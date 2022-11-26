A map showing the location of Grinds N GlazesView gallery

Grinds N Glazes

review star

No reviews yet

110 Gainesville highway

Blairsville, GA 30512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad
Salad Lover's Salad
Full Turkey Breast

Half Sandwiches (Online)

Half Roast Beef

$7.99

Half Turkey Breast

$7.99

Half Baked Ham

$7.99

Half Corned Beef

$7.99

Half Seafood Salad

$7.99

Half Hot Italian

$8.49

Half Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Half BLT

$6.99

Half Chicken Salad

$7.99

Full Sandwiches (Online)

Full Roast Beef

$9.96

Full Turkey Breast

$9.99

Full Baked Ham

$9.99

Full Corned Beef

$9.99

Full Chicken Salad

$9.99

Full Seafood Salad

$9.99

Full Hot Italian

$11.99

Full Turkey Club

$10.99

Full Reuben

$10.99

Full Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Full BLT

$9.99

Wraps (Online)

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Soups (Online)

Chili

$4.49+Out of stock

Chicken & Rice Soup

$4.49+

Cream of Asparagus

$4.49+

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.49+Out of stock

Salads (Online)

Salad Lover's Salad

$7.99+

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Italian Salad

$7.99+

Southwest Salad

$7.99+

Greek Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Spinach Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Oriental Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Combos (Online)

Soup & 1/2 Salad

$10.49+

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.49+

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

$10.99

Sides (Online)

Pasta Salad

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.49

Chips

$1.25

Side Salad

$2.29

Fries

$2.99

Kids Menu (Online)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Ham Sandwich

$3.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids PB&J

$3.99

Meat Sides (Online)

Lunch Meat

$1.49

Sausage

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

Bottled Drink (Online)

Bottled Drink

$2.49

Soft Drinks (Online)

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mr Pibb

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.49

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.49

Ice Water

$0.25

Coffee (Online)

Coffee

$1.50+

Decaf Coffee

$1.50+

Espresso

$1.25+

Americano

$1.25+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Hot Chai Latte

$3.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

20oz

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Ice Rage (Blended Cappuccino

$4.50

Extra Shot Espresso

$1.25+

Iced Latte

$4.50

Specials (Online)

Full BLT Special

$9.99

Egg Salad Special

$9.99Out of stock

Quiche with Side Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Slice of Quiche (no side)

$4.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad Special

$9.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 Gainesville highway, Blairsville, GA 30512

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens
orange starNo Reviews
40 Earnest Street Blairsville, GA 30512
View restaurantnext
Luckys Taqueria & Cantina - 17 Merchants Walk
orange starNo Reviews
17 Merchants Walk Blairsville, GA 30512
View restaurantnext
Cook's Country Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
105 Pat Haralson Drive Blairsville, GA 30512
View restaurantnext
Pizza Belly - 53A Merchants Walk
orange starNo Reviews
53A Merchants Walk Blairsville, GA 30512
View restaurantnext
Teppanyaki Time Blairsville - 305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D
orange starNo Reviews
305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D Blairsville, GA 30512
View restaurantnext
The Aviator Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
45 HomeTown Way Blairsville, GA 30512
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Blairsville
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston