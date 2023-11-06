Grindhouse Cafe - Whiting 1600 119th St
1600 119th St
Whiting, IN 46394
Food
Sandwiches
- Thunderstruck$9.25
Buffalo Chicken or Tofu, Bleu Cheese or Vegan Mozzarella, Pickled Celery and Carrots, Avocado, Spring Mix on Pretzel
- Turkey Dolo$9.25
Turkey, Apple, Provolone, Bacon, Herb Dijon Mayo, Tomato with Spring Mix served on a Croissant or Pretzel
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Lightly Dressed Chicken Salad with Pecans, Apples and Cranberries with Spring Mix, served on Croissant or Pretzel
- Chicken Sammich$9.25
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Provolone, Chipotle Mayo, topped with Tomatoes and Spring Mix served on Sourdough
- Croque Grindhouse$9.25
Slices Ham, Herb Dijon Mayo, Swiss, Provolone, Apple served on Sourdough
- Pulled Pork$9.25
Smoked Pork tossed in Barbecue Sauce, topped with Red Slaw, served on a Croissant or Pretzel
- Bleu Cheese Beef Bomb$9.25
Roast Beef, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Horseradish Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Dressing with Spring Mix, served on a Ciabatta
- Nihilist Grindhouse$9.25
Roast Beef, Barbecue Sauce, Cheddar, Red Onion served on a Croissant or Pretzel
- BLT$9.25
- The Salad$9.25
Chicken, Pear, Cranberries, Red Onion, Pecan, Goat Cheese served on Spring Mix with a house-made Blasamic Vinegrette
- Garbobzo$9.25
Vegan Version of our Chicken Salad, made with Chickpeas, Tahini, Pecans, Apple, Cranberries topped with Spring Mix served on Sourdough
- Curry-Age$9.25
Massaman Curry, Tofu or Chicken, Fresh Vegetables and Spring Mix served on Sourdough
- Grilled Cheese$5.75
Grilled Cheddar on Sourdough. Classic.
- Bag of Chips$0.80
Drinks
- Coffee$2.55+
A cup of coffee
- Red-Eye$3.55+
Coffee with an added double shot of espresso
- Pour Over$4.50+
A single, hand brewed cup of coffee
- Barrel Aged Iced Coffee$3.65+
A rotating selection from Smugglers Coffee in Lowell
- Cafe Au Lait$3.00+
Drip Coffee with Steamed Milk
- Americano$3.50+
Diluted Espresso for when you want a traditional coffee but are looking for those espresso notes
- Latte$4.15+
A classic latte. Always a delight.
- Flavored Latte$4.65+
So many delicious flavor options....
- Mocha$4.65+
A latte, but with chocolate. Classic. Delicious.
- Cortado$3.75
6oz of the perfect balance of espresso and milk.
- Espresso$3.00+
- Cappuccino$4.00+
- Frappe$5.50
A blended coffee drink, kinda like a coffee milkshake.
- Smoothie$5.00
Strawberry, Wildberry, Peach or Mango
- Italian Soda$3.00+
Sparkling water with flavored syrup. Try it with cherry or blackberry, or mix any of our flavors!
- Sproh Rootie$4.50
Chicago's Gale Rootbeer with a shot of espresso dropped in. Whatever you do, don't shake it.
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
Hot Chocolate is not just for the kids. And what about when you use caramel instead of chocolate? Or almond? Or ALMOND AND CHOCOLATE?!?!? An often overlooked caffeine free-option.
- Steamer$2.75+
- Milk$1.50+
A good ol’ glass of milk.
- Pumpkin King$4.65+
Spiced Pumpkin & Caramel Latte. Made with real pumpkin!
- Pumpkin Queen$4.65+
Spiced Pumpkin Chai. Made with real pumpkin!
- Caramel Apple Cider$3.60+
It’s pretty self-explanatory.
