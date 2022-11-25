Grinders Stonewall imageView gallery

Grinders Stonewall

653 Reviews

$$

10240 Pflumm Rd.

Lenexa, KS 66215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

7' Philly
Big House NY Style
Large Marge

Apps

Big Ass Fries

$6.99

Big Trailer Tots

$6.99
Clucker Basket

Clucker Basket

$11.99

A basket full of Breaded chicken breast portions, crispy fried & served w/ half ass side of tots or fries & choice of dipping sauce.

Crabby Rangoon

$10.50Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Generous portion of delicious batter fried mushrooms for those who appreciate the fungus among us.

Funky Dough

Funky Dough

$11.99

Funky cut dough covered w/ Italian seasoning & Grinders 5-Chz blend. served w/ "Rock-N-Red" sauce for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$6.29

Ho'made hot-out-of-oven, salted & golden-brown. Add cheese wiz + $1.00

Dozen Corny Dawgz (mini)

$7.99

Chz Steaks

7' Philly

7' Philly

$10.99

Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.

7' Pizza Philly

$10.99

The south philly 5 blend cheese & "Rock-N-Red" sauce.

7' Veggie Philly

$10.99

Green Peppers, onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, topped w/cream cheese.

7' Stretch Philly

$10.99

Ho'Made Pastrami & freshly sliced ribeye, provolone, grilled onions & banana peppers.

7" Golden Philly

$16.49

Sammies

Jax Reuben

Jax Reuben

$11.99

corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.

Cali BLT Sand

Cali BLT Sand

$11.99

Grinders "Best sellin " sandwich starts w/ our signature candied bacon, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & served on a wheat berry bread schmeared w/ H'o made chipotle aioli.

West Clubber

West Clubber

$11.99

House smoked turkey, sliced & piled high w/ Grinders candied bacon, mild cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, fresh tomato & complimented by a zesty garlic aioli served on a toasted ciabatta bread.

Cubano Sand

Cubano Sand

$11.99

House smoked, hand pulled pork, a perfect slice of ham, swiss cheese, topped w/ zesty sliced dill pickles, & yellow mustard on a cuban roll.

The Mixon

$11.99
Chicken Parm Sand

Chicken Parm Sand

$11.99

Lightly breaded chicken breasts topped w/ a generous portion of provalone cheese & Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce on a Amoroso roll.

Sides

Chicken Breast

$3.49

Half Ass Fries

$3.99

Half Ass Tots

$3.99

SD Potato Chips

$2.49

Smash'd Burgers

Large Marge

Large Marge

$6.99

Smash'd burger w/ lettuce, pickle, ketchup & mustard.

Hillbilly

$9.49

Loaded w/ mild cheddar, Grinders candied bacon, grilled onions, & grinders signature BBQ sauce.

El Diablo

$9.49

Grinders BRW/Molten sauce, jalapenos & pepperjack cheese.

Baja

$9.49

Stacked w/ Grinders Candied bacon, sliced avocado & swiss cheese.

Big Ass Triple

$11.99

3 Smash'D patties, lettuce, pickle, ketchup & mustard.

Soup/Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$7.79

Crispy romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers, carrots, shredded colby jack cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.

Chicken Fajita Salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.49

Marinated chicken, crisp greens, monterey cheddar, black beans, pico de Gallo, roasted corn, topped w/ tortilla strips & served w/ chipotle ranch dressing.

Wings

6 PC Wings

$8.99

12 PC Wings

$15.79

Xtras/Dip

1001 Island

$0.29

2oz Cheez Whiz

$1.99

Bacon

$2.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.29

Bananna Peppers

$0.50

Bangin BBQ sauce

$0.29

BBQ Sauce

$0.29

Black Bean

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.29

Brown Mustard

$0.29

Caesar

$0.29Out of stock

Chipotle Aioli

$0.29

Chipotle Ranch

$0.29

Death Nectar

$0.49

Feta

$0.75

Feta Org Vying

$0.29Out of stock

Garlic Aioli

$0.29

Honey

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.29

Horseradish raw

$0.49

Italian

$0.29

Jalapeno

$0.50

Large Pico

$3.00

Mayo

$0.29

Molten

$0.29

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Near Death

$0.29

Pesto

$0.29Out of stock

Pizza Sauce

$0.29

Ranch

$0.29

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Small Pico

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.29

Sweet & Spicy

$0.29

Tandoori Sauce

$0.29Out of stock

Tomato

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.29

Wimpy

$0.29

Grinders Pizzas

Slice Margherita

Slice Margherita

$5.99

"Not A Tequila Drink" Named after the coastal village in Northern Italy, this pie is rich & light w/ no sauce, topped w/ extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese, then dusted w/ cracked red pepper.

Slice Le Hog

Slice Le Hog

$5.99

"Serious Flesh Feast" Creamy white sauce, bacon, Canadian bacon, Ham & Meatballs

Slice The Levitt

Slice The Levitt

$5.99

(DAMN HIPPIE) "NO PATCHOULI" Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mushrooms. note: Spinach has been removed from this pizza temporarily.

Slice Fort Supreme-O

Slice Fort Supreme-O

$5.99

Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.

Slice "KC Huna" BBQ

Slice "KC Huna" BBQ

$5.99

Topped w/ Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, cheese, pulled pork, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, red onion & drizzled w/ Grinders Signature BBQ sauce.

House Margherita

House Margherita

$16.49

"Not A Tequila Drink" Named after the coastal village in Northern Italy, this pie is rich & light w/ no sauce, topped w/ extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese, then dusted w/ cracked red pepper.

House Le Hog

House Le Hog

$16.49

"Serious Flesh Feast" Creamy white sauce, bacon, Canadian bacon, Ham & Meatballs

House The Levitt

$16.49
House Fort Supreme-O

House Fort Supreme-O

$16.49

Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.

