slice Fort Supreme-O
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
Slice "KC Huna" BBQ
Topped w/ Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, cheese, pulled pork, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, red onion & drizzled w/ Grinders Signature BBQ sauce.
House Margherita
"Not A Tequila Drink" Named after the coastal village in Northern Italy, this pie is rich & light w/ no sauce, topped w/ extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese, then dusted w/ cracked red pepper.
House Le Hog
"Serious Flesh Feast" Creamy white sauce, bacon, Canadian bacon, Ham & Meatballs
House The Levitt
House Fort Supreme-O
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
House "KC Huna" BBQ
Topped w/ Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, cheese, pulled pork, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, red onion & drizzled w/ Grinders Signature BBQ sauce.
House Taco Pizza
Big House Margherita
"Not A Tequila Drink" Named after the coastal village in Northern Italy, this pie is rich & light w/ no sauce, topped w/ extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese, then dusted w/ cracked red pepper.
Big House Le Hog
"Serious Flesh Feast" Creamy white sauce, bacon, Canadian bacon, Ham & Meatballs
Big House The Levitt
(DAMN HIPPIE) "NO PATCHOULI" Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mushrooms. note: Spinach has been removed from this pizza temporarily.
Big House Fort Supreme-O
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
Big House "KC Huna" BBQ
Topped w/ Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, cheese, pulled pork, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, red onion & drizzled w/ Grinders Signature BBQ sauce.
Big House Taco Pizza
NY Pizza
Calzone
1/2/1/2 Spec
1/2 Spec/1/2 BYO
Beverages
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Dr pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
H20
Iced Tea
Kid Milk
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Root Beer
Sierra mist
Soda water
Tomato Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Merch
Bangin BBQ Sauce
BBQ 2 Fer
BBQ RUB
BBQ Trucker Hat
Beanie
Brewery hop head sticker
BTL BBQ Sauce
BTL BRW Molten
BTL Death Sauce
BTL Near Death
BTL Wimpy Sauce
Face Mask
Kitchen Bangin BBQ
Koozie
Martini girl sticker
Patch
Pint Glass
Plastic grinders cup
Small Lenexa Sticker
STRETCH Custom Glassware
Shirts
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
XXXL
XXXXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
XXXL
XXXXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
XXXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
3XL
4XL
2T
4T
6T
XS
Sm
Med
Lg
XL
3XL
S
M
L
XL
2XL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
XXXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
XXXL
4XL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
XXXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
XXXL
4XL
SM
Med
LG
XL
SM
Med
LG
XL
XXL
Sm
Med
LG
XL
2XL
3XL
Sm
Med
Lg
XL
XXL
3XL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
SM
MED
LG
XL
XXL
3XL
4XL
Sm
Med
Lg
XL
XXL
XXXL
XXXXL
Sm
Med
Lg
XL
XXL
XXXL
4XL
Small
Med
LG
XL
XXL
3XL
4XL
SM
Med
LG
XL
XXL
3XL
4XL
Sm
Med
LG
XL
2XL
3XL
4XL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa, KS 66215