- Dornish Mulled Cider$3.50+
Cinnamon Plum Tea adds spices to our apple cider
- Peppermint Butler$4.65+
Peppermint White Mocha
- Pretty Lady$4.65+
Raspberry White Mocha
- Shopkeepers Daughter$4.65+
A Cherry Mocha
- The Blight Below$4.65+
Blackberry Smoke Latte
- Virtuoso of the Void$4.65+
Lavender White Mocha
- World Tree's Woe$4.65+
Vanilla Oak Latte
- Growler$6.00+
Tea Lattes
- Chai$4.75+
A classic tea latte with Masala Chai and simple syrup
- Matcha$4.75+
A latte with ground green tea which has a unique grassy taste and a lingering sweet aftertaste. Comes with flavored syrup.
- Golden Milk$4.75+
Turmeric Chai Tea Latte with Honey
- It's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood$4.75+
Chamomile Tea Latte with Rock Melon Syrup
- Cinnamon Girl$4.75+
Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte with Caramel
- My Darlin Clementine$4.75+
Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte with Orange Syrup
- Earl Greyjoy$4.75+
- Fest Friends Forever$4.75+
White Orange Tea Latte with Pabst Blue Ribbon Reduction Syrup
Tea
Cans & Bottles
Retail
Drinkware
- 12 Travel Tumbler$21.00
Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
- 12oz Yellow Wired Glass$6.00
Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
- 12oz Eyeballs and Knives Glass$6.00
- 16oz Wraith/Grindhouse Glass$6.00
- 16oz Grindy Glass$6.00
Art by Adam Farster floor13studios.com
- 20oz Dungeon Glass$6.00
- 20oz Ranch Glass$6.00
Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
- 12oz Flag Mug$9.50
- 12oz 2-Star Review Mug$9.50
- 16oz Yellow Grindhouse Mug$9.50
- 16oz Turquoise Grindhouse Mug$9.50
- 20oz Best Mug$9.50
A mug honoring The Pastry Wizard herself.
- 20oz Grinder Heavy Mug$9.50
- 6oz Cortado Mug$9.50
It's just a lil guy.
Grocery
- A Damn Fine Bottle of Hot Sauce$10.00
Stoked to partner with Michigan based coffee punks, Rootless Coffee Co! Infused with their ‘Damn Fine Cup of Coffee’ blend, A Damn Fine Bottle of Hot Sauce is a special version of our classic Never Come Down sauce. Is this the official hot sauce of coffee? Probably.
- Chicago Pizza Summit$10.00
When pizzas in a bottle, you can eat pizza anytimeeeeee. Made for the world famous CHICAGO PIZZA SUMMIT! Yes, it literally tastes like pizza in a bottle. Yes, it is amazing on pizza. Yes, it does go on other things too.
- Lambspring$10.00
A THREE WAY SAUCE COLLABORATION WITH GRAND CHAMPIONS OF THE REGION: GRINDHOUSE CAFE AND CLOAKROOM. THEY SAID IT COULDN’T BE DONE BUT WE SAID THAT WE’VE GOT A DOPE PINEAPPLE HABANERO SAUCE RECIPE THAT WE’VE BEEN SAVING FOR SUCH AN OCCASION. GRINDHOUSE IS A COFFEE SHOP. CLOAKROOM IS A BAND. SOOTHSAYER IS A CULT.
- Omen$10.00
If an omen is a warning of things to come, this jalapeño garlic sauce serves as a delicious signal of approaching spice. Based off of a traditional salsa verde, this blend of fresh jalapeños and robust cloves of garlic add a rich flavor, with just the right amount of heat, to your meal.
- The Man in Black$10.00
- Wildflower$16.00
Merch
Coffee
- Las Perlitas (Colombia)$26.00
- Daniel Ortega (Colombia)$26.00Out of stock
- Starry Eyes$16.50
Notes: Brownie, Vanilla, Almond
- Poetry In Motion$20.00
- A Love Supreme$16.50Out of stock
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
- Grindhouse Blend$18.00
Notes: Citrus, Oak, Raisin Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
- Warm November Rain$20.00
- La Cordillera Blend$13.00Out of stock
- The Oath$16.00Out of stock
Notes: Blueberry, Maple
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