House "KC Huna" BBQ

House "KC Huna" BBQ

$16.49

Topped w/ Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, cheese, pulled pork, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, red onion & drizzled w/ Grinders Signature BBQ sauce.

House Taco Pizza

$15.00Out of stock
Big House Margherita

Big House Margherita

$22.49

"Not A Tequila Drink" Named after the coastal village in Northern Italy, this pie is rich & light w/ no sauce, topped w/ extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese, then dusted w/ cracked red pepper.

Big House Le Hog

Big House Le Hog

$22.49

"Serious Flesh Feast" Creamy white sauce, bacon, Canadian bacon, Ham & Meatballs

Big House The Levitt

Big House The Levitt

$22.49

(DAMN HIPPIE) "NO PATCHOULI" Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mushrooms. note: Spinach has been removed from this pizza temporarily.

Big House Fort Supreme-O

Big House Fort Supreme-O

$22.49

Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.

Big House "KC Huna" BBQ

Big House "KC Huna" BBQ

$22.49

Topped w/ Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, cheese, pulled pork, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, red onion & drizzled w/ Grinders Signature BBQ sauce.

Big House Taco Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

NY Pizza

One-Fer NY Style

$3.99

Two-Fer NY Style

$7.49

$2.00 Yard Slice

$2.00Out of stock

House NY Style

$11.99

Big House NY Style

$18.49

Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$14.99

Pizza Pocket filled w/ Ricotta & Grinders 5 cheese blend. Big enough for 2! First 2 toppings included... Note: please allow 20 minutes to prepare this tasty specialty.

1/2/1/2 Spec

BYO House

$16.49

BYO Big House

$22.49

1/2 Spec/1/2 BYO

House BYO

$16.49

Big House BYO

$22.49

Kids Food

Kids Chicken

$5.29

Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Cheese Noah & Mac

$5.29

Corny Dawg

$5.29

Monster Slice

$3.99

Froooot Cup

$2.75Out of stock

Super Power Stack

$3.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Dr pepper

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Ginger Beer

$3.89

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

H20

Iced Tea

$2.89

Kid Milk

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.89

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.89

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.89

Sierra mist

$2.89

Soda water

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Merch

Bangin BBQ Sauce

$10.00

BBQ 2 Fer

$12.00

BBQ RUB

$10.00

BBQ Trucker Hat

$20.00

Beanie

$15.00

Brewery hop head sticker

$1.00

BTL BBQ Sauce

$10.00

BTL BRW Molten

$9.00

BTL Death Sauce

$10.00

BTL Near Death

$9.00

BTL Wimpy Sauce

$9.00

Face Mask

$1.00

Kitchen Bangin BBQ

Koozie

$1.00

Martini girl sticker

$1.00

Patch

$5.00

Pint Glass

$3.00

Plastic grinders cup

$5.00

Small Lenexa Sticker

$1.00

STRETCH Custom Glassware

$10.00

Shirts

SM

$49.95Out of stock

MED

$49.95Out of stock

LG

$49.95Out of stock

XL

$49.95Out of stock

XXL

$49.95Out of stock

XXXL

$49.95

XXXXL

$49.95

SM

$20.00Out of stock

MED

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

XXXXL

$20.00

SM

$20.00

MED

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00

MED

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00Out of stock

MED

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

3XL

$20.00

4XL

$20.00

2T

$14.00

4T

$14.00

6T

$14.00

XS

$14.00

Sm

$49.95Out of stock

Med

$49.95Out of stock

Lg

$49.95

XL

$49.95

3XL

$49.95

S

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00Out of stock

L

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

SM

$16.00Out of stock

MED

$16.00Out of stock

LG

$16.00

XL

$16.00

XXL

$16.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00

MED

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00

MED

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

4XL

$20.00

SM

$16.00Out of stock

MED

$16.00Out of stock

LG

$16.00

XL

$16.00Out of stock

XXL

$16.00Out of stock

SM

$16.00Out of stock

MED

$16.00

LG

$16.00

XL

$16.00

XXL

$16.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00Out of stock

MED

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00

MED

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

4XL

$20.00

SM

$20.00

Med

$20.00

LG

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00

Med

$20.00

LG

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL

$20.00

Sm

$20.00Out of stock

Med

$39.95Out of stock

LG

$39.95

XL

$39.95

2XL

$39.95Out of stock

3XL

$20.00Out of stock

Sm

$20.00

Med

$20.00

Lg

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

3XL

$20.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00Out of stock

MED

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

SM

$20.00Out of stock

MED

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

3XL

$20.00

4XL

$20.00

Sm

$49.95

Med

$49.95

Lg

$49.95

XL

$49.95

XXL

$49.95

XXXL

$49.95

XXXXL

$49.95

Sm

$20.00Out of stock

Med

$20.00

Lg

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

4XL

$20.00

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Med

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

3XL

$20.00

4XL

$20.00

SM

$20.00Out of stock

Med

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

3XL

$20.00

4XL

$20.00Out of stock

Sm

$39.95Out of stock

Med

$39.95

LG

$39.95

XL

$39.95

2XL

$39.95

3XL

$39.95Out of stock

4XL

$39.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa, KS 66215

Directions

Gallery
Grinders Stonewall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
orange star4.3 • 807
13350 College Blvd Lenexa, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Hawaiin Bros - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 1,225
12120 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
The Junction
orange starNo Reviews
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Side Pockets Lenexa - 13320 W 87th st pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
13320 W 87th st pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
15918 W. 88th Street Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lenexa

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Zarda Bar-B-Q - Lenexa
orange star4.3 • 478
11931 W 87th Street Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lenexa
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston