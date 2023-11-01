Warm November Rain

$20.00

This fan-favorite is one we all look forward to and this year has an incredible blend sure to please tastebuds. The base is a washed Pacas that's roasted a bit further to caramelize the sugars and create a full-bodied profile. A balanced, sweet, washed Caturra from Finca San Jeronimo Miramar in Guatemala counters the heavier Pacas. These two coffees blend well together to create a cup that is nutty, chocolate-forward, and pairs well with cream and sugar Notes: Toasted Chestnut, Raisin, Bakers Chocolate