Food
Sandwiches
- Thunderstruck$9.25
Buffalo Chicken or Tofu, Blue Cheese Crumbles or Vegan Mozzarella, Pickled Celery & Carrots, Avocado, and Spring Mix on a Pretzel Roll
- Turkey Dolo$9.25
Turkey, Apple, Provolone, Bacon, Herb Dijon Mayo, Tomato with Spring Mix served on a Croissant or Pretzel
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Lightly Dressed Chicken Salad with Pecans, Apples and Cranberries with Spring Mix, served on Croissant or Pretzel
- Chicken Sammich$9.25
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Provolone, Chipotle Mayo, topped with Tomatoes and Spring Mix served on Sourdough
- The Salad$9.25
Chicken, Pear, Cranberries, Red Onion, Pecan, Goat Cheese served on Spring Mix with a house-made Blasamic Vinegrette
- Garbobzo$9.25
Vegan Version of our Chicken Salad, made with Chickpeas, Tahini, Pecans, Apple, Cranberries topped with Spring Mix served on Sourdough
- Bleu Cheese Beef Bomb$9.25
Roast Beef, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Horseradish Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Dressing with Spring Mix, served on a Ciabatta
- Nihilist Grindhouse$9.25
Roast Beef, Barbecue Sauce, Cheddar, Red Onion served on a Croissant or Pretzel
- Pulled Pork$9.25
Smoked Pork tossed in Barbecue Sauce, topped with Red Slaw, served on a Croissant or Pretzel
- Croque Grindhouse$9.25
Slices Ham, Herb Dijon Mayo, Swiss, Provolone, Apple served on Sourdough
- Curry-Age$9.25
Massaman Curry, Tofu or Chicken, Fresh Vegetables and Spring Mix served on Sourdough
- Grilled Cheese$5.75
Grilled Cheddar on Sourdough. Classic.
- Bag of Chips$0.80
Drinks
- Coffee$2.55+
A rotating selection of the coffees that we're excited to drink. We figured that you would be stoked as well.
- Latte$4.15+
Espresso/Milk/Perfection
- Flavored Latte$4.65+
A latte with up to 2 of our flavors
- Mocha$4.65+
Latte with Chocolate Syrup
- Cappuccino$4.00+
Espresso/The most pillowy of pillowy of microfoam
- Espresso$3.00+
SPRO IS LIFE
- Red-Eye$3.55+
Drip Coffee with Espresso
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso/Water for those looking for espresso notes in a larger format or for a more rich cup of coffee.
- Pour Over$4.50+
A made to order cup of coffee featuring one of our rad retail offerings. Regular or Barrel Aged available *please allow 10 minutes*
- Barrel Aged Iced Coffee$3.65+
Iced coffee brewed with our current Barrel Aged coffees from Smugglers.
- Cortado$3.75
The perfect ratio of espresso and milk? 6oz
- Cafe Au Lait$3.00+
For those looking for a lighter version of a latte. Drip coffee with steamed milk
- Sproh Rootie$4.50
Chicago's Gale Rootbeer topped with a shot of espresso. Whatever you do, don't shake it.
- Frappe$5.50
It's like a coffee milk shake. It rules.
- Smoothie$5.00
It's a smoothie!
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
Chocolate Syrup and Steamed Milk
- Italian Soda$3.00+
A housemade soda pop made with sparkling water and your choice of flavored syrup.
- Pumpkin King$4.65+
Pumpkin Caramel Latte Housemade Pumpkin!?!?! So Rad
- Caramel Apple Cider$3.60+
Apple Cider with Caramel Syrup
- Dornish Mulled Cider$3.50+
Apple Cider with Cinnamon Plum Tea
- Peppermint Butler$4.65+
White Chocolate Peppermint Latte
- Pretty Lady$4.65+
White Chocolate Raspberry
- Shopkeeper's Daughter$4.65+
A Cherry Mocha
- Virtuoso of the Void$4.65+
White Chocolate Lavender
- The Blight Below$4.65+
Blackberry and Smoke Latte
- World Tree's Woe$4.65+
Vanilla & Oak Latte
- Milk$1.50+
it does a body good
- Growler$6.00+
32 ounce jug of tasty beverage
Tea Lattes
- Pumpkin Queen$4.65+
Chai latte with housemade pumpkin syrup
- Chai$4.75+
sweetened spiced black tea with milk
- Matcha$4.75+
Powdered green tea with your choice of syrup and milk
- Golden Milk$4.75+
Turmeric Chai Tea Latte with Earthling Bee Wildflower Honey
- Cinnamon Girl$4.75+
Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte with Caramel
- Earl Greyjoy$4.75+
Earl Grey Lavender Tea Latte with Vanilla
- Elixir of the Feywild$4.75+
Bancha Green Tea Latte with Almond & Cinnamon
- Fest Friends Forever$4.75+
White Orange Tea Latte with Pabst Blue Ribbon Reduction Syrup
- It's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood$4.75+
Chamomile Tea Latte with Rock Melon Syrup
- My Darlin Clementine$4.75+
Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte with Orange
Cans & Bottles
Retail
Drinkware
- 12 Travel Tumbler$21.00
Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
- 12oz Yellow Wired Glass$6.00
Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
- 12oz Eyeballs and Knives Glass$6.00
- 16oz Wraith/Grindhouse Glass$6.00
- 16oz Grindy Glass$6.00
Art by Adam Farster floor13studios.com
- 20oz Dungeon Glass$6.00
- 20oz Ranch Glass$6.00
Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
- 12oz Flag Mug$9.50
- 12oz 2-Star Review Mug$9.50
- 16oz Yellow Grindhouse Mug$9.50
- 16oz Turquoise Grindhouse Mug$9.50
- 20oz Best Mug$9.50
A mug honoring The Pastry Wizard herself.
- 20oz Grinder Heavy Mug$9.50
- 6oz Cortado Mug$9.50
It's just a lil guy.
Grocery
- Chicago Pizza Summit$10.00
When pizzas in a bottle, you can eat pizza anytimeeeeee. Made for the world famous CHICAGO PIZZA SUMMIT! Yes, it literally tastes like pizza in a bottle. Yes, it is amazing on pizza. Yes, it does go on other things too.
- Hot Wobbly$10.00
HOT WOBBLY combines subtle sweet potato with the tangy flame of habanero for a hot sauce that packs almost as much punch as a united working class. Proceeds from the sale of this sauce benefit the Greater Chicago IWW’s Strike & Hardship Fund.
- Hotter Lonely Power$10.00
Fireworks - Hotter Lonely Power
- Lambspring$10.00
A THREE WAY SAUCE COLLABORATION WITH GRAND CHAMPIONS OF THE REGION: GRINDHOUSE CAFE AND CLOAKROOM. THEY SAID IT COULDN’T BE DONE BUT WE SAID THAT WE’VE GOT A DOPE PINEAPPLE HABANERO SAUCE RECIPE THAT WE’VE BEEN SAVING FOR SUCH AN OCCASION. GRINDHOUSE IS A COFFEE SHOP. CLOAKROOM IS A BAND. SOOTHSAYER IS A CULT.
- The Big Smoke$10.00Out of stock
Our collaboration with Toronto punks, The Flatliners, The Big Smoke is a smokey maple chipotle sauce made with Canadian maple syrup that we import all the way from Quebec! Give it a shot, eh? WINNER: BEST CHIPOTLE SAUCE - 2018 INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR AWARDS!!
- The Eradicator$10.00
CLIMB YOUR WAY UP THE D SQUASH LADDER WITH OUR SQUASH/THAI CHILE HOT SAUCE. BLACK AS YOUR SOUL OR THE SKI MASK YOU WEAR TO THE MATCH. LOOKS INTIMIDATING, BUT THIS MILD MANNERED SAUCE WILL WIN YOU OVER BOTH ON THE SQUASH QUART AND ON YOUR SPAGHETTI SQUASH.
- The Man in Black Rides Alone$10.00
- Wildflower Honey$16.00
Merch
Coffee
- Bekele Belacho (Ethiopia)$26.00
Variety: JARC 74158 Process: Anaerobic Natural Sourced by: Crop to Cup
- Las Perlitas (Colombia)$26.00
Variety: Pink Bourbon and Caturra Process: Washed Sourced by: Coffee Quest US
- San Miguel$20.00
This coffee is made up of mostly Caturra and Bourbon varieties grown between 1,600–2,100 meters above sea level. It is reminiscent of vanilla, cola, and dried cherry.
- Ethiopia Guji Kurume$20.00
- Starry Eyes$16.50
Notes: Brownie, Vanilla, Almond
- A Love Supreme$16.50
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
- Unicorn Blood$16.50Out of stock
Notes: Cherry, Praline, Semi-Sweet Chocolate
- Grindhouse Blend$18.00
Notes: Citrus, Oak, Raisin Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
- Poetry In Motion$20.00
Origin: El Salvador & Ethiopian Hybrids Grown in Guatemala Notes: Marzipan, Cinnamon Stick, Twizzlers
- Ofrenda$20.00
Origin: Mexico Notes: Citrus, Nougat, Pear Tart
- Sincere Engineer$20.00
Notes: Golden Raisin, Black Currant, Nutella
- Warm November Rain$20.00
This fan-favorite is one we all look forward to and this year has an incredible blend sure to please tastebuds. The base is a washed Pacas that's roasted a bit further to caramelize the sugars and create a full-bodied profile. A balanced, sweet, washed Caturra from Finca San Jeronimo Miramar in Guatemala counters the heavier Pacas. These two coffees blend well together to create a cup that is nutty, chocolate-forward, and pairs well with cream and sugar Notes: Toasted Chestnut, Raisin, Bakers Chocolate
- Redline$13.00
Notes: Honey, Cocoa, Merlot
- Decaf Redline$13.00
Notes: Caramel, Tangerine
- Chicago Blend$16.00
Notes: Madagascar Vanilla, Toasted Pecan, Meyer Lemon
- Grindhouse Ethiopia Blend$16.00
- La Cordillera Blend$13.00
- Mocha Java Blend$13.00Out of stock
- Schweiks Blend$13.00
Notes: Jasmine, Tangerine, Lime
- Honduras Honey Puerto Cortes$16.00