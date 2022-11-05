Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gringo & Blondie

633 Reviews

$

7514 W NORTH AVE

ELMWOOD PARK, IL 60707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Chicken Adobado Taco
Baja Pescado Taco

Starter

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Guacamole + Chips

$11.00

Pico de Gallo + Chips

$6.00

Macho Nachos

$13.00

Housemade Chips, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Fresh Jalapeño, Cotija Cheese

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Housemade Chips

$3.00

Flamin Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Chargrilled Skirt Steak, Guac Salsa, Onion & Cilantro

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Chicken Adobado Taco

$4.50

Baja Pescado Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Gringo Taco

$4.50

Blondie Taco

$4.50

Tacos Vegan

$3.00Out of stock

Low Carb Asada Taco

$4.00

Low Carb Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Low Carb Chicken Taco

$3.75

Low Carb Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Low Carb Pescado Taco

$4.00

Low Carb Gringo Taco

$3.75

Low Carb Blondie Taco

$3.75

Burritos

Blondie Burrito

$12.00

Portobello, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Epazote, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Cotija Cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Chargrilled Skirt Steak

Chicken Adobado Burrito

$12.00

Marinated & Chargrilled

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Spit Roasted Pork

Shrimp Veracruz Burrito

$18.00

Burrito Bowl

Barbacoa Bowl

$12.00

Blondie Bowl

$12.00

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Adobado Bowl

$12.00

Al Pastor Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Veracruz Bowl

$18.00

Baja Battered Cod Bowl

$17.00

Hit it Bowl

$12.00

Salad

Mexican Chopped Salad

$11.00

Cemita

Chicken Milanesa Cemita

$12.00

Carne Asada Cemita

$13.00

Chicken Adobado Cemita

$12.00

Blondie Cemita

$12.00

Al Pastor Cemita

$12.00

Quesadilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$13.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Adobado Quesadilla

$13.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.00

Poblano & Onion Quesadilla

$11.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Sides

Arroz (Rice)

$3.50

Frijoles (Beans)

$3.50

Avocado

$3.00

Pickled Onion

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$3.50

Guacamole

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Chihuahua Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Queso Dip

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$3.50

Brunch

Pozole Rojo

$10.50Out of stock

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Steak a la Mexicana

$16.50

French Toast

$12.00

Chorizo & Eggs

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Tacos a la Mexicana

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Cafe De Olla

$3.50

Desserts

Caramel Dipping Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Churros

$6.50

Cinnamon Sugar

Helado Chocolate

$6.50

Homemade Mexican Ice Cream

Helado Vanilla

$6.50

Homemade Mexican Ice Cream

Horchata Shake

$7.00

Specials

Tampiquena Plate

$20.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Steak Fajita

$20.00

Chicken Fajita

$18.00

Shrimp Fajita

$20.00

Enchiladas Suizas Cheese

$12.00

Enchiladas Suizas Pollo

$13.00

Enchiladas Suizas Steak

$14.00

Happy Beer

$6.00

Catering

Family Package 1

$109.00

Family Package 2

$199.00

Carne Asada Pan

$175.00+

Barbacoa Pan

$165.00+

Shrimp Veracruz

$175.00+

Vegetariano

$155.00+

Pollo Adobado

$165.00+

Al Pastor

$165.00+

Catering Guacamole w/ Chips

$95.00+

Arroz

$55.00+

Catering Pico De Gallo w/ Chips

$65.00+

Frijoles

$55.00+

Cheese Quesadilla Tray

$60.00+

Elote Tray

$35.00

Churro Tray

$25.00

Helado

$30.00

Merchandise

G&B Shot Glass

$10.00

G&B Cantarito

$15.00

N/A Drinks

Agua Fresca

$5.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Horchata

$5.50

Horchata Shake

$7.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Jarritos Limon

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.75

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mexican Atole

$3.50Out of stock

Jarrito

$2.75

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Corona Seltzer

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Liquor

Titos Vodka

$13.00

Malibu Rum

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00Out of stock

Hornitos Anejo

$14.00

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron XO Cafe

$10.00

Sombra Mezcal

$12.00

Specialty Drinks

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Mango Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Guava Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Blondie on the Beach

$10.00

El Gringo Borracho

$10.00

Mezcal Mule

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Drink

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Taqueria and Churreria in Elmwood Park, IL, serving your favorite tacos, burritos and bowls.

Website

Location

7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK, IL 60707

Directions

Gallery
Gringo & Blondie image
Gringo & Blondie image
Gringo & Blondie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Massa Café Italiano
orange star4.7 • 1,490
7434 W NORTH AVE Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Elmwood Park
orange starNo Reviews
1732 North Harlem Avenue Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 438
7230 W North Ave Suite 210 Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Blue Fire
orange starNo Reviews
7440 W North Ave Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
orange star4.5 • 271
16 S Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Taco Burrito King - North & Natchez
orange star4.2 • 4,074
6518 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ELMWOOD PARK

Taco Burrito King - North & Natchez
orange star4.2 • 4,074
6518 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Massa Café Italiano
orange star4.7 • 1,490
7434 W NORTH AVE Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 438
7230 W North Ave Suite 210 Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
orange star4.5 • 271
16 S Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Circle Tavern
orange star4.8 • 18
18 w Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ELMWOOD PARK
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston